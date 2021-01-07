image
image
image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Only essential travel to and from 5 coastal “red zone” provinces

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

32 mins ago

 on 

Only essential travel to and from 5 coastal &#8220;red zone&#8221; provinces | The Thaiger
PHOTO: New TV
    • follow us in feedly

Only essential travel is allowed to and from the 5 coastal “red zone” provinces under the highest level of control to contain the spread of Covid-19. The new travel restrictions for Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong, Trat and Chanthaburi were made official in the Royal Gazette.

More checkpoints will also be set up throughout the 5 provinces and screening procedures will be more stringent. Those who need to travel to and from the provinces need permission from local authorities. People passing through checkpoints must use the Mor Chana tracing application and have a temperature check. Those who violate the new travel measures face up to 2 years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

Earlier this week, the Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha announced a “total lockdown” restricting travel in and out of the 5 coastal provinces. That proposal was rejected by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Now the restrictions are official and published in the Royal Gazette.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

No Covid-19 spike in Samut Sakhon, 900 “new” cases is old information – Public Health Ministry

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thursday, January 7, 2021

By

No Covid-19 spike in Samut Sakhon, 900 &#8220;new&#8221; cases is old information &#8211; Public Health Ministry | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

The 900 “new” Covid-19 cases reported yesterday in Samut Sakhon, which gained national media coverage and sparked panic, is actually old information that has already been included in reports, according to the Public Health Ministry.

The Bangkok Post says figure of 900 new Covid-19 cases in the province is “old” and was “included in a total of new cases of more than 500 in Samut Sakhon province that the Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration made public a few days ago.”

The recent cases were said to be linked to a canned tuna factory in the province. The Thailand company, Pattaya Food Group, confirmed yesterday that some of their employees are infected with Covid-19. The ministry confirmed that 914 cases are worked at the factory, which employs 3,000 people, but says the figures are old news. The Pattaya Food factory shut down and has been set up as a field hospital to quarantine the infected workers.

The company produces, manufactures and distributes tuna products under the brand names Nautilus and Nautilus Light. The company is assuring customers that their products are safe and free from Covid-19, adding that the virus cannot survive high temperatures. The Fisheries Department chief also says that the virus cannot be transmitted through cold-blooded marine animals.

Samut Sakhon health officials rolled out mass testing in the province after the outbreak at a shrimp market in the Mahachai fishing hub. The outbreak affected hundreds of migrant workers who worked in around the fishing hub.

In mass testing following the outbreak, the world’s top canned tuna producer Thai Union Group has tested 86% of their employees in Samut Sakhon. Out of the 23,630 people tested, only 69 people were positive for Covid-19.

“Each of our employees in Samut Sakhon will receive a Covid-19 test. This is to ensure the health and safety of our people, regardless of age, sex and nationality, while ensuring the continuity of our operations.”

SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Economy

Struggling massage parlours petition government for financial assistance

Maya Taylor

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thursday, January 7, 2021

By

Struggling massage parlours petition government for financial assistance | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Alan Caishan on Unsplash

Representatives of Thailand’s spa and massage parlour industry are pleading with the government to provide some form of tailored financial aid to offset the impact of Covid-19. Yesterday, the Charawi Association for the Conservation of Thai Massage submitted a letter to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who also chairs the government’s Covid-19 task force. In it, they call on his administration to recognise the economic devastation facing spa and massage businesses that have been forced to close as a result of the resurgence of Covid-19. Spokesperson Pitak Yotha says despite obeying all the rules, the industry is being punished unfairly.

“Since the first wave in Thailand, massage businesses have employed strict measures advised by the Public Health Ministry, including limiting the number of customers, rearranging the service area to abide by the social distancing rule, and providing thermal screening. However, spa and massage businesses were 1 of the first groups ordered to shut down and also the last to be allowed to reopen, which is not fair.”

According to Pitak, there are around 1,700 spa and massage businesses operating in Bangkok, with another 15,000 around the country. Thousands have been forced to shut up shop for good.

“As many as 11,000 businesses have reported permanent closure due to lack of money, while about 4,000 that are still open are following the guidelines laid out by authorities. We would like the government to relax its shutdown measures on massage businesses, or at least come out with relief measures, such as exemption on property rent until the situation improves.”

He adds that existing aid packages and stimulus measures introduced by the government are of little relevance to the spa and massage industry.

“Many spa and massage businesses have limited access to the government’s soft loans provided via financial institutes, while other campaigns such as ‘We Travel Together’ or ‘Let’s Go Halves’ are not specifically tailored for customers of spa and massage businesses.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Phuket

Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thursday, January 7, 2021

By

Phuket government plans to require quarantine for &#8220;red zone&#8221; arrivals | The Thaiger

People travelling to Phuket from a province classified as a “red zone” for a high risk of Covid-19 will face a 14 day quarantine, either at a facility or at a resident’s home, according to Phuket governor Narong Woonciew. A provincial order has not been issued yet and people can still enter Phuket without a required quarantine.

Travellers coming from any of the 28 “red” provinces will be “asked” to undergo a Covid-19 swab test and will also have to pay 3,000 baht for each test, according to a report by the Phuket public relations department. Phuket News says travellers from any of the 8 provinces considered to have the highest risk for Covid-19 will be “asked” to take the swab test while the test is not mandatory for travellers from the other 20 “red zone” provinces.

Red zone provinces with the highest risk are Bangkok (specifically the Nong Khaem, Bang Phlat, Bang Khae and Bang Khun Thian districts), Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chonburi, Chanthaburi, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom.

“However, at this time, people who enter the Phuket area by land, sea and air can enter as normal but will have intensive screening, and ask for everyone’s cooperation to install the Mor Chana application.”

The Mor Chana mobile application is being used to help track those who may have come in close contact with people infected with Covid-19. The app also features a self-assessment to determine the level of risk for the coronavirus.

Phuket officials also plan to relaunch a web platform that would allow those from “red zone” provinces to register their travel details before arriving in Phuket.

Red zone provinces: Bangkok, Tak, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Sara Buri, Lop Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Nakhon Nayok, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Trat, Rayongm Chumphon, Ranong.

SOURCE: Phuket News

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals &#8216;on hold&#8217; | Jan 4 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021&#8217;s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22 | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17

Thailand News Today | &#8216;Digital Nomad&#8217; visa, &#8216;Property&#8217; visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14

The smog returns to Bangkok | The Thaiger
Air Pollution3 weeks ago

The smog returns to Bangkok

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending