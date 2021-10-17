Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chulabhorn Royal Academy announces vaccine booster signups

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Chulabhorn Royal Academy announced vaccine signups starting October 29. (via PinoyThaiyo)

Chulabhorn Royal Academy is now taking advance vaccine bookings for reasonably-priced Moderna and Sinopharm doses to qualified applicants. The academy is making vaccines available for organisations, corporate entities, hospital administrations and members, as well as employees in the public for booster shots. They are launching the vaccine signup programme as a commemoration of the Chulabhorn Hospital on its 12 year anniversary.

Bookings will officially open on October 29 to groups that will book a minimum of 12 people for the vaccine, according to the Chulabhorn Royal Academy information centre. The Moderna vaccine will be priced at 555 baht per dose or 550 baht for each Sinopharm vaccine.

In order to help the public and people most at risk for Covid-19 infection and in need of vaccination, the group booking program requires all customers to donate 10% of the vaccines they purchase back to CRA to be administered to those in need. This donation is tax-deductible at a price of double the actual vaccine cost.

The academy says that private hospitals or organisations that purchase quantities of the vaccine to resell to their members or customers are allowed to increase the price for a profit, but the markup must be reasonable.

They are encouraging the vaccine supply to be utilised as a third booster shot vaccine for those who have already been fully vaccinated with 2 doses of a less effective vaccine like Sinovac.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Greeneyes
2021-10-17 14:49
Finding a group of 12 people to sign up for a booster shot of Sinopharm.. good luck with that one.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism2 mins ago

Dusit Poll: Thailand is not ready for international reopening
Myanmar41 mins ago

Burmeses junta leader not invited to ASEAN summit
Thailand2 hours ago

Covid-19 Sunday: 10,863 infections, 68 deaths, provincial data

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Moderna vaccine approved as a booster shot by US FDA
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Chulabhorn Royal Academy announces vaccine booster signups
Bangkok6 hours ago

Police say they know who cut the rope of dangling condo workers
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok7 hours ago

MEA says electrical wires seen in Crowe tweet are not theirs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

10 provinces on Ministry of Public Health Covid-19 watchlist
Krabi23 hours ago

Krabi tourism businesses not thrilled about Thailand’s reopening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Thammasat University negotiates multiple deals for vaccines
Bangkok1 day ago

Bangkok prepares swab hubs, rules easing for city reopening
Bangkok1 day ago

Rescue workers cut stuck PVC pipe from man’s genitals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid-19 Saturday Update: 10,648 cases, 82 deaths, provincial data
Thailand1 day ago

Nearly 70,000 foreigners register for vaccines on expatvac site
Bangkok1 day ago

Worker rescued from outside 26th floor after alleged rope cut
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending