Thailand starts human trials of local Covid vaccine | Thaiger

Thailand starts human trials of local Covid vaccine
Thailand is beginning human trials on its locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine, while setting its sights for a rollout of the vaccine next year. While the process seems sluggish compared to other vaccines, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the development would enable Thailand to be self-reliant as the country would not have to rely on vaccines from other nations.
“Production is expected to begin next year, with an estimated 25-30 million doses annually.”
The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation has developed a pilot NDV-HXP-S vaccine by teaming up with Mahidol University’s Tropical Medicine Department, the Programme for Appropriate Technology in Health, an American non-profit organisation, and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York. The vaccine consists of a inactivated virus to trigger immunity, using egg-based technology. So far, the GPO says trials have shown promising results.
“Even though we can produce vaccines in the country, it is from technology transfer and under management of the owners of the brands and technology. But today, if we are successful we can be self-reliant and determine our own direction.”
A total of 460 volunteers would be recruited for the human trials. They must be in good health and free of Covid-19. Volunteers will be screened and have their backgrounds checked and undergo health and blood checks.
Punnee Pitisuttithum, the head of the Vaccine Trial Centre at Mahidol University’s Tropical Medicine Department, said that the first human trial was conducted on 4 volunteers yeterday. Banchong Mahaisavariya, president of Mahidol University, said the first and second phases of human trials will test the safety of the vaccine and its ability to trigger immunity.
The GPO is aware of SARS-CoV-2 virus mutations so the vaccine is also being developed to help with this situation, adding that the pilot vaccine showed it was effective against the South African strain.
Chulalongkorn University is also developing its own vaccine, which uses Messenger RNA technology with human trials expected to begin soon.
Health minister says locals on Phuket and Koh Samui will be vaccinated before tourists return
Thailand’s health minister is reassuring the public that there will be enough vaccines to immunise locals, particularly on the popular holiday islands Phuket and Koh Samui, before Thailand reopens to foreign tourists.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says 800,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine arrived in Thailand over the weekend. He says 100,000 doses will go to Phuket and 50,000 doses will go to Koh Samui.
When asked at a press conference if up to 900,000 doses could be sent to Phuket before tourists arrive, Anutin said it could potentially be arranged, according to Nation Thailand.
The 2 tourist islands were declared areas of “economic significance” and are included in the first phase of the country’s Covid-19 immunisation plan. According to Nation Thailand, Anutin said the vaccines need to be distributed in these areas to help boost Thailand’s economy which took a beating from the lack of foreign visitors during the pandemic.
The rest of the Sinovac doses will be distributed in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre in the recent wave of infections just outside Bangkok. Anutin says there’s enough doses of the vaccine to deal with the current situation.
Another round of 1 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine are set to arrive in April. Anutin says the ministry is currently negotiating with the company for another 5 million doses.
CCSA Update: 73 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
73 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,122 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA reported a total of 27,876 coronavirus infections and 91 deaths.
A 60 year old Thai man in Bangkok died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying illnesses including lung cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure. He tested positive on March 14 and died 4 days later.
Out of the 73 new Covid-19 cases, 44 were detected in active case finding, 22 were local transmissions and 7 were detected in quarantine for those arriving in the country from overseas.
A new cluster of infections was reported in Samut Prakan, just outside Bangkok, and is said to be linked to a construction camp where workers live in crowded dormitories. Health officials are now rolling out active case finding in the area.
In Samut Sakhon, the epicentre in the recent wave of infections southwest of Bangkok, there have been more than 35,000 vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Natapanu Nopakun, who reports the CCSA update in English.
“This is a step in a very positive direction.”
17 new Covid infections in new Samut Prakan cluster, 584 being monitored
The Department of Disease Control says 17 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in migrant workers in the central province of Samut Prakan, part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Region and directly south and east of central Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport is in Samut Prakan). Opas Karnkawinpong from the DDC says the infections were detected at migrant worker camps, and an additional 584 people are being closely monitored.
“Construction sites have multiple risk factors, such as shared facilities and in this case, the workers violated Covid-19 prevention rules by throwing a party.”
The Bangkok Post reports that the first carrier is thought to be a 29 year old Burmese worker, who reported for testing on March 13. When she tested positive, the DDC carried out proactive testing at migrant labour camps on Soi Sukhumvit 107 and 117, where an additional 16 people tested positive. 2 of those are Burmese, 4 are Thai, and 10 are Cambodian.
Meanwhile, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, there were 81 new cases of the virus reported yesterday. 45 were recorded in hospitals and 36 were detected through proactive mass testing, most of them in the central province of Samut Sakhon, where a resurgence of the virus told hold late last year.
Officials are also focused on containing the recent cluster detected in market traders in the Bang Khae district of the capital (west of the Chao Phraya). According to the Bangkok Post report, cases linked to Bang Khae have been reported as far away as the southern province of Songkhla and the north-eastern province of Si Sa Ket.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says another 16 cases linked to Bang Khae were reported yesterday, meaning the cluster has now given rise to 384 cases to date. Mass vaccination is taking place in Bang Khae, with 2,600 receiving the vaccine so far.
The BMA is also planning a second field hospital near Rajpipattana Hospital in the district of Thawi Wattana. The first field hospital opened in January, near Bang Khunthian Hospital, and has 600 beds.
