Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Rai introduces strict requirements for travellers from “dark red” provinces
From today, if you’re travelling to Chiang Rai from any of the 4 “dark red” central provinces (Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan) things just got a bit trickier. The northern province has introduced tough disease prevention measures for visitors from the strictly controlled zones, which will also apply to Chiang Rai residents arriving home from those provinces.
Thai PBS World reports that the Chiang Rai Governor, Prajon Pratsakul, says arrivals from the high-risk provinces will need to produce a Covid-free certificate, confirming they have tested negative in a PCR or Antigen Rapid Test no more than 72 hours before their arrival in Chiang Rai. They will also be required to prove they have had 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
In the event that travellers cannot provide both or either certificate, they will need to undergo mandatory 14-day local quarantine, although this will be reduced in the event of shorter stays in the province.
Anyone found violating the new restrictions, which fall under the Communicable Disease Act, risks a maximum fine of 20,000 baht. Provincial officials say the new measures are being introduced to safeguard against further transmission of the virus.
Elsewhere in Thailand, officials in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima have sealed off 3 villages in the district of Prathai, in an effort to curtail the spread of Covid-19 there. The villages will remain closed off until June 2 after 12 people were found to be infected. The cluster is believed to have originated with someone returning from the central province of Samut Prakan in early May.
Officials are also monitoring an outbreak of the virus at a local factory. Health officials have so far screened around 81% of the 800 workers, with 60 testing positive.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Chiang Rai sees 2 new infections linked to Bangkok, Chiang Mai entertainment venues
Chiang Rai is reporting 2 new Covid infections that are linked to entertainment venue clusters from Bangkok and Chiang Mai. The people who tested positive for the virus have entered a 14 day mandatory hospital quarantine. The governor of Chiang Rai and chair of the Communicable Diseases Committee ordered anyone travelling to the province from a red zone to self-monitor for 14 days and avoid contact with others.
He also noted that anyone returning to Chiang Rai from a controlled area must contact the village headman and community leader to organise village health volunteers. All of those who enter the province must follow Covid safety precautions with anyone violating the measures to be fined up to 20,000 baht under the Communicable Disease Act B.E. 2557.
Chiang Rai’s local officials have also voiced concern over Songkran, or the Thai new year festivities, and have banned water-splashing, foam parties, food catering and other types of close contact activities. Entertainment venues, pubs, karaoke, bars, and taverns are temporarily closed. And, other facilities like gyms, and tutoring companies are also ordered to limit visitors.
Health officials are also waiting for Covid-19 test results from 2 other people in Mae Sai district who returned from the same entertainment venues in Bangkok and Chiang Mai. The news of another Covid outbreak has prompted the government to cancel the Songkran festivities in Bangkok.
Meanwhile, Chiang Rai Province has received 5,000 doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine that will be administered to certain groups of people who are on the frontlines in areas of Muang Chiang Rai District and border areas in 7 districts: Mae Sai, Mae Chan, Mae Fah Luang, Chiang Saen, Chiang Khong, Wiang Kaen, and Thoeng. The government also plans to distribute 800,000 doses of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine to 22 provinces sometime in April.
But the vaccine’s effectiveness has come under scrutiny after Brazilian officials reported that the vaccine was only 50.4% effective in preventing Covid infections. That number is apparently quite low compared to what Sinovac Biotech quoted at 78%.
Officials tracking down foreigners with fake IDs opening up illegal businesses in Chiang Rai
Thai news site TNA is reporting that the Department of Special Investigation is investigating 255 foreigners who are allegedly in possession of fake Thai IDs in the Wiang Kaen district of Chiang Rai. The report also claims that they were operating illegal businesses.
One of the suspects is Chinese but carried a Thai ID saying that he was a Thai citizen “Apao Saesoen”. The man later registered a company to run a business reserved for Thai citizens. The DSI believe that the issuing of fake Thai IDs could affect national security. The Chinese man, whose real name is Wen Haomiao, is now being tracked down after the issue of an arrest warrant.
The origins of the other foreigners, reported as ‘aliens’ in the Thai media, were not made apparent in the article.
The DSI director-general says his department is working with the local Department of Provincial Administration as they track down the sources of the fake documents. So far the investigation is concentrated in the Wiang Kaen district, in the far east of the province, on the Laos border.
The provincial office is trying to find and revoke Thai ID cards earlier issued for 50 foreigners. 7 of them had already set up alleged fake Thai companies.
Fake Thai IDs and other documentation was readily available is various markets around the country, especially in touristy areas. But recent crackdowns have pushed the lucrative market underground although fake documentation remains a popular business in Thailand. Khao San Road was a hive of fake documentation until a crackdown in 2018 forced most of the illegal vendors off the streets.
SOURCE: TNA
Border officials on alert for Burmese coup protesters fleeing military crackdown
Border police have increased patrols in the northern province of Chiang Rai amid concerns that Burmese protesters may try to cross into the Mae Sai district. This follows a military crackdown in the Burmese border town of Tachilek as the army tries to quell anti-coup rallies.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Sompong Chingduang from Thailand’s Immigration Bureau says the authorities in Mae Sai continue to monitor the situation in Tachilek. On Saturday, 2 protesters were killed in the Burmese city of Mandalay after officials opened fire on demonstrators protesting the February 1 coup.
The following day, thousands rallied in the town of Myawaddy, on the border of the Mae Sot district in the Thai province of Tak, while another protest was held in Tachilek. The Tachilek protest led to the border between Thailand and Myanmar being shut for 2 hours. It’s understood the largest rallies yet are being planned for today.
Meanwhile, Sompong has issued a warning that nobody fleeing the military crackdown in Myanmar will be granted entry to Thailand but will instead be turned away from the border. He says to do otherwise would pose too much of a health risk for Thailand, given the Covid-19 situation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
US President Biden signs hate crimes law to help protect Asian Americans
Government confirms 3 channels for vaccine registration
Dog brings owner gift of 2,000 meth pills in Udon Thani
Chinese man arrested after pulling machine gun on police in Pattaya
Bodies of Thai workers killed in Gaza strike to be flown home next week
Government accused of infighting, putting Thailand’s recovery at risk
Covid UPDATE Friday: 3,481 new infections and 32 Covid-related deaths
Foreigners feeding thousands in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums during Covid
Man arrested in Bangkok accused of raping 30+ young women
Thailand News Today | Vaccine roll out, Nok Air heads to Bankruptcy court
1.5 million more Sinovac vaccines arrive in Bangkok
Phuket marks first day of no new infections since the latest wave of Covid-19
Phuket police officer who shot noodle vendor denied bail.
Private hospitals must test and treat Covid-19 patients free
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
British man with a machete in Chiang Mai temple arrested
12 Covid-19 violators busted drinking on Patong Beach
Krabi police search for 3 murder suspects after body and car found buried at plantation
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
Hua Hin plans to vaccinate residents next month, reopening eyed for October
20 people arrested at Pattaya restaurant for allegedly violating alcohol ban
Phuket reopens mass-vaccination campaign with goal of 14,000 jabs a day
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
UPDATE: Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
Covid UPDATE: 3,095 new infections, 17 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
