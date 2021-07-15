Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
The moment we have all been waiting for has finally arrived! After mounting pressure and a meeting today with Aroon Solos, the mayor of Rawai, Phuket, bars, pubs and entertainment venues will be allowed to reopen.
Just without any of the things that bring customers.
The mayor of Rawai met with the Muang District Chief and a select group of local bar owners in the Rawai Municipality office yesterday to discuss a solution for the hardship entertainment and nightlife venues have experienced over the last 16 months of the Covid-19 pandemic. These venues have been the hardest hit by Covid-19 restrictions, usually being the first sector to be closed when rules are imposed and the last to be allowed to reopen with sanctions are lifted. Countless bars, pubs and nightclubs have permanently closed their doors and gone out of business as a result of the pandemic and ensuing closures.
But Mayor Aroon announced a solution to allow bars to reopen – convert them into restaurants. The plan is to allow bars and pubs to reopen by serving food in their venues instead. It’s worth noting that tactics like this were previously used to skirt laws and avoid closure by operating a bar like a restaurant, though businesses that did this were often prosecuted.
But the mayor’s solution wouldn’t freely allow bars to reopen as long as they served the occasional plate of pad thai or chips. The option to operate as a restaurant would come with a bevvy of rules and restrictions.
Venue owners will be required to strictly enforce all the safety measures outline in the meeting at all times or face closure again and possible penalties. Some measures make good Covid-19 safety sense, while others are a bit more questionable.
The venue must be set up to easily accommodate social distancing, with tables spaced far apart. No more than 4 people can sit at any table at any time. A rule that’s likely to disappoint many: staff will not be allowed to just customers and sit with them at their tables. Hand sanitiser gels must be available not just at the venue’s entrance, but throughout the bar.
More baffling though is a rule that, before bars can reopen, all coloured disco lighting must be swapped out for standard lighting options. Perhaps they fear Covid-19 is transmissible through colour?
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
Meeting reveals Thai vs foreigners in Phuket Sandbox, other stats
BioNTech says there are no talks with Thonburi Healthcare for vaccines
Thailand international boat show coming to Phuket in 2022
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand News Today | More travel restrictions, cocktail vaccines, gold price surges | July 15
Royal Thai Army to help tighten overland checkpoint into Phuket
Nakhon Ratchasima Police arrest 2 suspects in Facebook/Line scam
Phuket’s 5 Best Beachfront Restaurants
UN expert says military coup and Covid-19 spike fuels “perfect storm” in Myanmar
5 of Thailand’s Most Eco-Friendly Hotels
Bangkok taxi driver faces fines, license suspension, training classes after passenger complains about ride
Army files defamation complaint against social media users over “fake news”
Pattaya still eyes September reopening despite Covid-19 surge
Monk uses electric cart on morning alms, other monks reportedly not thrilled
Available Covid patient beds at Bangkok hospitals hit “critical level”
Top 5 Halal Restaurants in Bangkok
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Koh Samui1 day ago
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
- Bangkok1 day ago
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
- Koh Samui1 day ago
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
- Crime2 days ago
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
- Bangkok2 days ago
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
- Phuket1 day ago
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
Recent comments: