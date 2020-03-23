Cash handouts to Thais being proposed | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cash handouts to Thais being proposed
“Those Thais with social security will be taken care of by the Social Security Office, while those who are not insured under the social security scheme will be taken care of by the Ministry of Finance. We are planning to use an emergency budget from fiscal 2020 of around 20 billion baht to provide cash handouts to people affected by the Covid-19 preventive measures (closures).”
There will be cash handouts for those financially affected by the Covid-29 coronavirus, Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Prasong Poontaneat said today. If passed, the aid will benefit those who have become unemployed or been affected by the closure of businesses, as part of measures to limit travel and help prevent the spread of the virus.
Prasong says he will make the proposal at tomorrow’s regular weekly Cabinet meeting, to help people affected by the government’s order to shut down businesses. explaineing that the proposed plan aims to hand out cash of 2,000 baht per person for two months, meaning each person will get 4,000 baht.
“We expect that there will be around five million people who will be eligible for the handouts.”
Kobsak Pootrakool, deputy secretary-general to the PM for political affairs, says that the Cabinet will discuss measures to help affected people and stimulate the economy with related ministries and departments
“The foundation of the Thai economy is still strong despite the Covid-19 outbreak, which has also affected several countries. I believe the impact from Covid-19 will be short-term, and when there is a vaccine available, the situation will gradually improve and the Thai economy will start to grow again.”
Airlines suspending flights – Thai Lion Air, Singapore Airlines
“The airline has been seriously affected by the coronavirus situation, with passenger loads dropping so sharply that, some days, there are no passengers at all.”
This is a letter addressed to the director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), Chula Sukmanop, sent from the CEO of Thai Lion Air Aswin Yongkiratikorn.
Thai Lion Air has formerly notified CAAT that it will temporarily suspend operations, for both domestic and international flights, effective March 25, until the Covid-19 outbreak situation eases off or May 1, whichever is later.
Today Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that it will reduce more than 90% of its capacity as demand for air travel has dramatically declined due to coronavirus-related movement restrictions.
138 of the 147 aircraft in the airline’s fleet, including those of group carrier SilkAir, and also Singapore Airlines’ budget carrier ‘Scoot,’ will be grounded.
Travel restrictions imposed by governments around the world to slow down the spread of the virus “is the greatest challenge that the SIA Group has faced in its existence,” the airline said in a statement today.
It is unclear when the SIA Group will begin to resume normal services, given the uncertainty of the situation both in Singapore, regional and world destinations.
Thais in Malaysia may return home, but only by air
Today a statement was issued by the Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and has officially announced that Thais’ who wish to return home can do so by air. And only by air, if they get a flight.
Thai citizens in Malaysia can request a certificate from the Embassy via e-mail, if they want to return to Thailand. Provided that they obtain a ‘fit to fly’ certificate from any hospital or clinic in Malaysia or at the two airports in Kuala Lumpur. The certificate must certify that they have proven negative for a Covid-19 test.
The Thai embassy has also opened three hotline numbers – 017 709822, 011 11721963 and 011 11608379 – for Thais seeking advice on the matter.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Phuket confirms 4 new coronavirus cases, some businesses closed
4 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Phuket, southern Thailand, today. This brings the total on the resort island to 17. 26 more are in hospital awaiting test results. Provincial officials are inspecting a variety of sites for a potential “field hospital” to be set up, in case the number infections in Phuket continues to rise.
The director of Vachira Phuket Hospital has been tasked with considering available options, and alternatives, including the Phuket Provincial Hospital (aka the “OrBorJor Hospital”). There’s also the chronically incomplete ‘new’ Provincial Hall sitting empty on the south side of Phuket Town. Vachira Hospital is now prohibiting visits to patients to help prevent the spread of the disease.
Meanwhile, Phuket officials on Friday ordered all cockfighting and fishfighting venues, as well as water parks, closed until further notice. (Yes, we’re Googling ‘fishfighting’ as well…)
The order also covers six types of venues and shops to be closed until at least March 31. Spas, massage shops, fitness centres, gyms, Thai boxing and martial arts schools, indoor and outdoor kids’ playgrounds, markets and weekend markets, gaming and internet cafés… all close until at least the end of the month.
Loch Palm Golf Course has closed temporarily to help prevent the spread of the virus. The closure follows Bangkok officials ordering all golf courses in its area of jurisdiction closed on Saturday.
Thailand announced 122 new confirmed cases of the virus nationwide today (Monday), taking the national total to 721 since the virus was first identified in January.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
