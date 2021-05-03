Chon Buri sees 153 new infections of Covid-19, 1 death

A dog charity in the eastern province of Chon Buri is giving disabled stray dogs a second chance at life. Michael J. Baines, a Swedish national, set up The Man That Rescues Dogs in 2011 after seeing numerous sick and injured stray dogs in the streets. Originally, Michael would take the animals to a local veterinary clinic for treatment, while feeding other street dogs that had nobody caring for them. However, he soon realised he would need to set up his own foundation to care for the animals. The foundation’s mission is to create a better relationship between people and dogs in Thailand, while rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs, in order to give them a second chance at life.

The foundation opened a clinic of its own in 2019 and now has 2 veterinarians caring for dogs that live at the sanctuary, as well as providing free treatment to local pets. Michael’s mission has the support of the local government, in particular the mayor of Saensuk municipality.

Baines was recently interviewed by the website, Bored Panda, and spoke of the satisfaction of being able to give disabled dogs a new lease of life.

“Without a doubt, it’s giving the sick, neglected, abused street dogs of Thailand the second chance that they deserve. When you see a paralysed dog in their wheelchair for the first time, running free and smiling, that’s right up there as one of the best parts of the process.”

There are currently around 600 dogs being cared for at the sanctuary, while Michael also feeds and carries out regular health checks on another 350 dogs in the Bangsaen and Sriracha areas. In addition to the veterinary clinic on-site, the shelter also has a specialist care centre for disabled dogs, a dedicated area to quarantine new arrivals who may be carrying infectious diseases, and hydrotherapy pools to rehabilitate injured animals. The Man That Rescues Dogs is run on donations, with daily operating costs at the shelter being over 40,000 baht. Donations can be made through the foundation’s website.

SOURCE: The Bark

