22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand
The Thai government’s CCSA has reported another 22 new cases of Covid-19 this morning, raising the country’s total of infections to 3,545. The vast majority of these have recovered – 3,369. The death toll is unchanged at 59 people.
16 of the new cases have come from imported cases, and became apparent whilst they were in quarantine during routine tests. The people have arrived from South Sudan, 4 people from India, 1 from Pakistan and 1 from the Philippines.
22 cases is the largest number of daily cases announced in a 24 hour period since April 5 this year when Thailand was emerging from its first wave.
SOURCE: worldometers.infoKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai medic cautions against reducing quarantine period for foreign tourists
On one side there is a push to re-open Thailand’s borders to re-start the beleaguered tourist industry. On the other hand Thai officials are try to keep Covid-19 contained and fear the re-opening of the borders. Even the suggestion to reduce the quarantine time from 14 to 7 days is not gaining support from health officials.
Now, a doctor from the Faculty of Medicine at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University says reducing the quarantine period for foreign tourists would be inviting disaster. Dr. Thira Woratanarat made his statement after a suggestion from the Tourism and Sports Minister that quarantine could be halved if all goes well when Thailand re-opens its borders to a limited number of foreign tourists.
“In Thailand, if we decide to follow the proposal to reduce the quarantine time to 7 days, it would be an invitation to disaster.”
Thira points to a growing number of cases in many parts of the world, with around 350,000 new cases a day reported worldwide. The number of total deaths from the virus has now reached the 1 million mark.
For its part, the government says Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn’s proposal is not under consideration and that all foreign tourists will still be subject to mandatory 14 day quarantine. Officials say until the global pandemic situation improves, current restrictions remain in place.
A plan is underway to allow a limited number of foreign tourists to return to the Kingdom under a Special Tourist Visa scheme. The visa is due to be approved today when PM Prayut Chan-o-cha chairs a meeting of the government’s Covid-19 task force.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients’ “brain fog”
The world’s Covid-19-related deaths has passed the 1 million mark overnight as the the cycle of the world’s lockdowns and re-openings are getting mixed results. As of this morning, Thai time, the number of total deaths has reached 1,002,389, with 4,000-6,000 deaths still being recorded, globally, every day. And rising. On a more positive note, the number of daily deaths continues to level off, even dropping some weeks, as treatments continue to improve and the virus is better understood. At this stage, officially, only 0.42% of the world’s population has so far been infected, according to worldometers.info.
The milestone comes in a week where another report from the UK catalogues the “brain fog” experienced by former Covid-19 sufferers.
The current hotspots for the virus, now 9 months in circulation, of new daily cases is led by India. Yesterday, India added 82,000+ cases to the world total whilst the US is showing a resurgence in new cases after dropping the average down during August. There is also a resurgence in new cases in parts of Europe, including the UK, which is now recording more new cases than it was at its peak in the first wave in April and May this year. The following graphs records the top 10 countries for new Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday…
SOURCE: worldometers.info
Both South America and India are showing the highest rates of new cases, in pure numbers, whilst US health authorities are concerned about the latest surge in new cases as the country starts to head into its autumn and cooler weather.
Meanwhile, more former Covid-19 patients, even those who only suffered mild symptoms, continue to report about long-term effects from the coronavirus.
In Canada, some 130,000 Canadians have recovered but some patients report that they’re experiencing “debilitating side effects” months after their infection. Canadian scientists report that they are finding some of the long-term effects of Covid-19 include heart damage as well as neurological issues like “brain fog” and “difficulty thinking”. Other patients are reporting hair loss, fatigue and even painful lesions called “Covid toes,” many weeks or even months after infection.
One study based out of Italy reports that nearly 90% of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 reported at least one persistent symptom two months later.
39 doctors wrote about these “long-haulers” and their battle with Covid-19 and their persistent symptoms in a manifesto published in the British Medical Journal. Following the report, the doctors called on politicians, scientists and public health officials to conduct more research into chronic Covid-19 symptoms and to create additional clinical services.
“Failure to understand the underlying biological mechanisms causing these persisting symptoms risks missing opportunities to identify risk factors, prevent chronicity, and find treatment approaches for people affected now and in the future.”
The reports also defined the affected patients as not in the current list of “at risk” Covid-19 patients – usually elderly with underlying conditions – but instead representing a much wider demographic of younger and healthy patients who were experiencing the post-Covid symptoms.
SOURCE: BBC | CTV NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
IATA proposes Covid testing before travelling to replace quarantine on arrival
The International Air Transport Association is proposing travellers to take a Covid test prior to departure to replace worldwide mandatory quarantines on arrival. The push comes after it announces that international travel is down by 92% this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As many countries are imposing mandatory quarantines that can be not only expensive but up to 14 days long, the IATA is calling for all countries to work together to create a pre-flight testing requirement in all airports.
Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO says that Covid testing is getting faster, cheaper and more accurate, which is why it is urgent to help kick-start the world economy by doing away with mandatory quarantines.
“The key to restoring the freedom of mobility across borders is systematic Covid-19 testing of all travelers before departure. This will give governments the confidence to open their borders without complicated risk models that see constant changes in the rules imposed on travel. Testing all passengers will give people back their freedom to travel with confidence. And that will put millions of people back to work.”
He says the removal of such quarantine requirements for nations like Canada and UK would also help those nationals to leave their countries confidently by knowing that accurate testing would be in place. IATA has also asked for feedback and says of those travellers polled, 65% agree that if a person tests negative for Covid-19, then they should not have to undergo a quarantine on arrival. 84% also agree that, instead, travellers should be required to get tested with 88% even agreeing that they would submit to testing as part of the travel process.
Over 5000 travel businesses have reportedly backed the IATA’s proposal after submitting an open letter to the president of the European Commission, demanding the EU to take action. However, testing and later vaccinating 7.8 billion people could prove to be a monumental task, one that may take months to devise a streamlined plan to carry out.
SOURCE: Travel Off PathKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Alleged armed robber steals 5.6 million baht worth of gold from Bangkok shop
More rain fronts on the way around Thailand today and tomorrow
22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand
1,202 gambling websites to be blocked in Thailand
Thai medic cautions against reducing quarantine period for foreign tourists
Van passengers hospitalised after gas leak on the way to Roi Et
“Boss” commission chief says Thai justice system in need of reform
Nonthaburi teacher allegedly beat students, witnesses may face charges -VIDEO
Domestic tourism stimulus campaign set to be extended
Thai Vietjet introduce new “Deluxe” product for domestic routes in Thailand
Rumours of a new visa amnesty, up to October 31
Little has changed: 9 years after devastating floods, Bangkok remains defenceless
Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients’ “brain fog”
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
IATA proposes Covid testing before travelling to replace quarantine on arrival
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Phuket Immigration handing out ‘conditional’ 14 day visas, pending investigations
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
Quarantine could be reduced to 7 days from November, if border re-opening succeeds
Bangkok nightclub busted for underage drinking
Sri Panwa Phuket getting social media flak after owner criticises pro-democracy protest leader
Thai sex workers push for prostitution decriminalisation
4 Thai banks to be investigated for “suspicious transfers” after FinCEN files report
Thai beauty queen victim of racist slurs for siding with anti-government protesters
Thailand seals its 2,000 kilometre border with Myanmar
Top 10 things that have changed in Thailand during the Covid-era
Covid task force calls for extension to Thailand’s emergency decree
Flights to nowhere. The latest ‘cunning plan’ by Thai Airways
Bangkok DJ dies in high speed crash on notorious ‘death road’
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Trending
- Environment6 hours ago
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Quarantine could be reduced to 7 days from November, if border re-opening succeeds
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid task force calls for extension to Thailand’s emergency decree
- Thailand2 days ago
Flights to nowhere. The latest ‘cunning plan’ by Thai Airways
- Thailand3 days ago
The future of Thailand’s hotels, tough times ahead – VIDEO
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Thai Chamber of Commerce urges visa amnesty to be extended after today’s deadline
- Crime2 days ago
Sex worker support group pressures Thai government to decriminalise prostitution