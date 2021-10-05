Connect with us

Coronavirus World

Thailand to order new anti-viral “magic” pill for Covid-19 treatment

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Nova Radio MX

Thailand is joining the queue to get its hands on a new Covid-19 treatment from pharmaceutical giant, Merck. The new treatment, in pill form, has not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or by Thailand’s equivalent. However, after falling behind other countries in vaccine procurement, officials now seem anxious to get in there quickly, with reports that Thailand plans to purchase 200,000 courses of the new treatment. Media reports say the US government plans to procure 1.7 million treatment courses, at a cost of US$700 each.

Interim trials show that the new drug could reduce the chance of death or hospitalisation with Covid-19 by 50% in those most at risk of severe symptoms. It’s understood that Merck and its partner, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, plan to apply for FDA emergency use approval as soon as possible. If granted, the pill would become the world’s first oral anti-viral drug for the treatment of Covid-19. Molnupiravir works by creating errors in the genetic code of the virus, thereby reducing viral load in Covid-19 patients and lessening their chances of developing severe symptoms.

Following reports that drugs in the same class have been linked to birth defects in animals, the manufacturer says that similar studies of Molnupiravir, which was given in higher doses and for longer, show that it has no effect on mammalian DNA. Phase 3 trials have shown the treatment to work against all mutations, including the highly-contagious Delta variant, which has been behind most of the recent deaths and hospitalisations around the world.

On the stock exchange, shares in Merck rallied following the news, while shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, developers of a similar treatment, rose by over 21%. Meanwhile, shares in some vaccine manufacturers fell. It’s understood that both Pfizer and the Swiss healthcare and pharmaceutical giant, Roche, are also working on an anti-viral pill treatment for Covid-19.

To date, the virus has killed nearly 4.9 million people around the world, with 700,000 of them in the US. In Thailand, 3, 243 are in serious or critical condition, with 701 on ventilators.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-10-05 10:00
Factually wrong. The US government isn't planning to procure, they already fully committed to purchasing 1.7m courses 4 months ago. The $1.2b deal has already been signed. More details in this link that I provided before. https://www.merck.com/news/merck-announces-supply-agreement-with-u-s-government-for-molnupiravir-an-investigational-oral-antiviral-candidate-for-treatment-of-mild-to-moderate-covid-19/
image
mickkotlarski
2021-10-05 10:01
9 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Thailand is joining the queue to get its hands on a new Covid-19 treatment from pharmaceutical giant, Merck. The new treatment, in pill form, has not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug…
image
NCC1701A
2021-10-05 10:09
19 minutes ago, Thaiger said: with reports that Thailand plans to purchase 200,000 courses of the new treatment. so .3% of the Thai population.
image
Bob20
2021-10-05 10:13
5 minutes ago, mickkotlarski said: The pill may not be totally full proof yet but this is the way to go. What better way of getting rid of the pandemic than by killing it. Emergency vaccines are helpful but they…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime16 mins ago

Former cop accused of torture and murder was involved in seizure of over 400 luxury cars
Thailand34 mins ago

Our take on the new GWM Haval H6 ULTRA
Coronavirus World47 mins ago

Thailand to order new anti-viral “magic” pill for Covid-19 treatment

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Weather1 hour ago

Widespread flooding easing across affected provinces
Business11 hours ago

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram are down as the Facebook data centre crashes
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya prepares for re-opening, Moderna update | October 4
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 9,930 new cases; provincial totals
Crime19 hours ago

Khon Kaen police seek court approval to extend detention of American rape suspect
Thailand20 hours ago

Bangkok history, Tourism, Thai street vendors and Thai style parking | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 31
Crime20 hours ago

Swiss man arrested for allegedly beating a man to death, claiming self-defence
Insurgency21 hours ago

Passenger train in Deep South’s Yala province attacked by gunmen
Morning Top Stories Thailand23 hours ago

American arrested on sex assault charges, Taxis get apps | Thailand Top Stories | Oct 4
Thailand23 hours ago

Chiang Mai Re-opening, New tourist tax, Army spends locally | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 102
Pattaya23 hours ago

Vaccination drive accelerated in Pattaya to prepare for November reopening
Thailand24 hours ago

Thai AirAsia operating 20 domestic routes from this month
Thailand3 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending