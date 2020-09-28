More rain fronts on the way around Thailand today and tomorrow | The Thaiger

image
More rain fronts on the way around Thailand today and tomorrow

More rain fronts on the way around Thailand today and tomorrow
The Thailand Meteorological Department is forecasting more isolated heavy rain over many parts of the country over the next few days.

“The monsoonal trough lies across the North, the Central, and the lower Northeast while the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf. People in the risky areas should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and water runoffs.”

Last night there were heavy rains and flooding in parts of the inner city. Cars were stuck in knee-deep water and footpaths were inundated in several inner city suburbs, including Phra Khanong. Phuket also had a rough night of high winds and rain. For most of Thailand, the most rainfall is accumulated in September and October making them the wettest months. However, the east coast of Southern Thailand gets the heaviest rainfall in November. Learn more about Thailand’s monsoonal weather HERE.

Bangkok and surrounding areas

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-35°C.

North

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius and highs of 32-35°C.

Northeast

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25°C and highs of 33-34°C.

Central

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 70% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-35°C.

East

Cloudy with thundershowers in 80% of the areas and isolated heavy to very heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 29-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast)

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 70% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Bangkok

Alleged armed robber steals 5.6 million baht worth of gold from Bangkok shop

September 28, 2020

Alleged armed robber steals 5.6 million baht worth of gold from Bangkok shop
PHOTO: Thairath

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Bangkok gold shop at gunpoint, stealing around 5.6 million baht worth of gold ornaments. The man allegedly pointed a gun at employees, forcing them to hand over 3 trays of gold ornaments.

The Yaowarat Krungthep shop is located at the entrance of Tesco Lotus in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district. Since the shop is near the building’s entrance, it was easy for the alleged robber to escape and drive off on a motorcycle, Chokechai police say.

The selling price for the gold ornaments are 28,350 per piece, according to the Gold Traders Association. Altogether, it’s estimated the alleged robber ran off with about 5.6 million baht worth of gold.

Police are reviewing the shop’s surveillance camera footage as well as video from outside the Tesco Lotus and nearby roads. Deputy police chief Suchart Theerasawat says they have a lead on the suspected robber, but are fact checking evidence before making an arrest.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand

September 28, 2020

22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand

The Thai government’s CCSA has reported another 22 new cases of Covid-19 this morning, raising the country’s total of infections to 3,545. The vast majority of these have recovered – 3,369. The death toll is unchanged at 59 people.

16 of the new cases have come from imported cases, and became apparent whilst they were in quarantine during routine tests. The people have arrived from South Sudan, 4 people from India, 1 from Pakistan and 1 from the Philippines.

22 cases is the largest number of daily cases announced in a 24 hour period since April 5 this year when Thailand was emerging from its first wave.

22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand

SOURCE: worldometers.info

Thailand

1,202 gambling websites to be blocked in Thailand

September 28, 2020

1,202 gambling websites to be blocked in Thailand
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Thailand is cracking down on online gambling websites. Internet providers will have 15 days to block 1,202 gambling websites before charges are pressed for violating Thailand’s Computer Crime Act. Although gambling is technically illegal in Thailand, underground and online gambling thrives in pockets of the country.

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry was ordered by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to crack down on illegal online gambling. The spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister says Prayut ordered the ministry to block the hundreds of gambling websites within the next 15 days. The ministry has requested 1,202 court warrants citing Computer Crime Act violations.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission is collaborating with the ministry to block access to the gambling websites. The spokesperson adds they are working to solve the issue of online gambling very quickly, adding that the strict order is aimed at keeping teenagers away from online gambling. The news website Xinhua says since the websites are easy to access, many people, especially adolescents, get addicted to gambling and end up spending a lot of money.

On the other hand, leader of the Thai Civilised Party Mongkolkit Suksintharanon pushed for legalisation of online gambling last month. He says that foreign gambling websites bring in no revenue to Thailand and if online gambling are legal, the taxes could bring in 5 to 6 billion baht a year.

“There are many online gambling websites running in foreign countries for Thai people. The websites were running legally while it was illegal for Thai gamblers to play. There is also no taxation charged for gamblers and the Revenue Department is still confused about the law since it is ambiguous.”

SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Xinhua

Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

