Crime

US President Biden signs hate crimes law to help protect Asian Americans

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

After multiple incidents of violence against Asian Americans in the US, President Joe Biden has recently signed a hate crime law. As violence against Asians in America has been on the rise since the Covid-19 pandemic, Biden told Asian American politicians and senior members of Congress that racism has long been toxic. He says the Asian American community has been made a scapegoat against the backdrop of growing Anti-Chinese sentiment.

“…..an ugly poison that has long plagued our nation.”

“Too many Asian Americans have been waking up this past year genuinely fearing for their safety, just opening their door and walking down the street.”

Activist group Stop AAPI Hate, says there have been 6,603 hate incidents since March 2020, but many more have gone unreported. Unlike his predecessor, former US President Donald Trump, would often refer to the Covid virus as the “China virus” or “Kung flu” which quickly was adopted into the right-wing vocabulary. Biden, however, did not mention the previous president’s racial references to the virus when he signed the law.

Instead, a rare bipartisan support was seen in Congress over the law, which improves access for reporting such crimes and streamlines the procedures for authorities when responding to such crimes.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart: hate can be given no safe harbor in America. Silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit.”

The US artist behind a portrait of an elderly Thai man who died after a brutal attack outside his San Francisco home, voiced his disgust and sadness at the rise in anti-Asian sentiment in the US. Los Angeles artist Jonathan D. Chang drew the portrait of 84 year old Vicha Ratanapakdee and posted it on Instagram as a tribute to the murder victim.

“My condolences to the family of Vicha Ratanapakdee. I hope justice will be served.”

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Chinese man arrested after pulling machine gun on police in Pattaya

Published

28 mins ago

on

Friday, May 21, 2021

By

Stock phot via Flickr

A Chinese man is now under arrest after shooting and injuring 2 Pattaya police officers who were trying to reprimand him over an online gambling syndicate. 35 year old Jang Yang pulled a machine gun on the transnational crime team as they went to serve him with an arrest warrant. Members of the SWAT special police task force entered the premises where he was staying, and arrested him after the shooting. 8 other people, including 5 Chinese nationals and 2 maids were also detained.

Jang was charged with shooting 2 police officers, Phanthep Sribunnag, who was the chief of the police station’s special operations team, and Kreetha Thipnate, of Pattaya police. Panthep sustained 3 gunshot wounds to his shoulder, stomach, and chest. He was brought and admitted to Chon Buri Hospital in serious condition. Kreetha was shot in the right leg and admitted to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.

41 year old Natthawut Donchaisong, a gardener, told the Bangkok Post that he was cutting grass in the front of the house when police arrived in multiple cars, approaching the house. He said he heard them knock on the glass door 2 times, and then he heard at least 10 gunshots from inside the house. He says he ran and hid in front of the house.
An unnamed Pattaya police source says the team confiscated over 18 million baht in cash and assets from the scene.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

 

Man arrested in Bangkok accused of raping 30+ young women

Neill Fronde

Published

16 hours ago

on

Thursday, May 20, 2021

By

PHOTO: Man arrested for raping up to 30 women and blackmailing them with videos. (via Wassayos Ngamkham)

A man has been arrested in Bangkok, accused of raping many young women who he met through dating apps and then blackmailing them with videos of the sex. Ratchaphol Jinda, a 26 year old salesman from Samut Prakan was sought for 3 arrest warrants for rape, attempted rape, and extortion. At least 10 women have come forward so far with complaints against the man.

Police caught up with the alleged rapist in a shopping mall car park in the Ram Intra area in the Khannayao district of Bangkok and he was arrested by Crime Suppression Division police officers yesterday. According to the CSD superintendent who led the investigation and arrest, Ratchaphol confessed to the crimes during questioning and he’s being held in police custody. The superintendent said that they suspect more than 30 women were abused at his hands, but only 10 so far have filed a formal complaint.

This arrest comes just days after another man was arrested in Bangkok and charged with raping 36 women at knifepoint.

A notebook computer was seized by the police and was found to contain 36 videos of the suspect having sex with 32 different women, along with 86 upskirt videos. The man allegedly would meet girls on dating apps and chat with them until they agreed to come to his room. Once inside, he would assault them and record himself forcibly raping them.

He then used the videos he made to blackmail the women, extorting money from them, intimidating them into silence, and demanding more sex from them whenever he wanted. He threatened to post the videos online if any of the women disobeyed him.

Ratchaphol allegedly preyed on young students, with all of his targets no older than 25, and all studying at local universities. there was no information on whether police had identified more of the women in the 36 video clips in order to file additional charges.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Phuket police officer who shot noodle vendor denied bail.

Neill Fronde

Published

17 hours ago

on

Thursday, May 20, 2021

By

PHOTO: CCTV captures a drunken Phuket Police officer shooting a noodle vendor on Bangla Road twice. This shot missed his victim. (via YouTube)

A Phuket Provincial Police officer was denied bail today after drunkenly shooting a noodle vendor on Patong’s Bangla Road while off-duty. Pornthep Channarong, the officer involved in the incident, was off-duty and said to be out drinking all night before shooting Aroon Thongplab in the stomach in the early hours of February 23. The Phuket Provincial Court made the decision yesterday to deny bail to the police officer.

CCTV footage showed the officer denied entrance to Illuzion Nightclub for carrying a weapon as he drunkenly waved his gun around. Footage then captured the unprovoked attack showing the vendor, who had just picked up a customer’s finished bowl, being shot in the stomach and then taunted and kicked by the intoxicated officer, who fired a second shot at point-blank range but missed.

The shooting paralysed the noodle vendor when the bullet hit his spine, leaving the family struggling to get by after the Royal Thai Police paid only 20,000 baht in compensation to the victim. The vendor’s wife was in attendance for the court’s decision and is said to be satisfied with the ruling.

The court cited the severity of the likely penalty for the crime committed, making the police officer a flight risk, should he be allowed to pay bail and be released. They worried that the defendant could tamper with evidence or witnesses if set free, aside from the possibility of him fleeing or hiding. He has been charged with attempted murder, firing a weapon in a public area, and carrying a firearm in a public area without necessary reason.

The police officer’s excuses for needing the bail were deemed insufficient by the court. He said he wanted to be freed so he could help in fundraising to provide financial assistance to his victim’s family. He also said that he had guns and equipment hidden in his house that his family couldn’t find but he wants to retrieve and surrender to the Royal Thai Police, as he has been stripped of his rank and fired from the police force.

The court was not moved by the request and denied the police officer bail, observing that he had already confessed and will be sentenced to jail time, so there was no need to be released before then. A trial will begin on June 28 where his confession will be reviewed along with witness testimony before a verdict is announced.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

