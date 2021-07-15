Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

3 men arrested in Sinopharm vaccine scam

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 3 men allegedly posed as doctors online to sell Sinopharm vaccines that didn't exist. (via Flickr/Casino Connection)

A vaccine scam was broken up with 3 men alleged to have pretended to be doctors to sell people Sinopharm vaccines that did not exist. Police have identified and apprehended 3 men they believe to be the perpetrators of the scam that saw men posing as doctors in order to take payments for vaccines appointments that never actually existed.

The scam was uncovered when a woman showed up for a vaccine appointment at Sikarin Hospital in Bang Na district and the medical facility had no record of her name. She contacted the police and filed a complaint last Friday.

She had messaged someone via a Facebook account to ask about getting a vaccine and was contacted back by a man claiming to be a doctor at Siriraj Hospital on June 8. The man launched the scam by offering her a Sinopharm vaccine he claimed was from Chulabhorn Royal Academy. He explained it was a leftover from the Federateion of Thai Industries who bulk purchased vaccines, and offered it to the woman for 1,800 baht for 2 doses.

The woman attempted to make sure the vaccine was legit and not a scam by checking 2 Line groups called “Vaccine Sinopharm” and “IT system, alternative vaccines” for details. Feeling confident in the offer’s legitimacy, she invited 34 friends to take advantage of the offer. In total she transferred 61,200 baht to the scammer’s bank account.

The Samut Prakan Provincial Court had issued warrants for the 3 alleged vaccine scammers for charges of impersonating others, spreading false information online, and fraud. The Bang Kaew police chief gave details of apprehending each of the men involved in the vaccine scam, revealing that the first had attempted to hide by ordaining at a Suphan Buri temple. The second was picked up later in the Muang district of Saraburi, while the third man was taken into custody yesterday.

The man arrested yesterday maintains that he was not actually involved in the scam, but that a friend who was previously arrested in a separate vaccine scam had used his identification info while committing the crimes.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)29 seconds ago

3 men arrested in Sinopharm vaccine scam
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
Phuket2 hours ago

Meeting reveals Thai vs foreigners in Phuket Sandbox, other stats
Sponsored1 day ago

Thailand international boat show coming to Phuket in 2022

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

BioNTech says there are no talks with Thonburi Healthcare for vaccines
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | More travel restrictions, cocktail vaccines, gold price surges | July 15
Tourism4 hours ago

Royal Thai Army to help tighten overland checkpoint into Phuket
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
North East4 hours ago

Nakhon Ratchasima Police arrest 2 suspects in Facebook/Line scam
Best of4 hours ago

Phuket’s 5 Best Beachfront Restaurants
Myanmar4 hours ago

UN expert says military coup and Covid-19 spike fuels “perfect storm” in Myanmar
Best of4 hours ago

5 of Thailand’s Most Eco-Friendly Hotels
Thailand5 hours ago

Bangkok taxi driver faces fines, license suspension, training classes after passenger complains about ride
Thailand5 hours ago

Army files defamation complaint against social media users over “fake news”
Tourism5 hours ago

Pattaya still eyes September reopening despite Covid-19 surge
Thailand6 hours ago

Monk uses electric cart on morning alms, other monks reportedly not thrilled
Bangkok6 hours ago

Available Covid patient beds at Bangkok hospitals hit “critical level”
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending