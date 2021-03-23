Thailand starts human trials of local Covid vaccine | Thaiger

Thailand is beginning human trials on its locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine, while setting its sights for a rollout of the vaccine next year. While the process seems sluggish compared to other vaccines, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the development would enable Thailand to be self-reliant as the country would not have to rely on vaccines from other nations.

“Production is expected to begin next year, with an estimated 25-30 million doses annually.”

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation has developed a pilot NDV-HXP-S vaccine by teaming up with Mahidol University’s Tropical Medicine Department, the Programme for Appropriate Technology in Health, an American non-profit organisation, and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York. The vaccine consists of a inactivated virus to trigger immunity, using egg-based technology. So far, the GPO says trials have shown promising results.

“Even though we can produce vaccines in the country, it is from technology transfer and under management of the owners of the brands and technology. But today, if we are successful we can be self-reliant and determine our own direction.”

A total of 460 volunteers would be recruited for the human trials. They must be in good health and free of Covid-19. Volunteers will be screened and have their backgrounds checked and undergo health and blood checks.

Punnee Pitisuttithum, the head of the Vaccine Trial Centre at Mahidol University’s Tropical Medicine Department, said that the first human trial was conducted on 4 volunteers yeterday. Banchong Mahaisavariya, president of Mahidol University, said the first and second phases of human trials will test the safety of the vaccine and its ability to trigger immunity.

The GPO is aware of SARS-CoV-2 virus mutations so the vaccine is also being developed to help with this situation, adding that the pilot vaccine showed it was effective against the South African strain.

Chulalongkorn University is also developing its own vaccine, which uses Messenger RNA technology with human trials expected to begin soon.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

