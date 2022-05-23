Bangkok
Political fallout from the Bangkok governor election – OPINION
The winner of the Bangkok Governor election wouldn’t normally get so many headlines except that this election did, and there’s a few reasons why, and some take aways for everyone after the results became apparent yesterday. Really, the polls have been so clear on this election, the actual poll ended up a mere formality.
Although the Election Commission has not formally announced the winners, Chadchart Sittipunt is Bangkok’s new governor…. A 55 year old former transport minister and Pheu Thai minister – that’s the opposition party – the very same party that were ditched from power in a coup precisely eight years ago yesterday.
Chadchart had spent the last 2 years crafting this victory and drawn on thousands of volunteers around Bangkok’s 50 districts.
Covid 19 ended up playing into his campaign’s hands with an urgent need for support of the city’s poor, so food bag relief became a visible part of his campaign as he slowly won the hearts and minds of the city’s voters. But his team also campaigned on 200 different polices, targeting on-the-ground city issues rather than the politics.
The result is more than a win for the hard-working candidate. It wasn’t even close.
With 100% of the votes now counted, rounding up to the nearest thousand, Mr Chadchart received 1,387,000 votes. Then there was literally everyone else, the other 30 candidates, with the next highest candidate receiving 255,000 votes. The former Governor Aswin, a puppet governor put into the job by the NCPO military coup after they cancelled the 2014 Bangkok election, came fifth with 215,000 votes.
In fact, if you tally up the votes from the next five candidates you still don’t reach the number of votes received by the winner.
So let’s call it a landslide.
But there will be some people unhappy about the former Pheu Thai transport minister’s win, most notably the incumbent coalition national government led by, well for now anyway, the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Candidates representing the conservative side of Thai politics were decimated, that includes candidates representing Palang Pracharat, the Democrats and royalist parties.
The Democrats were sidelined early after a number of #metoo issues arose, not the least a cavalcade of sexual misconduct allegations directed at the party’s deputy leader. The fallout meant the Democrats were out of the race early, despite Bangkok city always being a stronghold for them in the past.
But for the other conservative candidates the result is devastating. And the vote count for the Bangkok election will now stain the PM as he walks into the next parliamentary session where another vote of no-confidence on his leadership will be held.
It should also be noted that there was a strong flow of votes from conservative voters and the so-called Bangkok elite that led to Chadchart’s win. That’s another problem the Prayut government will need to absorb.
Just a final side note on yesterday’s Bangkok Governor election. Chadchart Sittipunt was the transport minister for the Pheu Thai party when on May 22, 2014, there was a military coup, exactly 8 years to the day the Bangkok Governor election was held. On the day of the coup in 2014 Chadchart was taken away to a secret location, against his will, with a bag over his head by Thai soldiers.
So Chadchart’s landslide win has special significance for the new Bangkok governor. And this local election will now reverberate around Thai national politics for at least the rest of this year.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai consumers say no thank you to sugary drinks, they’re sweet enough
Landslide victory for elected Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt
Lockdown in China stinks for Thai farmers
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
Political fallout from the Bangkok governor election – OPINION
Flooding situation worsening in Chiang Rai, waters recede in Chiang Mai
Thai education minister says teachers have no right to cut students’ hair
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension extended by 2 months
Is now the best time to invest in Thailand due to the weak Baht | GMT
Uncertainty hangs over Bangkok-Betong route as Nok Air considers its options
Thai health ministry sets up monkeypox monitoring centre
Australian voters sweep conservative government out of power
Alleged motorbike cart thieves arrested in Chon Buri
Phuket authorities launch campaign against dengue fever in schools
Thailand tourism authorities expect 1 million arrivals per month starting June
Stop plucking the endangered ‘penis plant’, urges Cambodian government
Danish man left suicidal after being raped for a week in Phuket
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
Thai woman complains after Pattaya laundry service overcharges for foreign BF – VIDEO
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
Alcohol sales ban planned for Pattaya and Bangkok elections
Government says relaxed travel restrictions have led to tourism surge on Phuket, Samui
Thai woman survives fall from 26th floor
UPDATE: Bangkok governor candidates answer Russell Crowe’s questions on TV
Black water still flowing into ocean at Phuket’s Kamala Beach
Thailand plans to declare Covid-19 endemic earlier than expected
5 countries’ representatives walk out when Russian official speaks in Bangkok
Police hunt foreigner wanted in relation to violent assault at Pattaya gym
Foreigner claims Bangkok taxi driver overcharged on a Thai holy day
22 year old Australian found dead at hotel in Phuket
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
- Best of3 hours ago
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
- Bangkok4 days ago
UPDATE: Bangkok governor candidates answer Russell Crowe’s questions on TV
- Press Room3 days ago
What’s behind CP’s successful Metaverse campaign?
- Bangkok2 days ago
5 countries’ representatives walk out when Russian official speaks in Bangkok
- Business3 days ago
Thai AirAsia X becomes third airline in Thailand to file for bankruptcy
- Phuket3 days ago
Love drugs found in hotel of Aussie man who plunged to his death
- Cannabis3 days ago
Download the ‘Plook Ganja’ app to legally grow cannabis at home in Thailand
Recent comments: