Australia uses national flower for new logo | The Thaiger

Australia uses national flower for new logo
Australia is replacing its international logo with the nation’s wattle flower to represent the country during trade missions and business exchange programs.
Trade Minister Simon Birmingham is giving the green light to change the logo from the current one which displays two boomerangs surrounding the words “Australian Unlimited”.
The new logo features the letters “AU” on top of a gold wattle flower-which is the Australian national flower.
The green and gold kangaroo associated with the ‘Australian Made’ brand will still be used to highlight products made locally, but it will slightly alter its colours.
The Brand Advisory Council of Australia’s Nation is an industry-led body established in 2018 and chaired by West Australian mining billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest.
Its members include Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes, Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce and chief editor Edwina McCann of Vogue Australia.
In a statement given in response to reports that the new design would replace the existing Australian Made logo, Birmingham said that the new logo would not completely replace the green and gold kangaroo, as they have $5 million in funding to be used to “increase (the kangaroo’s) recognition”.
“The Nation Brand developed by Australian business leaders will simply seek to bring some consistency in how different government agencies, industry bodies, states, and territories present themselves at international trade shows and similar events,” he said.
India bans TikTok among almost 60 other Chinese apps
India has decided to ban almost 60 Chinese apps, including wildly popular TikTok and WeChat, which have left millions of users reportedly startled and disappointed. The Delhi government said the apps were “prejudicing the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defense of India, and the security of state and public order.”
Although TikTok has refused to share any data with the Chinese government, Beijing said it was “strongly concerned.” Experts describe the ban as a political move in the context of rising bilateral tensions after a dispute between China and India earlier this month.
Sources say the conflict resulted in troops fighting in the Himalayan region of Ladakh. Between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, it has been reported that 20 Indian troops were left dead.
China has not given any details as to whether there were any Chinese casualties but both countries have since increased their deployment of troops close to the disputed border.
Calls for a boycott of Chinese goods soon emerged and the government issued directives to cancel or limit Chinese contracts with public sector companies.
But the ban on apps has taken many by surprise. The list includes the Weibo microblogging platform, the Clash of Kings strategy game, Alibaba’s UC Browser, the Club Factory and Shein e-commerce apps.
App makers say they are in talks with the Indian government, while Beijing is asking India to reconsider its decision.
“We want to stress that Chinese government always asks Chinese businesses to abide by international and local laws and regulations. India’s government has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese ones,” ANI news agency quotes Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying.
Beijing passes new Hong Kong security law
China has passed the controversial new national security law for Hong Kong in what critics believe could be the start of a wave of ‘mainland’ political repression. The National Standing Committee, China’s top lawmaking body, approved the legislation. The passing of the new law has been reported on Now TV, RTHK and the South China Morning Post.
Chinese officials maintain that the law bans “subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces” and is needed to return stability to Hong Kong following 12 months of pro-democracy protests that shut down suburbs, the airport and universities.
But critics say it will signal the end of Hong Kong’s unique “political freedoms” and reduce the Special Administrative Region’s autonomy citing similar laws used to subdue dissent in mainland China. Beijing bypassed Hong Kong’s local legislature to pass the new law. It has been signed off just 6 weeks after being announced. At this stage Hong Kong residents are yet to review the contents of the new law. Hong Kong has a population of around 7.4 million.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, criticised for being a pro-Beijing ‘puppet’, has made no official comment whether the new law had been passed or not.
“I think at this moment, it is not appropriate for me to comment on any questions related to the national security law.”
Thailand among 14 countries EU deems “safe” during Covid-19 pandemic
Thailand has made the cut to be among the 14 countries listed by the EU that are deemed “safe” during the world Covid-19 pandemic. Citizens of these countries may be granted entry to the EU from July 1. It will come as little surprise to learn that the US and Brazil have been excluded from the list at this stage, as has China. The EU says it will consider adding China if the Chinese government returns the favour for EU travellers.
A report in Thai PBS World says the full list of countries to make the cut are: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. Despite the list being published, it’s understood that the list is not final and may be amended as the Covid-19 situation improves around the world – probably every two weeks.
EU citizens can now travel freely within the bloc of 27 countries. The UK, which formally left the EU on February 1, falls under different conditions, which are yet to be formalised as Brexit talks continue. The UK is reportedly discussing potential travel pacts with a number of EU countries, in order to allow people to travel during the summer holiday period. The tourism industry in the UK and EU employs millions of people with this current time period normally seeing the most travellers.
