Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chulabhorn Royal Academy rolls out booster vaccines

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Chulabhorn Royal Academy will start booster vaccines this month. (via PinoyThaiyo)

Booster shot registration has begun for Chulabhorn Royal Academy as they prepare to launch their drive to give third vaccines on October 20. The first round will be for those who received 2 injections of Sinovac and the second round will be for AstraZeneca vaccine recipients. Moderna and Sinopharm booster shots will commence 9 days later for special organisations and hospitals.

Vaccinations are scheduled to run through March 10. The program is for people who received their first 2 vaccines at the Acadamy vaccination centre and the schedule is planned based on vaccine brand received originally and age bracket. For those who received 2 Sinovac vaccines in June, July, or August, the schedule is as follows:

  • From October 20: anyone with 2 Sinovac vaccines and underlying medical conditions can receive a booster shot.
  • October 20 to 29: anyone over 70 years old with 2 Sinovac vaccines.
  • November 1 to 30: anyone between the ages of 59-69 years old with 2 Sinovac vaccines.
  • November 15 to December 24: anyone under the age of 59 years old with 2 Sinovac vaccines.

For those who were originally vaccinated at the Academy with 2 AstraZeneca injections in July, August, or September, the schedule is as follows:

  • From February 1, 2022: anyone with 2 AstraZeneca vaccines and underlying medical conditions can receive a booster shot.
  • February 1 to 15: anyone over 70 years old with 2 AstraZeneca vaccines.
  • February 15 to 28: anyone between the ages of 59-69 years old with 2 AstraZeneca vaccines.
  • March 1 to 10: anyone under the age of 59 years old with 2 AstraZeneca vaccines.

Chulabhorn Royal Academy has offered some vaccination advice before people getting their third booster shot. They said AstraZeneca boosters are not recommended for women that are pregnant, under hormone-controlling medication, or experiencing blood clots. They also recommend spacing out boosters properly as immunity is more effective if the time between dosages is longer.

Sinovac and Sinopharm are inactivated virus vaccines and work best with 3 to 6 months between the second dose and a booster and are effective for 4 to 8 months. AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Sputnik should be spaced further, with 7 to 8 months between the second vaccine and the booster shot, and then those boosters will have an effective period of 8 to 10 months.

One exception though – for those who got a Covid-19 infection after having 2 vaccines, a booster shot is recommended just 60 days after their Covid-19 infection.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
HolyCowCm
2021-10-07 20:33
Could you imagine 2 Sinocrap jabs and throw in the last being the Pharm booster. Talk about luck of the draw!
image
Stonker
2021-10-07 21:30
54 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Could you imagine 2 Sinocrap jabs and throw in the last being the Pharm booster. Talk about luck of the draw! Apart from the initial AZ, it doesn't seem that clear on who gets what…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-10-07 21:34
1 minute ago, Stonker said: Apart from the initial AZ, it doesn't seem that clear on who gets what as a booster. Not even in the slightest. Watch it be demographics and society ranked from 0-9. Never mind the 10’s…
image
Stonker
2021-10-07 22:05
26 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Not even in the slightest. Watch it be demographics and society ranked from 0-9. Never mind the 10’s as this is a given shoe in no brainer. It's more than a bit odd - it's…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-10-07 22:14
4 minutes ago, Stonker said: It's more than a bit odd - it's so unclear it's almost as if they're deliberately leaving the options open. That's what realistically looks the most likely option - two of Sinovac, and a booster…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Chulabhorn Royal Academy rolls out booster vaccines
Thailand News Today | Thammasat University massacre, Thailand in UK red list | October 7
Thailand News Today5 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thammasat University massacre, Thailand in UK red list | October 7
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Police raid Korat restaurant after curfew with live music, booze
Sponsored1 day ago

Travel Around Thailand & Abroad with Tadoo’s New Travel Insurance Packages

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand6 hours ago

Frequently asked questions about teaching in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 11,200 new cases; provincial totals
Politics6 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat police: don’t throw eggs at PM Prayut
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Protests7 hours ago

12 children and a journalist held in riot police officer shooting
Crime8 hours ago

6 warrants out for death of 1 million swiftlets, theft of bird’s nest
Thailand8 hours ago

A guide to finding the best real estate agent for your property
South8 hours ago

Infections rise in “Deep South,” top health official to assess the situation
Thailand9 hours ago

Booster shots and Vaccines, COE, E-cigarettes, Seinfeld | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 34
Phuket9 hours ago

Weekly Phuket Covid-19 Update: Deaths and infections slowing
Bangkok9 hours ago

Quarantine hotel near Suvarnabhumi airport evacuated after fire
Bangkok10 hours ago

Lawyer-activist plans International Criminal Court filing over 1976 massacre
Thailand10 hours ago

PWO 112.5b baht gloves investigation finds disciplinary violations
Thailand3 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending