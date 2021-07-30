Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA considers extending restrictions in “dark red” zones for another 14 days

Thaiger

Published

 on 

With Covid-19 cases hitting record highs, despite the strict disease control measures in place, the Thai government is considering extending the current order in the 13 “dark red” provinces, including Bangkok, for another two weeks. Yesterday, Thailand had hit record highs of both daily Covid cases and fatalities with 17,669 new cases and 165 coronavirus-related deaths.

The order imposing nightly curfews, closure orders, and travel restrictions is set to be in place until Monday, August 2, but a source told the Bangkok Post that the Covid-19 Situation Administration is discussing extending the measures for another 14 days.

The 13 “dark red” zones under maximum control include Bangkok and the surrounding provinces Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Pathom, coastal provinces Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, and Ayutthaya, and the Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla and Yala, known as Thailand’s “Deep South” near the Malaysian border.

Some of the restrictions in “dark red provinces include…

  • Stay at home from 9pm to 4am.
  • Restaurants can only offer takeaway services and must close by 8pm.
  • Gatherings of more than 5 people are prohibited.
  • Public transportation must limit the number of passengers to 50% of the normal maximum capacity.

For more information on the restrictions in “dark red” provinces, click HERE.

Additional closure orders in Bangkok were later imposed, but since then, the situation has not improved. Today, the CCSA reported 3,231 new Covid-19 cases in Bangkok. 3,963 cases were reported yesterday and 3,997 on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration told the Bangkok Post that the current measures must remain in place to contain the virus.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the CCSA said they expect the number of daily cases to increase due to the emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant and started to prepare by setting up field hospitals at both of Bangkok’s major airports. Dozens of isolation centres are also being set up throughout the capital to house patients who are waiting for hospital beds to become available.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 seconds ago

CCSA considers extending restrictions in “dark red” zones for another 14 days
Thailand38 mins ago

Fake dead bodies used in Phuket protest, police plan real investigation
Best of43 mins ago

Top 5 adventure tours in Chiang Mai
Sponsored1 day ago

Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Best of44 mins ago

Top 5 affordable hotels in Chiang Mai
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand2 hours ago

Prayut offers his sympathies, teases restrictions
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World3 hours ago

China’s national anthem possibly booed in Hong Kong, police investigate
Best of3 hours ago

Patong Beach’s 10 most popular hotels
Singapore6 hours ago

Survey shows Singaporeans making travel plans as country eyes re-opening
Thailand6 hours ago

Media banned from spreading fake/distorted news, violators could have internet cut
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

21 of yesterday’s Covid-related deaths died at home
Best of6 hours ago

Top 5 shopping malls Phuket
Coronavirus Vaccines7 hours ago

11 charged for allegedly selling fake Bang Sue vaccination appointments
Koh Samui7 hours ago

Samui re-opening plans under threat as island infections rise
Thailand7 hours ago

Field hospital set up in Phuket Rajabhat University for Covid-19 patients
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending