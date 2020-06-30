Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand re-opens its international borders from tomorrow

Thailand re-opens its international borders from tomorrow | The Thaiger
Thailand is lifting its ban on international flights tomorrow. But before you dust off the suitcase and book your flight, there are still many restrictions on the return of foreigners into the country. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand says the ban on international flights is being lifted from July 1 but “under some conditions”.

“People entering Thailand must comply with the conditions, time limits and rules of the authorised persons under the Immigration Act, communicable diseases laws, aviation law and the emergency decree.”

The announcement follows the government approving some foreign travel back into Thailand, including business travel and foreigners with spouses, work permit holders or people with permanent residency (not retirement visas). General tourism is not permitted at the moment.

The list of people allowed back into Thailand at this stage includes…

1. Thai nationals
2. Persons with exemption or persons being considered, permitted or invited by the Prime Minister, or the head of responsible persons accountable for resolving state of emergency issues to enter the Kingdom, as necessary. Such consideration, permission or invitation may be subject to specified conditions and time limits.
3. Non-Thai nationals who are a spouse, parents, or children of a Thai national.
4. Non-Thai nationals who hold a valid certificate of residence, or permission to take up residence in the Kingdom
5. Non-Thai nationals who hold a valid work permit or are allowed to work in the Kingdom, including their spouse or children.
6. Carriers of necessary goods, subject to immediate return after completion.
7. Crew members who are required to travel into the Kingdom on a mission, and have a specified date and time for return.
8. Non-Thai nationals who are students of educational institutions approved by Thai authorities, including the parents or guardians of the students.
9. Non-Thai nationals who are in need of medical treatment in Thailand, and their attendants. However, this shall not include medical treatment for Covid–19.
10. Individuals in diplomatic missions, consular affairs, international organizations, government representatives, foreign government agencies working in Thailand, or individual in other international agencies as permitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including their spouse, parents, or children.
11. Non-Thai nationals who are permitted to enter the Kingdom under a special arrangement with a foreign country.

It’s understood that foreigners who are granted entry into Thailand will have to go through 14 days of mandatory quarantine at their own expense (unless they have been invited by the government). Anyone who believes they fall into one of the categories described in the CAAT’s announcement (detailed below) should contact their local Thai embassy for more information.

Although the CAAT allowed the resumption of domestic flights at the end of May, the countries borders were kept shut until the end of June in a blanket ban on scheduled flights. The government has also been allowing Thais to return to Thailand over the past 2 months where many new cases of Covid-19 have been detected. All Thais repatriating to Thailand have to undergo 14 days of state-sponsored quarantine.

The Department of Airports report that fewer than 5 million people have passed through the country’s 28 airports since the beginning of the year, the vast majority before the borders were closed in March and local airlines grounded.

With the country now progressively opening back up in recent weeks, a limited number of domestic flights have started slowly pushing up airport usage. Around 15,000 – 20,000 passengers are now passing through the country’s 28 airports each day. Thailand’s airports are currently managing between 60-80 scheduled flights a day, down from the daily average of between 160-170 domestic flights in previous years.

Trending