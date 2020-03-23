image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Olympics postponement may be 'inevitable' due to Covid-19

Anukul

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Olympics postponement may be ‘inevitable’ due to Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: olympics.org
Today Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe, says “postponing the Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic may become inevitable”, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said a delay was being considered as pressure grows from athletes and sports bodies.

Meanwhile Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic committees announced they will not send teams to the Games if they are held this summer, prioritising the health of their athletes and the general public, calling on the IOC and International Paralympic Committee to postpone the Games as a part of our collective responsibility to protect our communities.

And Australian cheif de mission, Ian Chesterman, says…

“The Australia’s Olympic committee told athletes to prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in the northern-hemisphere summer of 2021. It’s clear the Games can’t be held in July,”

Comments from the Japanese PM were the first acknowledgement that the 2020 games may not open as scheduled on July 24, as the corona virus advances across the globe causing unprecedented chaos. The IOC is responsible for making any final decision on the Games, and has come under increasing pressure as the coronavirus crisis grows.

For weeks, Japan and Olympic officials have held the line that preparations are moving ahead to hold the Games as scheduled, but there has been increasing pressure from sports federations and athletes whose training has been thrown into confusion (turmoil). Abe told the parliament that Japan was still committed to hosting a “complete” Games.

“If that becomes difficult, in light of considering athletes first, it may become inevitable that we make a decision to postpone. However cancellation is not an option,” Abe said, using comments from IOC chief Thomas Bach, saying “it would not solve any problem and would help nobody”.

“Human lives take precedence over everything, including the staging of the Games,” Bach wrote in an open letter to athletes.

The IOC warned that the logistics of postponing the Games were extremely complicated, with venues potentially unavailable, millions of hotel nights already booked and a packed international sports calendar.

“These are just a few of many, many more challenges.”

The IOC has also shifted its position on the Games, issuing a statement yesterday saying it was stepping up planning for different scenarios, including postponement. It said it would hold detailed discussions on the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games. A decision should come within the next four weeks.

The virus has already had an impact, with qualifiers cancelled and celebratory events scaled back. Despite the measures, tens of thousands of people flocked to a cauldron displaying the flame in northeastern Japan, raising fears about whether the relay can be held safely.

9 time Olympic track and field champion Carl Lewis, and also the head of French athletics, says…

“I just think it’s really difficult for an athlete to prepare, to train, to keep their motivation if there’s complete uncertainty. That’s the hardest thing, I think a more comfortable situation would be to wait two years and put it in the Olympic year with the Winter Olympics (Beijing 2022) and then make it kind of a celebratory Olympic year.”

The head of the French athletics federation Andre Giraud, also said the postponement was inevitable.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Airlines suspending flights – Thai Lion Air, Singapore Airlines

Anukul

Published

1 min ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Airlines suspending flights – Thai Lion Air, Singapore Airlines | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook.com/Thailionair/thethaiger.com

“The airline has been seriously affected by the coronavirus situation, with passenger loads dropping so sharply that, some days, there are no passengers at all.”

This is a letter addressed to the director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), Chula Sukmanop, sent from the CEO of Thai Lion Air Aswin Yongkiratikorn.

Thai Lion Air has formerly notified CAAT that it will temporarily suspend operations, for both domestic and international flights, effective March 25, until the Covid-19 outbreak situation eases off or May 1, whichever is later.

Airlines suspending flights - Thai Lion Air, Singapore Airlines | News by The Thaiger

 

Today Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that it will reduce more than 90% of its capacity as demand for air travel has dramatically declined due to coronavirus-related movement restrictions.

138 of the 147 aircraft in the airline’s fleet, including those of group carrier SilkAir, and also Singapore Airlines’ budget carrier ‘Scoot,’ will be grounded.

Travel restrictions imposed by governments around the world to slow down the spread of the virus “is the greatest challenge that the SIA Group has faced in its existence,” the airline said in a statement today.

It is unclear when the SIA Group will begin to resume normal services, given the uncertainty of the situation both in Singapore, regional and world destinations.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post/ Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thais in Malaysia may return home, but only by air

Anukul

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Thais in Malaysia may return home, but only by air | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: facebook/pg/ThaiEmbassyKL

Today a statement was issued by the Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and has officially announced that Thais’ who wish to return home can do so by air. And only by air, if they get a flight.

Thai citizens in Malaysia can request a certificate from the Embassy via e-mail, if they want to return to Thailand. Provided that they obtain a ‘fit to fly’ certificate from any hospital or clinic in Malaysia or at the two airports in Kuala Lumpur. The certificate must certify that they have proven negative for a Covid-19 test.

The Thai embassy has also opened three hotline numbers – 017 709822, 011 11721963 and 011 11608379 – for Thais seeking advice on the matter.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket confirms 4 new coronavirus cases, some businesses closed

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Phuket confirms 4 new coronavirus cases, some businesses closed | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Phuket Town, without the usual stream of tourists - BBC

4 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Phuket, southern Thailand, today. This brings the total on the resort island to 17. 26 more are in hospital awaiting test results. Provincial officials are inspecting a variety of sites for a potential “field hospital” to be set up, in case the number infections in Phuket continues to rise.

The director of Vachira Phuket Hospital has been tasked with considering available options, and alternatives, including the Phuket Provincial Hospital (aka the “OrBorJor Hospital”). There’s also the chronically incomplete ‘new’ Provincial Hall sitting empty on the south side of Phuket Town. Vachira Hospital is now prohibiting visits to patients to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Phuket officials on Friday ordered all cockfighting and fishfighting venues, as well as water parks, closed until further notice. (Yes, we’re Googling ‘fishfighting’ as well…)

The order also covers six types of venues and shops to be closed until at least March 31. Spas, massage shops, fitness centres, gyms, Thai boxing and martial arts schools, indoor and outdoor kids’ playgrounds, markets and weekend markets, gaming and internet cafés… all close until at least the end of the month.

Loch Palm Golf Course has closed temporarily to help prevent the spread of the virus. The closure follows Bangkok officials ordering all golf courses in its area of jurisdiction closed on Saturday.

Thailand announced 122 new confirmed cases of the virus nationwide today (Monday), taking the national total to 721 since the virus was first identified in January.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
