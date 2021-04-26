Thailand News Today | Foreigners busted for party, Smart Visa make-over | April 26 | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Foreigners busted for party, Smart Visa make-over | April 26
2,048 new Covid-19 cases and 8 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by CCSA. The total death toll is now at 148 since the start of the outbreak in Thailand. There are now 25,767 active cases …. 20,461 in hospitals and the other 5,306 being treated in field hospitals. 563 people are in critical condition and 150 patients are on ventilators.
The Thai government is considering proposals to reform the Smart Visa to make it easier for digital nomads to legally work from the Kingdom. According to a Pattaya Mail report, the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the Board of Investment and the government’s Covid-19 task force have already agreed on the detail of the proposal.
The Thai government is adamant the planned re-opening of the southern island of Phuket to vaccinated foreign tourists will go ahead in July. However, with Covid-19 infections rising across the country, some tourism operators say they need more clarification on how that could possibly happen. But Thailand’s Commerce Minister yesterday insisted the “Phuket sandbox” model is on track for July 1.
Private parties at luxury pool villas in a Pattaya neighbourhood were raided by police last night and 28 people were arrested. Around 50 officers from the Banglamung district and Chon Buri stations were called to the area after neighbours complained that the parties could potentially lead to the spread Covid-19. A birthday party for an English teacher was hosted at one of the villas while another party was going on across the street.
And Thailand’s Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is defying calls for his resignation over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Members of the opposition Move Forward Party have slammed the government over how it has dealt with the third wave of Covid-19, as infections and deaths rise across the country. Critics say the current administration was not adequately prepared for a resurgence of the virus and accuse the government of negligence.
Insurgency
Former negotiator says peace in Thailand’s deep south can be reached with ongoing discussions
With the ongoing violence from the religious separatist insurgency in Thailand’s deep south, a former member of the Thai negotiating team says the discussions between the government and Malay-Muslim dissidents need to continue to bring peace and unity.
The Southern provinces Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat near Malaysia have been plagued with violence for years. Since the separatist movement in Thailand’s deep south re-emerged in 2004, there have been 7,224 deaths and 13,427 injuries linked to the conflict from early 2004 to February 2021, according to the Deep South Watch Database.
Just last night, a 31 year old police officer in Yala was killed in an explosion after suspected militants threw a pipe bomb at a police observation post in the Raman district. Another officer, who is 29 years old, was injured in the blast.
Saturday morning in Pattani, 3 family members driving through the area were attacked by suspected insurgents. Shots were fired at the family’s car and a bullet hit the driver’s head, killing him. Reports say the attackers then poured petrol on the vehicle and set it on fire. One family member was able to flee the scene before the car erupted in flames.
Former deputy permanent-secretary for defence, Nipat Thonglek, who had served as an appointed member of the Thai negotiating team, says he’s optimistic about the process of achieving peace in the South. He says there must be ongoing discussions to reach resolutions and agreements.
“From my experience when I had the opportunity to attend meetings with these dissidents….. all want to see their people in the deep South enjoy a good quality of life and strong health so they will be better able to spend their lives normally… They want to see their children have a better education and their people get the sleep they need each night and have enough food to eat.”
In the past, Nipat had negotiated with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional, an Islamic organisation in the area known as the leader of the Southern Thailand insurgency, to set up safety zones that were free from violence for 15 days. He says his work in the past set the basis for the government’s current plan to declare safety zones.
“I see the number of attacks and casualties is falling when compared with past years.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Entertainment venues linked to majority of Covid-19 cases in Bangkok
Bars and nightclubs are linked to the majority of Covid-19 cases reported in Bangkok over the past month. Data from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration show that nearly two-thirds of the recent wave of Covid-19 infections in Bangkok traced back to entertainment venues.
In late February, Bangkok was reclassified from a “red” zone to an “orange” zone, allowing alcohol to be served again and bars to reopen, as long as they closed by 11pm each night, although some venues stayed open past 11pm. Nightlife in Bangkok was nearly back to normal last month, with some nightclubs and bars operating until 2am. In late March, new Covid-19 clusters were reported in Bangkok’s Thong Lor nightlife district and many of the patients had hopped from venue to venue.
2,227 Covid-19 infections in Bangkok are linked to entertainment venues followed by 278 linked to family clusters and 203 linked to workplace clusters, according to the CCSA. 199 cases in Bangkok are linked to other provinces and 89 cases are linked to quarantine facilities.
Other cases in Bangkok include…
- 78 cases linked to banquets and ceremonies
- 77 cases linked to hospitals
- 74 cases linked to markets
- 74 cases linked to restaurants
- 55 cases linked to stores
- 32 cases linked to gyms and sports venues
- 22 cases linked to the police station
- 17 cases linked to educational institutions
- 11 cases linked to prisons
- 10 cases linked to religious places
- 9 cases linked to condominiums
- 9 cases linked beauty salons, massage shops and spas
- 6 cases linked to public transportation
Pattaya
German and Thai arrested for allegedly selling methamphetamine to undercover officer
Narcotics suppression police arrested a German man and a Thai national in Pattaya for allegedly selling crystal methamphetamine. An undercover police officer had transferred money to 59 year old Claus Mike Haberstroh’s bank account and went by a home in the tambon Nong Prue to pick up the drugs.
The suspects allegedly handed the undercover agent 39.16 grammes of crystal methamphetamine. Claus and 29 year old Panadchai “Po Po” Noo-chit, who is a transgender woman, were arrested on charges of illegal drug possession with intent to sell. Officers also confiscated assets valued at around 300,000 baht.
Claus, a former lorry driver from Germany, moved to Pattaya for his retirement. Reports say he met Po Po at a night venue after moving to Thailand and they started selling methamphetamine together.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
