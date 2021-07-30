Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA considers extending restrictions in “dark red” zones for another 14 days
With Covid-19 cases hitting record highs, despite the strict disease control measures in place, the Thai government is considering extending the current order in the 13 “dark red” provinces, including Bangkok, for another two weeks. Yesterday, Thailand had hit record highs of both daily Covid cases and fatalities with 17,669 new cases and 165 coronavirus-related deaths.
The order imposing nightly curfews, closure orders, and travel restrictions is set to be in place until Monday, August 2, but a source told the Bangkok Post that the Covid-19 Situation Administration is discussing extending the measures for another 14 days.
The 13 “dark red” zones under maximum control include Bangkok and the surrounding provinces Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Pathom, coastal provinces Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, and Ayutthaya, and the Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla and Yala, known as Thailand’s “Deep South” near the Malaysian border.
Some of the restrictions in “dark red provinces include…
- Stay at home from 9pm to 4am.
- Restaurants can only offer takeaway services and must close by 8pm.
- Gatherings of more than 5 people are prohibited.
- Public transportation must limit the number of passengers to 50% of the normal maximum capacity.
For more information on the restrictions in “dark red” provinces, click HERE.
Additional closure orders in Bangkok were later imposed, but since then, the situation has not improved. Today, the CCSA reported 3,231 new Covid-19 cases in Bangkok. 3,963 cases were reported yesterday and 3,997 on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration told the Bangkok Post that the current measures must remain in place to contain the virus.
Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the CCSA said they expect the number of daily cases to increase due to the emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant and started to prepare by setting up field hospitals at both of Bangkok’s major airports. Dozens of isolation centres are also being set up throughout the capital to house patients who are waiting for hospital beds to become available.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
CCSA considers extending restrictions in “dark red” zones for another 14 days
Fake dead bodies used in Phuket protest, police plan real investigation
Top 5 adventure tours in Chiang Mai
Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Top 5 affordable hotels in Chiang Mai
Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases; provincial totals
Prayut offers his sympathies, teases restrictions
China’s national anthem possibly booed in Hong Kong, police investigate
Patong Beach’s 10 most popular hotels
Survey shows Singaporeans making travel plans as country eyes re-opening
Media banned from spreading fake/distorted news, violators could have internet cut
21 of yesterday’s Covid-related deaths died at home
Top 5 shopping malls Phuket
11 charged for allegedly selling fake Bang Sue vaccination appointments
Samui re-opening plans under threat as island infections rise
Field hospital set up in Phuket Rajabhat University for Covid-19 patients
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse
His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus
Minister: Foreigners, migrant workers are cared for amid Covid-19
1st Taekwondo Olympic gold as Panipak wins for Thailand
Covid-19 train sends 1,490 infected from Bangkok to hometowns
Bang Sue vaccination centre open for expats 60+, under must wait
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
- Myanmar4 days ago
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
- Pattaya3 days ago
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
- Bangkok1 day ago
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai tourism likely to hit rock bottom this year