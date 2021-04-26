Thailand News Today | Foreigners busted for party, Smart Visa make-over | April 26 | Thaiger

2,048 new Covid-19 cases and 8 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by CCSA. The total death toll is now at 148 since the start of the outbreak in Thailand. There are now 25,767 active cases …. 20,461 in hospitals and the other 5,306 being treated in field hospitals. 563 people are in critical condition and 150 patients are on ventilators.

The Thai government is considering proposals to reform the Smart Visa to make it easier for digital nomads to legally work from the Kingdom. According to a Pattaya Mail report, the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the Board of Investment and the government’s Covid-19 task force have already agreed on the detail of the proposal.

The Thai government is adamant the planned re-opening of the southern island of Phuket to vaccinated foreign tourists will go ahead in July. However, with Covid-19 infections rising across the country, some tourism operators say they need more clarification on how that could possibly happen. But Thailand’s Commerce Minister yesterday insisted the “Phuket sandbox” model is on track for July 1.

Private parties at luxury pool villas in a Pattaya neighbourhood were raided by police last night and 28 people were arrested. Around 50 officers from the Banglamung district and Chon Buri stations were called to the area after neighbours complained that the parties could potentially lead to the spread Covid-19. A birthday party for an English teacher was hosted at one of the villas while another party was going on across the street.

And Thailand’s Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is defying calls for his resignation over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Members of the opposition Move Forward Party have slammed the government over how it has dealt with the third wave of Covid-19, as infections and deaths rise across the country. Critics say the current administration was not adequately prepared for a resurgence of the virus and accuse the government of negligence.

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates