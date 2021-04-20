Chon Buri sees 82 new infections today | Thaiger

Thailand’s Chon Buri province, is reporting 82 new infections today, the lowest amount of daily infections since April 9. The numbers today are also on the decline from the past week. Banglamung district, which features the Pattaya area reported the highest amount of infections from the daily total at 43. Mueang Chonburi reported 23, Si Racha, 10, Sattahip 3, and 3 cases were imported from other provinces for treatment.

The 79 cases within the province…

• 1 person from a cluster at the Flintstones Pub in Mueang Chonburi in the Don Hualor sub-district. The total now from this venue sits at 152 since April 6.

• People infected from other entertainment venues:

• 3 infections from Cetus club in Pattaya

• 2 infections from 808 club in Pattaya

• 1 infection from Top One pub

• 1 infection from Queen club

• 1 infection from Version pub

• 2 infections from Pin Up Go-Go

• 1 infection from Happy Wet Bar

• 1 infection from Friend Zone in Rayong Province

• 1 infection from Bone in Pattaya

The Pattaya News reports that other infections include 1 medical personnel, 49 people who were in close contact with infected family members, and 18 under investigation. 252 people were tested over the past day who were close contacts of infected patients. 344 more were tested by proactive measures. All are in isolation and awaiting test results.

Authorities are specifically warning people, who are returning to work from the Songkran holiday, to work from home if possible for 2 weeks. If this is not possible, they should avoid eating with co-workers, wear masks, keep their distance, and follow other Covid-19 precautions at work.

As of 12:01am Sunday, new restrictions came info effect, and Thailand’s provinces were divided into orange and red zones. Chon Buri is listed as a red zone. Here are the new restrictions…

Across all provinces…

• Closures of schools, all nightlife venues, pubs and clubs, karaoke bars and massage parlours

(except for international schools running exams) • No events can have more than 50 people Provincial red zones (listed below)… • Dining-in allowed until 9pm (but can do takeaway until 11pm) • Serving of alcohol banned • Shopping centres and fitness centres to be closed by 9pm (Sporting fields, exercise places, gyms and fitness clubs must close at 9pm) • Convenience stores, markets, supermarkets must be closed by 11pm Everywhere else… • Dining-in allowed until 11pm • Serving of alcohol banned • Shopping centres to be closed by 9pm

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

