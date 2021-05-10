Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Buses and motorbike taxis to face tougher disease prevention measures
Public buses, cars, and motorbike taxis now need to comply with tougher Covid-19 measures, following an announcement from the Department of Land Transport. Jirut Wisarnjit from the DLT, says the stricter rules are effective immediately and are in addition to measures already in place, such as mandatory mask-wearing, hand-washing, and use of contact-tracing apps. According to a Pattaya News report, the new rules are as follows:
• Buses must not exceed 70% capacity. A vacant seat must be left between passengers not travelling together, but 2 people travelling together may sit side by side.
• Operators must minimise travel between the hours of 11pm and 4am in Bangkok and other “dark red” zones.
• Operators should consider a reduction in the number of vehicles travelling to and within dark red areas.
• Passengers must use tracking apps and show the driver evidence that they have checked in on the app.
• Bus and van drivers should consider parking their vehicle every 2 hours in order to open the windows and carry out disinfection.
• Drivers of motorbike taxis should use disinfectant to wipe down seats and handlebars/back grips on all bikes between every fare. Customers who use motorbike taxis on a regular basis should bring their own helmet and if a driver provides a helmet, it should be disinfected between each customer.
• Drivers of motorbike taxis should refrain from talking to customers to avoid the potential spread of Covid-19 droplets. Masks must be worn at all times by driver and passenger.
Jirut says the additional disease prevention measures are being implemented as officials see no significant reduction in Covid-19 infections, despite existing safety measures, business closures, and other restrictions. In particular, Bangkok and most other dark red areas continue to report high daily numbers.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Monday Covid UPDATE: 1,630 new cases and 22 deaths
Monday’s totals have been announced for Covid-19 infections and new deaths over the past 24 hours. The Thai public health ministry reports 22 deaths and 1,630 infections.
• The only 5 imported Covid-19 cases yesterday were from neighbouring countries, Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar. Authorities say that patrols will have to be stepped up at this time to control the illegal border crossings.
All 5 people caught were Thais who were were trying to cross back into Thailand without going through the border checkpoints. They’ve all been admitted to state hospitals.
• 100+ African gemstone traders have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last 4 days in Chanthaburi, east of Bangkok. Authorities have confirmed that none were detected with the African or Indian variants of Covid-19.
The 109 traders tested positive between May 6 – 9.
• 63 new cases of Covid-19 have been announced in Chon Buri today (including Pattaya), a drop from totals reported over the past week. There’s also been 1 additional death reported. 1,507 people remain in medical care for the virus in the province.
• Meanwhile all public service and government offices, including Thai immigration, are closed for Monday. But it’s not a public holiday. Today is the Royal Ploughing Ceremony which is a traditional ceremony to forecast the season’s rice and wet season crops. His Majesty the King usually presides over the annual event at the royal parade grounds of Sanam Luang.
Illegal border crossings bringing in new Covid-19 infections
Authorities are worried about illegal border crossings into Thailand bringing in the Coronavirus after 5 recent Covid-19 infections from such crossings. Bypassing all health and security checkpoints along the border, 5 Thai nationals were identified today as being positive for Covid-19 after they snuck into the country, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
Authorities nabbed 2 after border crossings from Malaysia illegally on April 28 and May 3rd, while another snuck across the Burmese border into Tak on May 2. The last 2 came from Cambodia on Thursday across the Sa Kaeo border. All 5 illegal border crossers are now in state hospitals for Covid-19 treatment.
According to CCSA data in the first four months of 2021 a total of 15,378 people were arrested by Thai authorities while sneaking across borders. Even after security forces increased patrolling along the borders, people managed to sneak in from Myanmar, Malaysia, Laos, and Cambodia. 6,700 of those who crossed the border were Burmese citizens, while another 1,700 of them were Thai nationals.
With nearly 400 lives lost to Covid-19 and over 83,000 people having been infected in the pandemic, the CCSA declared that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and National Security Council Secretary-General Natthapol Nakpanich agree that these illegal border crossers without Covid-19 screening are a serious problem.
Many Thai people work in Malaysia and as the pandemic drags on they are sneaking across the border, desperate to make it home to their family. Another recent case found illegal Burmese border hoppers in a taxi en route to Hat Yai after they crossed into Thailand from the Malaysian border. They were trying to travel incognito across Thailand in order to cross the border again back into their home country of Myanmar.
The dilemma is even worse at the Burmese border as the often violent protests following the February 1 military coup has been pushing much of the country into poverty, and creating refugees who are flocking to the border in hopes of crossing over to safety. Many are seeking to escape the conflict and find work in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
9 student nurses experience side effects from Sinovac vaccine
After receiving the Sinovac vaccine, 9 student nurses at Thammasat University have complained of side effect according to the Facebook page of the Student Organization of Thammasat University. After 88 student nurses received the Chinese-made vaccine on April 23 and May 5, 2 experienced minor side effects of a little pain in the arm they were vaccinated in, while 7 felt substantial reactions including chest pain, muscle pain, dizziness, fatigue, breathing problems, numbness, and facial tics.
One case of severe side effects was a female nursing student with an underlying allergy who felt fatigued immediately after receiving the jab. she felt better an hour later, but was placed under observation. 2 days later she briefly felt that her legs and hands were numb but soon felt better. Later that evening, symptoms strengthened, with eye and facial spasms, dizziness, fatigue, and weakness in her hands.
She visited a doctor twice for the side effects and the first time was given sleeping pills and vitamin B, but the second time after a blood test, doctors concluded that the symptoms were unrelated to the Sinovac vaccine. She had been previously prescribed Clonazepam, and that prescription was changed to Pyridostigmine.
The remaining more severe side effect sufferers were as follows:
- One male nursing student found he had difficulty breathing and dizziness for 3 days after receiving his jab.
- A female nursing student reported that just 30 minutes after receiving the injection she felt shortness of breath and the next day had some numbness in her body.
- 14 hours after receiving the jab, a female nursing student said that she felt side effects of fatigued and had trouble breathing and had to use pillows to help her breathing difficulties.
- Another female student felt muscle pain and dizziness the next day after receiving the vaccine.
- A female student ended up receiving Vitamin B and Amitriptyline from a doctor for her side effects. She reported to initially feel something in her arm and hand where she was injected, and then numbness in her left leg and in her fingertips on both hands.
- For the 3 days following her inoculation, the last female nursing student had side effects of chest pains and shortness of breath.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
