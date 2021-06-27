Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

As Phuket opens, Bangkok, 9 provinces face new restrictions

Neill Fronde

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: 10 provinces face new Covid-19 restrictions and partial lockdown. (via PxHere)

Things are changing next week in the level of severity of the rules and restrictions for Covid-19 safety and control. No, we’re not talking about loosening all the restrictions in the Phuket Sandbox reopening, we’re referring to partial lockdowns in Bangkok and 9 other provinces around Thailand to battle rising Covid-19 infections.

The Royal Gazette published today the new restrictions laid out by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration for the 10 provinces. The regulations will implement partial lockdowns in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, as well as 4 provinces in the deep south of Thailand. Starting tomorrow, the move will close construction sites and impose limitations on high-risk areas and activities in attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The lockdown measures are a stark contrast to the Phuket reopening pushing full steam ahead, and yet, many doctors and business associations are complaining the government’s Covid-19 prevention and containment measures are too soft to be truly effective.

The new restrictions for the provinces include the complete closure of construction sites and the stopping of all construction work for at least 1 month. While the government has been quick to strike down any labelling of the restrictions as a “lockdown”, construction workers will not be allowed to move about at all.

Food services will see the suspension of in-person dining, with restaurants and eateries, including those in shopping malls, hotels, convenience stores, and even street stalls, will be allowed only to offer takeaway services. Along with mall food courts and restaurants, cinemas, theatres, and water parks will be closed completely, and shopping malls must close by 9 pm.

In a move reminiscent of the “No Parking on days with a ‘Y’ in them” joke, convention centres and exhibition halls are allowed to stay open, but are not allowed to host events, seminars, meetings, or banquets, as indeed the overall rules forbid any gathering anywhere of more than 20 people without the permission of communicable disease officials.

Hotels are allowed to stay open, but as with convention centres, they won’t be allowed to host meetings or any type of gathering. In fact, for the areas in provinces with the most restrictions, the only gathering allowed anywhere are traditional ceremonies. Parties and social gatherings of any other kind are strictly forbidden.

In the event of a cluster or Covid-19 outbreak, provincial governors have been granted the authority to close venues or entire communities. The central provinces subject to the new partial lockdown effective tomorrow are Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nontha Buri, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon. In the south, Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Yala provinces will have the new restrictions enforced.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Tornado
2021-06-27 13:27
Many of our countries faced similar situations and by locking down certain hot spots throughout the city with the military and providing food to those areas proved more successful then locking down an entire city. All of the time these…
image
AussieBob
2021-06-27 13:34
Just had a 'funny thought' - I wonder if this escalates to more Provinces around the country, will those in charge of the Phuket clusterbox use that as an excuse to shut down the clusterbox - and then claim they did everything…
image
King Cotton
2021-06-27 13:50
22 minutes ago, Tornado said: Many of our countries faced similar situations and by locking down certain hot spots throughout the city with the military and providing food to those areas proved more successful then locking down an entire city.…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thai Life16 mins ago

Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Coronavirus (Covid-19)33 mins ago

Chon Buri orders beach, market closure; Navy closes 12 beaches
Crime54 mins ago

What’s that wind smell like to you? Myanmar authorities blaze drugs valued at $670 mil US dollars

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

Poll: Majority of Thai people against 120 day reopening plan
Thailand2 hours ago

Former military conscript arrested for Child pornography in Tak
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand3 hours ago

Laos gets in on high speed rail project
Thailand4 hours ago

Activist group seeks to dissolve ruling Palang Pracharath Party, PM’s resignation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

As Phuket opens, Bangkok, 9 provinces face new restrictions
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Military, police deployed to seal off nearly 600 construction worker camps
Thailand6 hours ago

Britain’s health minister resigns after affair breaks Covid guidance
Thailand6 hours ago

Chiang Rai police looking for robbers who grabbed gold valued over 3 million baht | VIDEO
Tourism7 hours ago

Welcome back home: Phuket’s message to the world, echoes its X-Factor, its people
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending