Chon Buri sees 82 new infections today | Thaiger

Chon Buri sees 82 new infections today
Thailand’s Chon Buri province, is reporting 82 new infections today, the lowest amount of daily infections since April 9. The numbers today are also on the decline from the past week. Banglamung district, which features the Pattaya area reported the highest amount of infections from the daily total at 43. Mueang Chonburi reported 23, Si Racha, 10, Sattahip 3, and 3 cases were imported from other provinces for treatment.
The 79 cases within the province…
• 1 person from a cluster at the Flintstones Pub in Mueang Chonburi in the Don Hualor sub-district. The total now from this venue sits at 152 since April 6.
• People infected from other entertainment venues:
• 3 infections from Cetus club in Pattaya
• 2 infections from 808 club in Pattaya
• 1 infection from Top One pub
• 1 infection from Queen club
• 1 infection from Version pub
• 2 infections from Pin Up Go-Go
• 1 infection from Happy Wet Bar
• 1 infection from Friend Zone in Rayong Province
• 1 infection from Bone in Pattaya
The Pattaya News reports that other infections include 1 medical personnel, 49 people who were in close contact with infected family members, and 18 under investigation. 252 people were tested over the past day who were close contacts of infected patients. 344 more were tested by proactive measures. All are in isolation and awaiting test results.
Authorities are specifically warning people, who are returning to work from the Songkran holiday, to work from home if possible for 2 weeks. If this is not possible, they should avoid eating with co-workers, wear masks, keep their distance, and follow other Covid-19 precautions at work.
As of 12:01am Sunday, new restrictions came info effect, and Thailand’s provinces were divided into orange and red zones. Chon Buri is listed as a red zone. Here are the new restrictions…
Across all provinces…
• Closures of schools, all nightlife venues, pubs and clubs, karaoke bars and massage parlours
(except for international schools running exams)
• No events can have more than 50 people
Provincial red zones (listed below)…
• Dining-in allowed until 9pm (but can do takeaway until 11pm)
• Serving of alcohol banned
• Shopping centres and fitness centres to be closed by 9pm
(Sporting fields, exercise places, gyms and fitness clubs must close at 9pm)
• Convenience stores, markets, supermarkets must be closed by 11pm
Everywhere else…
• Dining-in allowed until 11pm
• Serving of alcohol banned
• Shopping centres to be closed by 9pm
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thailand provincial figures for Monday’s Covid cases
The NBT has published an infographic including all the provincial data on new Covid infections over the past 24 hours in Thailand. Note that some of the data is released by the provinces one day but not reported by the CCSA as a national tally until the following day.
Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chon Buri, again, lead the way with the latest report. The provinces around Bangkok also feature heavily with today’s numbers. 63 of the country’s 77 provinces have all reported additional cases in the past 24 hours.
The CCSA earlier reported a total of 1,390 new Covid infections today. The tally is a welcome drop in new case reports after the last 5 days’ record levels of new infections. Yesterday there were 1,767 new infections reported.
3 more people have died of Covid-related illnesses, 14,851 people remain under state supervision.
Covid UPDATE: 1,767 new infections for Sunday. Provincial totals.
1,767 new Covid infections were reported this morning, the highest ever daily report of new cases in Thailand. The spokesperson for the CCSA also reported that there were also 128 people in serious condition, with 28 people on ventilators.
608,521 people have now received at least their first dose of Covid vaccine.
Bangkok continues to lead the way in the new infections although the clusters are popping up right around the country now. Bangkok reported 347 new infections, Chon Buri with 229, Chiang Mai with 164, Nonthaburi, just north and west of Bangkok, 100, Prachuap Khiri Khan 66 and Samut Prakan 64. Locally, Phuket officials announced an additional 26 cases today, taking the tally in this latest cluster to 156 infections*.
Only 2 cases today were imported, everyone else who tested positive were living in Thailand.
Some provinces are adding their own restrictions, including demanding negative Covid tests if you’ve arrived from a red zone – Krabi and Trat have announced this already. The only exceptions are if you’ve had full doses of Covid vaccine or have just come from quarantine. Chiang Rai has announced a ‘request’ that citizens stay at home for the next 14 days.
In Phuket, the closure of entertainment venues has been further extended to the start of May.
Expect more provinces to make similar announcements in the next few days.
If you are travelling, or planning to travel, it would be recommended to pre-load the Mor Chana app on your phones and fill out the information. This will help avoid some delays as you arrive in new provinces.
*Readers should also realise that the local provincial health officials report daily as well. Those totals don’t usually find their way into the national daily tally until the next day.
Pattaya, Phuket and Hua Hin brace for increased restrictions
Three of Thailand’s biggest expat areas are seeing sharp rises in new infections, partly from pre-Songkran traffic. The Songkran holidays, now officially over (but will see many people taking today off and making a weekend Songkran extension), and the government says they are expecting to see a rise in the cases numbers reported in the popular holiday locations.
Chon Buri Public Health office says they now have a total of 910 infections since April 1. They have 103 new cases in the past 24 hours. Most new cases are in Bang Lamung district which includes Pattaya City with 47, Siracha with 12) & Chon buri City with 8.
Meanwhile Phuket has a total of 142 infections recorded on the island with the Governor still insisting there will be no need for a lockdown. Here’s a breakdown of the areas and the numbers of recorded infections so far (below).
Governor Narong announced that the Phuket Infectious Disease Control Committee won’t be implementing an official lockdown, but will “strictly raise the intensity of public health measures to counter the spread of Covid-19″.
“Everyone should wear a face mask, maintain social distancing, wash their hands frequently and install the Mor Chana app (available for free from App Store and Google Play Store).”
A meeting of the CCSA, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is expected to upgrade restrictions in red zone areas around the country, which includes Phuket and Pattaya. Read more about the latest red and orange zones HERE.
For Hua Hin expats, there’s been 100 new Covid-19 infections announced in Prachuap Khiri Khan in the past 24 hours, 75 cases from Hua Hin. This takes the total in the province since April 1 to 625. Hua Hin accounts for nearly 90% of the district’s total cases.
