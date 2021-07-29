Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 17,669 new cases; provincial totals
Record highs of both new Covid-19 infections and coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. 17,669 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today, including 3,963 in Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest and most severe wave of infections. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded a total of 561,030 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The recent wave, which was first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 532,167 of those infections.
A new high of 165 coronavirus-related fatalities was reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 4,562. Since April 1, more than 4,300 people infected with Covid-19 have died.
Thailand now has 185,876 active Covid-19 cases. With hospitals in Bangkok at capacity, authorities are setting up dozens of isolations facilities to house those waiting for hospital beds to become available. Sleeper trains at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station are even being converted into temporary isolation facilities.
Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with 3,963 new cases today. Infection rates are still high in surrounding provinces with 1,172 new cases in Samut Sakhon, 984 in Nakhon Pathom, 810 in Samut Prakan, 633 in Nonthaburi, and 313 in Pathum Thani.
Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, reported 982 cases today. Cases continue to rise in the coastal province, threatening the “Pattaya Move On” reopening project which is in the planning process with a target start date of September 1. Neighbouring Chachoengsao reported 589 new cases and Rayong reported 394.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 261 were found in correctional facilities. In the latest wave of infections, spreading to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, more than 40,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Field hospitals have been set up on prison grounds and the Department of Corrections is rolling out active testing to quickly identify infections and contain the virus.
Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…
