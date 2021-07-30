CCSA considers extending restrictions in “dark red” zones for another 14 days

With Covid-19 cases hitting record highs, despite the strict disease control measures in place, the Thai government is considering extending the current order in the 13 “dark red” provinces, including Bangkok, for another two weeks. Yesterday, Thailand had hit record highs of both daily Covid cases and fatalities with 17,669 new cases and 165 coronavirus-related deaths.

The order imposing nightly curfews, closure orders, and travel restrictions is set to be in place until Monday, August 2, but a source told the Bangkok Post that the Covid-19 Situation Administration is discussing extending the measures for another 14 days.

The 13 “dark red” zones under maximum control include Bangkok and the surrounding provinces Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Pathom, coastal provinces Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, and Ayutthaya, and the Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla and Yala, known as Thailand’s “Deep South” near the Malaysian border.

Some of the restrictions in “dark red provinces include…

Stay at home from 9pm to 4am.

Restaurants can only offer takeaway services and must close by 8pm.

Gatherings of more than 5 people are prohibited.

Public transportation must limit the number of passengers to 50% of the normal maximum capacity.

For more information on the restrictions in “dark red” provinces, click HERE.

Additional closure orders in Bangkok were later imposed, but since then, the situation has not improved. Today, the CCSA reported 3,231 new Covid-19 cases in Bangkok. 3,963 cases were reported yesterday and 3,997 on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration told the Bangkok Post that the current measures must remain in place to contain the virus.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the CCSA said they expect the number of daily cases to increase due to the emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant and started to prepare by setting up field hospitals at both of Bangkok’s major airports. Dozens of isolation centres are also being set up throughout the capital to house patients who are waiting for hospital beds to become available.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on