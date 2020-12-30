CCSA Update: 250 new Covid-19 cases, spike in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 250 new Covid-19 cases, spike in Chon Buri
250 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. 241 of those cases are local transmissions with 108 cases detected in Chon Buri. CCSA spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin says the spike in cases in Chon Buri could be linked to another gambling den, but added that the Department of Disease Control will provide more details later.
Pattaya and Banglamung are now considered “highly controlled” areas after the spike in cases. Chon Buri governor Phakarathorn Tienchai imposed an emergency order today shutting down bars, parks, schools and non-essential businesses. For more information on the emergency order, click HERE.
The 250 new cases recorded today raises Thailand’s total count to 6,690. There are now 2,417 active Covid-19 cases, a record high for Thailand. The country’s first wave of infections peaked at 1,451 active cases in April.
9 of the new cases are known to be linked to the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon and 3 of the new cases are linked to the gambling den in Rayong. 2 of the cases are migrant workers in Nonthaburi.
The CCSA reports that 29 of the local cases are patients considered a “high risk” of spreading the virus. Those cases include people who frequented or worked in entertainment venues, lived in crowded communities or worked in the medical field. 15 of those cases are in Bangkok, 5 in Nakhon Pathom, 3 in Saraburi, 3 in Phetchaburi, 1 in Samut Prakan, 1 in Nakhon Nayok and 1 in Nonthaburi.
198 of the new cases are under investigation. 108 cases where detected in Chon Buri, 12 in Samut Sakhon, 17 in Nonthaburi, 53 in Rayong, 7 in Chanthaburi and 1 in Trat.
8 cases were detected in quarantine facilities for those travelling from overseas. 1 case was detected at the Thai-Myanmar border when patrol officers detained a Burmese man for allegedly entering the country illegally.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Pattaya
Pattaya and Banglamung “highly controlled,” non-essential businesses shutdown
Pattaya and Banglamung are now classified as “highly controlled” areas with an emergency order shutting down bars, parks, schools and non-essential businesses after rise in Covid-19 cases.
The emergency order was just released this morning by Chon Buri governor Phakarathorn Tienchai. The order is in place until further notice.
There are no set curfews, checkpoints or travel restrictions, but the governor is urging people to stay at home. The order does not ban alcohol sales, but large parties and gatherings, even at private homes, are banned. The order does not mention a limit on the number of people at a gathering.
Here’s what’s closed:
- Bars, nightclubs, karaoke bars, massage parlors, cinemas, internet cafes and other service and entertainment and leisure venues.
- Shopping malls and stores selling non-essential items.
- Schools and other education related places like nurseries, child care centres and learning centres
- Gyms, public pools, public parks and other fitness-related places
Other limitations:
- Restaurants remain open for takeaway orders, but customers cannot dine inside. Hotel restaurants can remain open, but can only serve food to guests staying at the hotel.
- Businesses that are considered essential can remain open, such as supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, banks, hardware and construction stores, and mobile phone stores.
- 24-hour convenience stores must close from 10pm to 5am.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand – the Covid vaccine and quarantine | VIDEO
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has issued an official statement stating that, in the short to medium term, “everyone entering Thailand has to do at least a 14 day quarantine”.
“The quarantine will apply, even those people who have been vaccinated.”
The Public Health Ministry says the reason is because the vaccination process has only just begun in some countries around the world.
“There is no agreement or study on how effective the vaccine is in a real life environment.”
At this stage the World Health Organisation has not made an official statement about the situation.
Over the next few months many studies and assessments will be conducted into the efficacy of the various vaccines from the different manufacturers.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Fewer travellers at Bangkok bus and rail stations as Covid worries take hold
It’s a lot quieter at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong train station and the Chatuchak bus terminal as Covid-19 restrictions take hold in the capital, leading some passengers to cancel their travel plans. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has already urged people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
Public transport stations in Bangkok have implemented strict hygiene measures, including socially-distanced seating and the mandatory wearing of face masks for both staff and passengers. Thailand finds itself in the grip of a second wave of the virus, after seemingly going several months without any community transmission. Yesterday, there were 155 new cases reported, only 10 of which are in arrivals from overseas.
Tough restrictions have been imposed in the worst-affected provinces, which include Bangkok, the central province of Samut Sakhon, where the outbreak began, and the eastern province of Rayong. In Bangkok, all entertainment venues have been closed until January 4. Bars and restaurants serving food and drinks are permitted to operate, provided they implement strict hygiene measures and close by midnight. Hostess bars, horseracing tracks, and cockfighting arenas are some of the establishments that have been hit with the temporary closure order.
The Health Ministry has predicted an inevitable rise in cases across the country as a result of inter-provincial New Year travel. As yet, the government has neither confirmed nor denied plans for a nationwide lockdown once the holiday period is over. The PM has said it will depend on the situation at the time, adding that he doesn’t believe things will get so bad as to require a second national lockdown.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Kristof
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 3:18 pm
If govt officials are reading, all i can say is that a fast, unified, and comprehensive response in the EARLY stages of a covid outbreak is essential to a more stable situation later. If Thailand values a better scenario for Songkran and springtime they will act ASAP or face larger economic consequences later.