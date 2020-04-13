4 teenagers violate the order not to celebrate Songkran outside | The Thaiger

Under the emergency decree that has been announced by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, it has been confirmed that Songkran (the traditional Thai new year festival) is officially postponed this year to lessen the spread of the Covid-19outbreak. However, 4 teenagers defying the emergency decree was arrested in Roi Et province, far north-eastern Thailand, after live broadcasting their water wars. The teenagers got a bit more publicity that they were looking for when their spontaneous broadcast went instantly viral.

The group of partying teenagers was splashing water at each other while drinking consuming alcohol all for everyone to see, including the police. They kept laughing and making comments that they weren’t afraid of the law and didn’t care about the emergency decree. Despite the live video getting plenty of strong backlash from the online community they continued to violate the emergency decree and enjoy their mini celebration.

Investigators figured out that the incident took place in Les Phume District, Roi Et Province and one of the teenagers named Tee, was an employee at the Phon Thong Subdistrict Administrative Organisation. He is also reportedly the son of Mister Karn, the Vice Chairman of the SAO, where his father had brought him in to work as a temporary employee (now probably more temporary than originally anticipated).

Tee and his friends boasted online that one of their fathers was a ‘big shot’ in the local community and no one would be brave enough to mess with him.

Shortly after the live broadcast, local officials and police from the Les Phume District went to meet with the Chief Executive of the SAO, Chumpon Mayotha where they were told to go to meet at the Vice Chairman’s home to talk about his son.

No one was at home when authorities arrived. Local villagers say that Tee and his family had fled from the village.

Back in Phon Thong, officials at Police Station arrested the other 3 teenagers who were also involved in the live broadcast, all of them tested positive to illicit drugs and alcohol.

SOURCE: Thai Residents