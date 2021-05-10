Business
Government will not re-capitalise struggling Thai Airways
The State Enterprise Policy Office says the government will not back a billion-baht cash injection for Thai Airways. The national airline is currently been dragged through bankruptcy proceedings.
Pantip Sripimol from the SEPO says the Thai Finance Ministry will not re-capitalise the carrier, although it remains its largest shareholder. The Bangkok Post reports that there are concerns Thai Airways could become a state enterprise once more if the ministry were to assume a majority stake once more.
Last September, the Finance Ministry reduced its stake in the national airline to less than 50%, in an effort to facilitate the debt-rehabilitation process. As a result, the carrier is no longer a state-owned enterprise and it’s understood a number of cabinet ministers are concerned that, should the airline regain its status as a state enterprise, the government would have to guarantee a billion-baht loan to ensure its survival.
The Bangkok Post reports that both the Finance Minister, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, and Deputy PM, Supattanapong Punmeechaow, both support re-establishing the airline as a state enterprise. They argue that doing so would improve its financial situation and provide more leverage for negotiating with creditors. Such a move would mean the Finance Ministry becoming a majority shareholder once again.
As it is, the airline’s bankruptcy proceedings have been taken up with renegotiating with creditors – mostly aircraft lessees. The majority of Thai Airways’ fleet remains grounded and gathering dust, parked at Suvarnabhumi airport.
However, Pantip says the ministry will not re-capitalise the airline and is prepared to reduce its shareholding if other investors purchased additional shares. The ministry currently has a 49.9% stake in Thai Airways, with Pantip saying it would be difficult to justify a further cash injection to shareholders.
With the airline now operating as a private business, the government is no longer obliged to prop it up monetarily, nor is the Finance Ministry obliged to offer financial help to a private company, despite being its largest shareholder.
On Wednesday, creditors will meet to discuss the airline’s debt restructuring plan and decide if they are to accept it.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
Thai Airways’ creditors to vote on rehab plan today
Today is D-Day for Thai Airways, with 13,000 creditors voting on whether or not to accept the struggling airline’s rehabilitation plan. According to a Bangkok Post report, a source at the airline has warned that should creditors reject the plan, the carrier will be declared bankrupt and they would only receive 12.9% of what they’re owed.
In the event of a bankruptcy declaration, the airline’s assets will be appraised to decide how much of its debts can be repaid. The estimate of 12.9% is based on the value of assets currently held by the carrier.
The Bangkok Post reports that the rehabilitation plan which was submitted in March covers debts of around 410 billion baht. It’s understood major shareholders own around 180 billion baht of that debt between them. Should the rehab plan be accepted today, it’s likely Thai Airways will be given a certain timeframe in which to turn itself around.
The plan calls for the repayment period of debts arising from unsecured bonds worth 70 billion baht to be extended to 10 years, with a debt moratorium in the early stages of repayment. The airline is also introducing tough cost-cutting measures, including job reductions via early retirement for thousands of its 20,000 workers.
It’s understood the plan does not call for the Ministry of Finance to provide a loan but says anyone can obtain the loan and the ministry can help with cash injection negotiations. The State Enterprise Policy Office has already stated that the government will not re-capitalise the airline.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
Thailand jumps on the electric bandwagon, aims to become EV production hub
The Thai government has ambitious plans to turn the Kingdom into a Southeast Asian hub for the manufacture of electric vehicles. Nikkei Asia reports that big companies in Thailand are preparing to invest substantially in the greener mode of transport, after the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee suggested a new manufacturing target could mean half of Thailand’s auto-production is made up of electric vehicles by 2030.
The message to car manufacturers and energy suppliers is to grab this opportunity to invest in the necessary infrastructure to support electric vehicles, as the number of drivers using such cars is expected to rise significantly. The Thailand Board of Investment says that between 2017 and 2019, investment in EV production and its infrastructure reached 79 billion baht. That figure is expected to rise at a much quicker rate over the next 3 years.
According to the Nikkei Asia report, Toyota was the first car manufacturer to make EVs in the Kingdom, with Chinese manufacturers becoming more competitive in recent years. The latest Chinese firm to join the EV revolution is Great Wall Motor, which plans to launch electric vehicles this year. The number of EV manufacturers in Thailand is also growing, but Surapong Phaisitpattanapong from the Federation of Thai Industries’ Automotive Industry Club says they still need to overcome serious supply chain challenges. He says manufacturers of the traditional internal combustion engine now find themselves trying to supply parts for electric vehicles, including batteries, motors and converters.
“It’s all about the economy of scale. If the number of EV users goes up substantially, it would be worth investing, and everyone, including auto parts makers, would be ready to switch to producing EV parts, and that would create supply chains that are ready for the development of EVs, but it will take time.”
Surapong points out that the government hasn’t provided enough subsidies to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles, saying there needs to be more of an incentive to deliver the sales boost needed.
“We think there should be a more direct subsidy for EV buyers to promote EVs, but we haven’t seen the government issue any kind of subsidies like that yet.”
SOURCE: Nikkei Asia
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pfizer sees 45% increase in net income and revenue, as critics point to disparity in global vaccine availability
After seeing a 45% increase in net income from last year, Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant, is largely increasing its projected profits for this year. And, the increase is undoubtedly due to the high amount of Covid-19 vaccine sales, in which the company says is shaping up to provide a “durable” revenue stream.
The company says this year’s first quarter profits featured almost 1/4 of sales coming from the Covid vaccines. As it is teaming with German partner BioNTech, the company is set to increase its vaccine production, putting it on track to see US$26 billion in revenues from the vaccine this year. The new number-crunching is an increase from the US$15 million that was projected in February of this year.
But the profits are triggering criticism as governments are feeling pressured to ensure vaccines are available in poorer countries. Chief Executive Albert Bourla, says the company is holding dialogues with “basically all governments of the world,” and it is awaiting approval from the US for 12 to 15 year olds to be able to receive the jab.
The company is also studying the efficacy of giving inoculations, or boosters, every 6 or more months after the second dose- in a move that signals even more profits on the horizon. Bourla says this scenario would allow the company to be both a leader and a financial beneficiary.
“It is our hope that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will continue to have a global impact by helping to get the devastating pandemic under control and helping economies around the world not only open, but stay open.”
But last month, World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, cited a “shocking imbalance in the global distribution of vaccines” and emphasised that the WHO’s Covax programmes must be fortified soon to allow poorer nations to gain access to the inoculations.
Zain Rizvi, a law and policy researcher at progressive Public Citizen advocacy group, says Pfizer’s increase in profits show the need for governments to take action to save lives.
“Pfizer is cashing in on the crisis and hoarding technology, even as billions of people around the world go without a vaccine. Pfizer’s profiteering shows the urgent need for governments to step-in. Governments should require Pfizer to share technology with manufacturers around the world to help ramp up global production.”
Pfizer has defended its vaccine pricing policy, saying it has moderated the cost to encourage broad access through the pandemic phase that could continue into the year 2022. But with a net income increasing by 45%, at US$4.9 billion over the past year and revenues jumping the same percentage to US$14.6 billion, critics point towards the continued disparity of vaccine availability between poor and rich countries. Pfizer’s shares have also increased by .3% to US$39.95.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Harry1
Monday, May 10, 2021 at 11:43 am
another fine mess the current government has created ? whilst on their watch thaiairways has incurred huge losses over the last few years.l shudder to know the state of the national economy.
Dynamo Dave
Monday, May 10, 2021 at 12:12 pm
As per normal, this decision will be reversed, once the PM gets his head around the concept of Thailand not being able to boast a national airline, since there’s no way THAI will return to viable running, either with or without this re-capitalising. The airline is well and truly done for and the sooner the people presently running it – ‘running’ being a pretty sick joke in this context – accept that the only responsible way forward from here is to wind-up the company, sell its assets and move on.
Toby Andrews
Monday, May 10, 2021 at 1:11 pm
Even if Thailand clears the pandemic, and Thai airway can fly as before, the thousands of passengers that paid to fly, who never flew, and never received a refund, are not going to buy another ticket on Thai Airways.
These were the Thai Airways regular flyers. The loyal customers. All gone because of Thai not giving them their rightful refunds.
And it is not just the airline. The government had a majority shareholding. They could have insisted the refunds were paid.
The government could have paid the refunds. They did not, and reduced their holdings so they were not liable.
Die Thai Airways. Crash in debt. All that will be left is the stink of Thai corruption.
Mister Stretch
Monday, May 10, 2021 at 1:32 pm
The days of state-owned airlines have passed.
With the exception of the ME airlines, no other state-owned enterprise is more than a nickel-and-dime, handful of aircraft operations.
If Thai Airways can’t turn a profit, serving its own tourism market, it should be allowed to permanently close.
Bifrost
Monday, May 10, 2021 at 3:32 pm
Bankrupt as 90% of all thai runned bussines – no surprise
Mr cynic
Monday, May 10, 2021 at 4:03 pm
Thai airways and their many subsidiaries have been incurring major losses for many years prior to the present government being in power.they are responsible for many woes but this is not one of them.the whole company should have been wound up many years before the present government came into power.
Simon Small
Monday, May 10, 2021 at 4:30 pm
Very true, @Mr cynic, but ‘so what’?
That’s not what the lowest common denominator here want to hear.
David Mann
Monday, May 10, 2021 at 6:44 pm
There is no reason why Thai could not be made profitable. The current debt mountain is a major issue that only the government could support. However, with Thailand being a major tourist destination and Bangkok so centrally located as a hub in SE Asia, it should be well placed to be successful. The problems are entirely down to mismanagement rather than market forces. What Thailand needs to do here and with so many other areas of commerce, is start to attract the smartest and the best in the world. Emirates and Etihad for example have many foreigners on their leadership teams as do most major successful organisations around the world. Thailand insists on only Thai people and then pays inflated prices for consultants from PWC AND KPMG to advise them. In this modern, globalised and competitive world, Thailand needs to let go of the past. If not, then that’s fine, but Thai won’t be the only major failed business in future.
Stefan Svensson
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:21 am
@David Mann – @David Mann –
Quite right and proper. They should do so on many levels in this country, now they live in a bubble where you have not had to think so much but trusted dirty farangs to blow, count money spent without any direct effort.
Fred Johnson
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:29 am
THAI SCAM WAY’S
NEVER EVER THEY GONNA PAY BACK THE TOURIST THEIR MONEY!
THAI DNA…..! NO TOURIST
BJoe
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:51 am
In the past, TG has always been one of the more expensive airlines. In addition, rumors of questionable practised continued to be a part of its legacy. Complimentary passes were widespread, and questionable hiring of the “connected” lingered. But the bottom line was always the fact that it was “state owned and influenced”. Especially a “state” often dominated by generals.
intlbankster
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:05 pm
I did the math of the income of a flight from Chiang mai to Bangkok. Roughly 30 seats were filled, at im guessing about 1000b/ seat possibly less.
30,000 baht income from one flight, with only a few flights around the country per day at the moment.
In dollars, this company is bringing in a few thousand dollars/day. That’s practically nothing. How the airplanes aren’t falling out of the sky amazes me.
Everything will be fine though, the next spending bill us gov passes will be sure to include a bailout from us tax payers.
Did no one notice in the past year, every time a spending bill in usa got signed, the next day here in Thailand various benefits, including cash payments were announced to thai people?
You think the thai govt is generating this covid relief money. Pffft. UsA is paying the entire world’s bills now.
Thaiger
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:32 pm
Interesting theory. Except that you’re wrong. Thailand has a LOT of cash reserves and has spent relatively little in cash payments compared to other countries.
Nigel
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:50 pm
Thailand does have a LOT of cash reserves. I understand that’s around 750 billion baht, or $25 billion. The trouble is, that it has a budget deficit over around 1Trillion baht or $32 billion to finance the measure taken this far for Covid relief. That leave a gap of around 250 billion baht or $7 billion. That’s not such an issue until you consider what is made up of the $7
Nigel
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:52 pm
… 750 billion baht they have. Much of that is due to speculation and foreign investment. If that money suddenly starts to flow out of Thailand due to concerns with the ongoing pandemic, the effect can start to snow ball. Essentially there is rock solid cash and speculative cash. Thailand has a lot of speculative cash that can outflow and cause problems. Time will tell …