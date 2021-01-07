Only essential travel to and from 5 coastal “red zone” provinces

Only essential travel is allowed to and from the 5 coastal “red zone” provinces under the highest level of control to contain the spread of Covid-19. The new travel restrictions for Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong, Trat and Chanthaburi were made official in the Royal Gazette.

More checkpoints will also be set up throughout the 5 provinces and screening procedures will be more stringent. Those who need to travel to and from the provinces need permission from local authorities. People passing through checkpoints must use the Mor Chana tracing application and have a temperature check. Those who violate the new travel measures face up to 2 years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

Earlier this week, the Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha announced a “total lockdown” restricting travel in and out of the 5 coastal provinces. That proposal was rejected by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Now the restrictions are official and published in the Royal Gazette.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.