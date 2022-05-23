Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1

From next month, a number of Covid-19 restrictions will be eased in Thailand, although in the case of some rules, it will vary by province. Nation Thailand reports that at the latest meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, it was agreed to categorise all provinces as either yellow (highest surveillance), blue (tourist zones) and green (low surveillance).

There are now 46 yellow provinces, 17 blue, and 14 green. Nightlife is being permitted to resume in green and blue provinces, with the sale of alcohol allowed until midnight. However, there is a ban on alcohol promotions and the sharing of drinks, and staff at bars and other nightlife venues must wear face masks.

For bars and night spots in the green and blue zones, it’s not just a simple case of re-opening either. Business operators have to apply for permission to do so, through the provincial communicable disease committee. Employees need to be checked for Covid-19 symptoms and will have to take an antigen test every 7 days. Customers will need to show proof of vaccination and follow disease prevention measures.

Meanwhile, there has been a further easing of Thailand’s entry restrictions, with the Thailand Pass cancelled for returning Thais from June 1. However, the much-criticised process remains in place for foreign arrivals.

And Thailand’s emergency decree has been extended yet again, this time until July 31.

