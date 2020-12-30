CCSA Update: 250 new Covid-19 cases, spike in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

250 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. 241 of those cases are local transmissions with 108 cases detected in Chon Buri. CCSA spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin says the spike in cases in Chon Buri could be linked to another gambling den, but added that the Department of Disease Control will provide more details later.

Pattaya and Banglamung are now considered “highly controlled” areas after the spike in cases. Chon Buri governor Phakarathorn Tienchai imposed an emergency order today shutting down bars, parks, schools and non-essential businesses. For more information on the emergency order, click HERE.

The 250 new cases recorded today raises Thailand’s total count to 6,690. There are now 2,417 active Covid-19 cases, a record high for Thailand. The country’s first wave of infections peaked at 1,451 active cases in April.

9 of the new cases are known to be linked to the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon and 3 of the new cases are linked to the gambling den in Rayong. 2 of the cases are migrant workers in Nonthaburi.

The CCSA reports that 29 of the local cases are patients considered a “high risk” of spreading the virus. Those cases include people who frequented or worked in entertainment venues, lived in crowded communities or worked in the medical field. 15 of those cases are in Bangkok, 5 in Nakhon Pathom, 3 in Saraburi, 3 in Phetchaburi, 1 in Samut Prakan, 1 in Nakhon Nayok and 1 in Nonthaburi.

198 of the new cases are under investigation. 108 cases where detected in Chon Buri, 12 in Samut Sakhon, 17 in Nonthaburi, 53 in Rayong, 7 in Chanthaburi and 1 in Trat.

8 cases were detected in quarantine facilities for those travelling from overseas. 1 case was detected at the Thai-Myanmar border when patrol officers detained a Burmese man for allegedly entering the country illegally.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

