Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid

A Bangkok hospital is suspending all elective surgery appointments and some ward services, except in the instance of emergency cases.

The Ramathibodi Hospital announced the measures yesterday through Dr Surasak Leela-udomlee, who is the director of the hospital. Dr Surasak points at the accelerating number of infections in the medical community, which is now around 300 people. The doctor says the hospital is also struggling under an overwhelming workload as it treats about 1,000 patients who have been hospitalised for Covid. As well as 350 patients who are under home isolation and 200 more who are waiting for admittance.

The hospital is also cutting back on outpatient examinations, telemedicine services and postal deliveries of medicine.

Dr Surasak says the hospital’s Covid treating capacities are rapidly reaching it limits as Covid continues to surge, which has led to a persistent rise in infected people needing medical treatment. He says the hospital is worried about the health of “the people” and their own medics. He urges people to adhere to basic health safety measures.

Last month, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reassured people that the health system will not collapse.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

