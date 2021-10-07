Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 drug likely to arrive December as procurement agreement in final stages

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/fuhumedia

The world’s first oral treatment for Covid-19 could be available in Thailand from December, as a draft agreement nears completion. According to a Bangkok Post report, the Department of Medical Services chief says the draft procurement deal is awaiting legal approval from the government.

Somsak Akksilp says his department is in talks with the Thai subsidiary of pharmaceutical giant Merck, manufacturers of the Molnupiravir pill, which has been shown to reduce death and hospitalisation with Covid-19 by 50%. The drug works by creating an error in the genetic code of the virus and is the world’s first antiviral oral medication for the treatment of Covid-19. Interim trials showed it was effective against all variants.

Molnupiravir is awaiting emergency use approval from the US Food and Drug Administration and will also need the go-ahead from the Thai FDA before it can be administered in the kingdom. Somsak is hopeful that Thai FDA approval could be forthcoming by November or December at the latest.

The DMS boss has previously refused to discuss the procurement cost, telling the media that it was confidential information. However, he has confirmed the government has reserved 200,000 treatment courses. Merck plans to produce 10 million courses by the end of this year.

“We can’t give more details on the amount to be purchased as it might affect the company’s quota for ASEAN members. But I’m confident we will get it at a reasonable price.”

The Bangkok Post reports that Thailand is now working with Merck to ascertain if the drug can prevent Covid-19 infection. The study will be carried out in 5 of the country’s major hospitals, including Bangkok’s Rajavidhi Hospital.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-10-07 11:25
The issue with the statement is that it quotes "likely to arrive" . That suggests they currently have no firm dates and it is just being hopeful that it may. Now we know how this Government's plans and expectations end…
image
Bob20
2021-10-07 11:31
5 minutes ago, gummy said: The issue with the statement is that it quotes "likely to arrive" . That suggests they currently have no firm dates and it is just being hopeful that it may. Now we know how this…
image
gummy
2021-10-07 11:37
5 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Well, it's all scientific. You add X weeks until the agreement is signed, then add Y weeks for them to cancel and renegotiate, then add Z weeks for denying that they ordered, cancelled and renegotiated.…
image
AlexPTY
2021-10-07 12:12
Hopefully, they are not using same people who procured Moderna
image
Poolie
2021-10-07 12:16
1 minute ago, AlexPTY said: Hopefully, they are not using same people who procured Moderna Moderna will save the day, you don't worry! I'm not sure when, but it will. Like a shight in knining armour.
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Covid-19 drug likely to arrive December as procurement agreement in final stages
Trending