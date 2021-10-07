Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 drug likely to arrive December as procurement agreement in final stages
The world’s first oral treatment for Covid-19 could be available in Thailand from December, as a draft agreement nears completion. According to a Bangkok Post report, the Department of Medical Services chief says the draft procurement deal is awaiting legal approval from the government.
Somsak Akksilp says his department is in talks with the Thai subsidiary of pharmaceutical giant Merck, manufacturers of the Molnupiravir pill, which has been shown to reduce death and hospitalisation with Covid-19 by 50%. The drug works by creating an error in the genetic code of the virus and is the world’s first antiviral oral medication for the treatment of Covid-19. Interim trials showed it was effective against all variants.
Molnupiravir is awaiting emergency use approval from the US Food and Drug Administration and will also need the go-ahead from the Thai FDA before it can be administered in the kingdom. Somsak is hopeful that Thai FDA approval could be forthcoming by November or December at the latest.
The DMS boss has previously refused to discuss the procurement cost, telling the media that it was confidential information. However, he has confirmed the government has reserved 200,000 treatment courses. Merck plans to produce 10 million courses by the end of this year.
“We can’t give more details on the amount to be purchased as it might affect the company’s quota for ASEAN members. But I’m confident we will get it at a reasonable price.”
The Bangkok Post reports that Thailand is now working with Merck to ascertain if the drug can prevent Covid-19 infection. The study will be carried out in 5 of the country’s major hospitals, including Bangkok’s Rajavidhi Hospital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai woman nabbed for alleged 47 million baht face mask fraud
Domestic tourism hoped to generate 882 billion baht in 2022
The Vegetarian Festival, Thai Riot vehicles, Sandbox figures | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 105
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Phuket Vegetarian Festival kicks off, ASEAN talks on barring Myanmar from summit | Thailand Top Stories | October 7
Family of Thai murder victim alleges affair with Swiss man’s wife
Thursday Covid Update: 11,200 new cases and 113 deaths
Covid-19 drug likely to arrive December as procurement agreement in final stages
Vietnam to re-open popular tourist spots to vaccinated arrivals from December
Airport bosses says Don Mueang is prepared for flooding threat
Phuket sandbox has welcomed 42,000 international arrivals since July 1
UK ditches “non-essential travel” alert for 32 countries, Thailand remains on red list
Thammasat University Massacre – 45 year on | VIDEO
Phuket Vegetarian Festival kicks off, poles raised to call spirits down from the heavens
Pfizer Vaccine protection after 6 months: Covid 47%, Hospitalisation 90%
Will Myanmar junta leader be given a seat at ASEAN summit?
Thailand to charge foreign arrivals 500 baht “tourism fee” from next year
Thai baht to continue dropping against the USD
American man arrested over alleged rape of massuese, attack of young girl
Phuket “Sandbox” to allow visitors from overseas to apply for “Visa on Arrival”
Swiss man arrested for allegedly beating a man to death, claiming self-defence
Former cop accused of torture and murder was involved in seizure of over 400 luxury cars
Chiang Mai couple arrested for selling outdoor sex show online
Updated regulations on Thailand’s quarantine period for international arrivals
All countries now eligible for Thailand’s sandbox programme
Police say American man confesses to rape and assaults, blames drug use
New eased rules for travellers entering Thailand enacted
Thammasat University Massacre – 45 year on | VIDEO
Son of rape victim rebukes police for cancelling American suspect’s crime reenactment
Taxi hailing apps legalised, fares from 40 baht, 10,000 in Bangkok
Former massage parlour boss arrested on sex trafficking charges after 5 years on the run
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to charge foreign arrivals 500 baht “tourism fee” from next year
- Thailand2 days ago
Phuket “Sandbox” to allow visitors from overseas to apply for “Visa on Arrival”
- Crime3 days ago
Swiss man arrested for allegedly beating a man to death, claiming self-defence
- Crime2 days ago
Former cop accused of torture and murder was involved in seizure of over 400 luxury cars
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
Chiang Mai couple arrested for selling outdoor sex show online
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All countries now eligible for Thailand’s sandbox programme
- Bangkok4 hours ago
Thammasat University Massacre – 45 year on | VIDEO
- Crime4 days ago
Son of rape victim rebukes police for cancelling American suspect’s crime reenactment
Recent comments: