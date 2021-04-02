image
image
Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Monk dies after C-19 vaccine, Phuket dusts off international airport | April 2

Thaiger

Published 

24 seconds ago

 on 

Thailand News Today | Monk dies after C-19 vaccine, Phuket dusts off international airport | April 2 | Thaiger

In today’s episode we look at…An elderly monk has died after being vaccinated for Covid-19, Phuket Airport’s international terminal is switching its light on for the first time in nearly a year, and an elaborate banquet set up in Chon Buri… but all the guest were dead.

A 70 year old monk has died the day after he was injected with a Covid vaccine, while 3 other monks at the same temple in Bangkok were taken to the hospital sometime after being injected to be treated for a high fever. One of them complained of chest tightness and difficulty breathing. Medical examiners will do an autopsy of the deceased monk’s body today to determine if his death is related to the vaccination. Health officials didn’t say which vaccine the monk received, but a report notes that the AstraZeneca vaccine is administered to people over 60 while the Sinovac vaccine is only given to people 18 to 59 years old.

Phuket’s International Airport terminal is getting ready for the island’s reopening by vaccinating all employees. The apparently mandatory vaccinations for airport front line staff, according to Phuket News, is hoped to increase confidence among foreign visitors, as many who have received a Covid vaccine, will be able to enter the island with relaxed quarantine measures.

Thailand’s upcoming monsoon season is expected to start early and see the heaviest levels of rainfall in 30 years. The Royal Irrigation Department is interacting agencies to prepare for the situation by inspecting reservoirs and irrigation infrastructure. As of now, Thailand’s reservoirs are, on average, 50% full and the 4 main dams on the Chao Phraya River are 38% full.

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bangkok student with Covid-19 travelled to Phuket

Avatar

Published

15 mins ago

on

Friday, April 2, 2021

By

Bangkok student with Covid-19 travelled to Phuket | Thaiger
Photo by the Thai Government

A student from Nakhon Pathom province near Bangkok has tested positive for Covid-19 and his busy social calendar, including a holiday to Phuket, raises concern of spreading infections.

The 19 year old man, studying at Mahidol University, site of a Thai Covid-19 vaccine in trials now, lives in a dorm on campus in Tambon Salaya of Buddha Monthon district, according to the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesilp Visanuyothin. Last week the student was at an entertainment venue in Buddha Monthon with a group of 11 other friends. He reportedly did not wear a face mask that evening.

On April 1, he was tested for Covid-19 at Ramathibodi Hospital and was confirmed to be infected with the Coronavirus. In between the time of his exposure at that entertainment venue on March 23 and his diagnosis yesterday the young student was very busy travelling and socialising with many people. His confirmed itinerary is shared to help aid contact tracing of anybody who may have come in contact with him during that time.

After his visit to the entertainment venue, the Covid-19 infected man took a holiday to Phuket with 9 of his friends from the same school from March 25 to 29. They travelled by AirAsia flight and rented cars locally in Phuket. At the end of their trip on March 29, they returned to Phuket Airport via a hired van transfer and took another AirAsia flight returning to Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport. The man was picked up at the airport by his mother in her private car.

The next day he drove his car back to his college dormitory and spent the evening with another group of 8 friends playing badminton. On March 31, he returned to classes and attended a class with about 50 students. Later in the afternoon, he took a private car with one friend back to Bangkok.

That evening news broke that staff at the venue he had partied outside Bangkok on the 23rd had been diagnosed with Covid-19. The next day the student went for testing and learned that he too was infected. Unfortunately, his travel to Phuket, his extracurricular activities with many friends, and his attendance in large classrooms leave the possibility of infecting many other people with the Coronavirus as well. If you suspect you or anyone you know may have come in contact in one of these locations, consider getting tested.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Environment

TAT says Phuket beaches have been “revitalised” during the pandemic

Avatar

Published

5 hours ago

on

Friday, April 2, 2021

By

TAT says Phuket beaches have been “revitalised” during the pandemic | Thaiger
Stock photo via Flickr

Phuket’s beaches are perhaps one of the only silver linings from the Covid pandemic, with marine life visibly rebounding after a long break from tourism, at least that’s what the Tourism Authority of Thailand says. The tourism officials say the huge reduction in tourist traffic has contributed to the Andaman Sea and coastlines becoming clearer than it has been in a long time, with local reservoirs teeming with fresh water.

But tourism officials didn’t mention the recent sea urchin phenomenon where hundreds of the red spiky sea creatures washed up on Patong Beach. A marine life expert in Phuket says wastewater being dumped in the Andaman Sea led to an algae bloom near the shoreline. Sea urchins moved to feast on the algae, but ended up getting stranded on the beach due to the tides. He says the sea urchins need to be in the ocean because they filter the water and serve as “cleaner of the sea.”

The Tourism Authority of Thailand recently released a statement, hyping up the Phuket beaches and saying the beaches have been “revitalised,” just as the island province prepares to reopen in July to vaccinated visitors.

They say Kamala Beach is still a popular destination, with a family-friendly atmosphere that offers tranquility along with snorkelling and swimming. Surin and Bangtao beaches are quieter than usual but still remain an excellent choice for those tourists who wish to partake in the nightlife and clubbing scene, according to TAT.

Mai Khao, Nai Yang, Nai Thon, and Sai Kaeo beaches, in northern Phuket, are visibly rejuvenated areas to visit as well. The 4 beaches are part of Sirinat National Park, where Olive Ridley sea turtles and Leatherneck turtles have returned during the pandemic to lay eggs. The Olive Ridley turtles were seen laying eggs on Mai Khao Beach after 20 years of no activity. The Leatherneck turtles also returned to lay eggs after 10 years of being absent.

The process to compromise between tourism and nature, started a few years ago with the beaches only allowing 10% to be consumed by vendors, umbrellas, and beach chairs. The southern beaches of Kata, Nai Han, and Kata Noi have also benefitted from the 10% vendor zone rule, as all seem to be returning to their original, pristine conditions they displayed a decade ago.

SOURCE: TAT News| Phuket News

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Transport

Phuket International Airport getting ready for reopening

Avatar

Published

6 hours ago

on

Friday, April 2, 2021

By

Phuket International Airport getting ready for reopening | Thaiger
Stock photo via Wikimedia Commons

Phuket International Airport is readying for the island’s reopening by beginning the vaccination process of all employees. The mandatory inoculations is hoped to increase confidence among foreign visitors, as many who have received a Covid vaccine, can now enter the island with relaxed quarantine measures.

Just yesterday, officials confirmed that 2 flights from Germany will kick off the airport’s reopening, with arrivals this month and next month. Thai Airways International has also announced that it will open 2 direct flights from Frankfurt to Phuket, with arrivals to the island on April 3 and May 8. Phuket Airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo says the international terminal at Phuket airport is officially open as of yesterday.

“The CCSA has now approved relaxed quarantine conditions for tourists who have been vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19 to visit Thailand from April 1. We hope this will signal the start of tourists starting to return to Phuket and we are delighted to announce the international terminal at Phuket International Airport is now open as of 00:01am on April 1.”

Phuket was given the green light to reopen for international visitors from July 1, with those who are vaccinated, being approved to skip the once-mandatory quarantine (if the island can vaccinate 70% of the population by that time). However, those foreigners arriving from countries that have seen Covid-19 virus variants, or are highly-infected, may not be able to enjoy a reduced quarantine or even skip the quarantine, even if vaccinated.

The government plans to test the reopening plan in Phuket 3 months before other key tourist hot spots, like Koh Samui, to help restart the tourism industry, that was battered for over a year, without its millions of tourists who contributed to 1/5 of the economy before the pandemic. Koh Samui, following Phuket, is also asking for approval to allow foreign travellers to skip quarantine requirements. Thailand is expected to fully reopen to vaccinated travellers in October.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4 | Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | Thaiger
Phuket1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23 | Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending