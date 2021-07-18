Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital﻿/Flickr

A Bangkok hospital is suspending all elective surgery appointments and some ward services, except in the instance of emergency cases.

The Ramathibodi Hospital announced the measures yesterday through Dr Surasak Leela-udomlee, who is the director of the hospital. Dr Surasak points at the accelerating number of infections in the medical community, which is now around 300 people. The doctor says the hospital is also struggling under an overwhelming workload as it treats about 1,000 patients who have been hospitalised for Covid. As well as 350 patients who are under home isolation and 200 more who are waiting for admittance.

The hospital is also cutting back on outpatient examinations, telemedicine services and postal deliveries of medicine.

Dr Surasak says the hospital’s Covid treating capacities are rapidly reaching it limits as Covid continues to surge, which has led to a persistent rise in infected people needing medical treatment. He says the hospital is worried about the health of “the people” and their own medics. He urges people to adhere to basic health safety measures.

Last month, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reassured people that the health system will not collapse.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 min ago

Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Thailand54 mins ago

Royal Thai Navy goes ahead with plans to buy 2 submarines
Thailand2 hours ago

Traditional Thai medicine “Fah Talai Jone” gains steam as a treatment, despite shaky scientific merit

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 11,397 new infections, daily news briefs
Crime9 hours ago

THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Couple hangs themselves to escape Covid-19 debt
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Gatherings prohibited due to Covid-19 before planned protests
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

US, NZ, Oz, Austrian citizens’ brief shot at Covid-19 vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 10,082 new infections, provincial numbers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Home Covid-19 test kits approved, but not for travel
Bangkok24 hours ago

200+ teams go door-to-door to find Covid-19 around Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago

The Singapore Covid experiment – is there a path to the new normal?
Bangkok1 day ago

Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market closed July 16 to 29
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

People fake age to get appointment at elderly vaccination centre
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending