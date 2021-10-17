Chulabhorn Royal Academy announces vaccine booster signups

Chulabhorn Royal Academy is now taking advance vaccine bookings for reasonably-priced Moderna and Sinopharm doses to qualified applicants. The academy is making vaccines available for organisations, corporate entities, hospital administrations and members, as well as employees in the public for booster shots. They are launching the vaccine signup programme as a commemoration of the Chulabhorn Hospital on its 12 year anniversary.

Bookings will officially open on October 29 to groups that will book a minimum of 12 people for the vaccine, according to the Chulabhorn Royal Academy information centre. The Moderna vaccine will be priced at 555 baht per dose or 550 baht for each Sinopharm vaccine.

In order to help the public and people most at risk for Covid-19 infection and in need of vaccination, the group booking program requires all customers to donate 10% of the vaccines they purchase back to CRA to be administered to those in need. This donation is tax-deductible at a price of double the actual vaccine cost.

The academy says that private hospitals or organisations that purchase quantities of the vaccine to resell to their members or customers are allowed to increase the price for a profit, but the markup must be reasonable.

They are encouraging the vaccine supply to be utilised as a third booster shot vaccine for those who have already been fully vaccinated with 2 doses of a less effective vaccine like Sinovac.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on