Anutin says removal of Covid-19 from emergency treatment list to go ahead

Despite calls to delay removing Covid-19 treatment from the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients scheme, Thailand’s health minister is pushing ahead. According to a Bangkok Post report, Anutin Charnvirakul says the move will go ahead as planned as it’s part of the government’s policy to downgrade the virus.

He was responding to calls from a number of quarters, including his deputy, Sathit Pitutecha, who asked him to postpone the removal of Covid-19 from March 1 until April. Sathit has expressed concern about the surge in infections in recent days.

The UCEP scheme currently allows Covid patients to be treated for free at any hospital for 3 days, before being transferred to the hospital they’re registered at under their welfare scheme. However, from March 1, Covid-19 will no longer be classified as one of the conditions covered by the scheme. Patients who test positive for the virus but who are not critically ill will only be able to have treatment covered at the hospital where they’re registered. Only patients who develop a critical, secondary infection as a result of Covid-19 will have treatment covered by the UCEP.

Anutin has rejected suggestions that the change in policy will negatively affect Covid patients and says it’s in line with a government policy of downgrading the virus from pandemic to endemic status. He says his ministry plans to declare Covid-19 endemic by the end of the year.

Yesterday, Thailand reported 14,900 new cases and 26 Covid deaths. New infections have surged past the 10,000 a day mark since earlier this month. However, the CCSA predicts that overall cases will begin to level off and start dropping this week.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post