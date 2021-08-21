Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr Alachua County

If they can achieve over 80% vaccination rate, China may reach herd immunity by the end of the year, according to the country’s top respiratory disease expert. He believed that booster shots would make up for the loss of efficacy after 6 months of vaccines from China and others used in the country.

Officials in China believe that they will reach 80% of the population being vaccinated by the end of 2021 and with the use of booster shots, they should be able to achieve herd immunity, based on data showing about a 70% efficacy rate of Chinese vaccines.

The expert in China also cited a study that Sinovac booster shots 9 months after a person’s second shot created 20 times the neutralising antibody levels, and 30 times for older people. A new study awaiting peer review recommends a booster shot 6 months after the first 2 Sinovac shots.

China hasn’t made an official announcement regarding booster shot policy, but countries around the world are considering using third vaccines as boosters though the World Health Organisation has come out strongly against it while many countries still desperately seek first vaccines. Still, the US, Israel and other countries plagued by the Delta variant have approved booster shots.

A Turkish study of 30 million people found that 3 doses of an inactivated vaccine like Sinovac were actually more effective than 2 inactivated doses followed by an mRNA vaccine as a booster.

Though China has used mostly Sinovac and Sinopharm, last week the country approved a DNA vaccine by Inovio, a US-based biotech company. China may consider mixing brands and using these new vaccines as a booster shot.

Speculation is brewing over whether reaching herd immunity levels will prompt China to finally open its international borders and allow foreign travellers in. They have largely controlled Covid-19 by strict lockdowns and closed borders.

People have suggested that China should learn to live with Covid-19 and reopen borders, but they have been met with backlash for claiming that closed borders were not sustainable for long. But those arguments may fall of deaf ears for a country that once built a wall to keep its borders closed for hundreds of years.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
HolyCowCm
2021-08-21 21:34
Never will have immunity against a renegade variant as long as the virus has plenty of hosts to mutate in. Herd immunity is unheard of.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
Koh Samui3 hours ago

24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
Sponsored1 day ago

Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket7 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox order revises rules to cancel or modify
Transport9 hours ago

Airlines pushing for September reopening for domestic flights
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok11 hours ago

Police officers seen dining in restaurant despite Covid-19 rules
Phuket14 hours ago

Real estate trends across Thailand’s resort markets
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 261 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Pattaya22 hours ago

Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago

Vaccine developers calls for 3 billion baht to release by Songkran
Chon Buri1 day ago

Old man attacked by dogs, loses arm, when delivering lemons
World1 day ago

OnlyFans to ban “sexually explicit” content from October 1
Thailand1 day ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
Bangkok1 day ago

Teenagers arrested for handing out small bombs at Bangkok protest
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending