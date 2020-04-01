Urgent repatriation notice for Swiss and German citizens as immigration rules tighten | The Thaiger

An urgent repatriation notice has been issued for Swiss and citizens in Thailand. According to Richard Barrow’s Twitter feed, flights are being urgently chartered to evacuate citizens of both nations: A notise posted on the Embassy of Switzerlad’s website reads:

For Swiss travellers in Thailand: Swiss charter flights from Thailand to Switzerland/update…

Bangkok – Zurich

– Good news: seats are still available for a 2nd charter on Sunday April 5 (at 13:05). To register, please send the requested information below for all concerned passengers to: bangkok.bkk@eda.admin.ch -> Deadline: Thursday April 2, 20:00

Phuket – Zurich

– The charter flight is now confirmed for Thursday, April 2, at 23:35. People who have registered will receive a confirmation soon.

– Good news: a few seats are still available. To register, please send the requested information below for all concerned passengers to bangkok.hkt@eda.admin.ch ->

Requested information to be sent…

1. Point of departure: Bangkok or Phuket

2. Family name, first name(s)

3. Date of birth

4. Passport number/Residence permit in Switzerland

5. Validity date of the passport or residence permit in Switzerland

6. Phone number where you can be reached at any time

• Please note that no health certificate is required to board on these flights. However, people with Covid-19 related symptoms are not allowed to travel. More information on these flights is available on our website (www.eda.admin.ch/bangkok)

A similar notise was posted for German nationals…

Due to the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis, travel restrictions and requirements in Thailand are sometimes difficult to navigate. One netizen told the Thaiger this morning that Immigration officials in Hua Hin were demanding the following for an extension of stay…

Application form (TM.7)

Fee 1,900 baht

2 photographs (passport photo)

Copy of applicant’s passport (Data page, Visa page, Stamp page, TM6 card)

Letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay from the embassy and consulate in Thailand

Proof of address: In case stay at Hotel – Letter of confirmation of stay from hotel – Hotel booking – Photograph of foreigner at hotel 2-3 pictures. In case rent a house/condominium – Rental agreement – Copy of Lessor’s ID card and copy of Lessor’s house book – Copy of house book from where you rent – Photograph of foreigner at house/condominium 2-3 pictures

In case of foreigner own the property – Copy of a house book – Copy of Title deed – Photograph of foreigner at the property 2-3 pictures

Map from house to immigration

Note: Foreigner must prepare all documents for 2 copies

SOURCES: Twitter | Embassy of Switzerland