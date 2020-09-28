1,202 gambling websites to be blocked in Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
1,202 gambling websites to be blocked in Thailand
Thailand is cracking down on online gambling websites. Internet providers will have 15 days to block 1,202 gambling websites before charges are pressed for violating Thailand’s Computer Crime Act. Although gambling is technically illegal in Thailand, underground and online gambling thrives in pockets of the country.
The Digital Economy and Society Ministry was ordered by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to crack down on illegal online gambling. The spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister says Prayut ordered the ministry to block the hundreds of gambling websites within the next 15 days. The ministry has requested 1,202 court warrants citing Computer Crime Act violations.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission is collaborating with the ministry to block access to the gambling websites. The spokesperson adds they are working to solve the issue of online gambling very quickly, adding that the strict order is aimed at keeping teenagers away from online gambling. The news website Xinhua says since the websites are easy to access, many people, especially adolescents, get addicted to gambling and end up spending a lot of money.
On the other hand, leader of the Thai Civilised Party Mongkolkit Suksintharanon pushed for legalisation of online gambling last month. He says that foreign gambling websites bring in no revenue to Thailand and if online gambling are legal, the taxes could bring in 5 to 6 billion baht a year.
“There are many online gambling websites running in foreign countries for Thai people. The websites were running legally while it was illegal for Thai gamblers to play. There is also no taxation charged for gamblers and the Revenue Department is still confused about the law since it is ambiguous.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Xinhua
Bangkok
Alleged armed robber steals 5.6 million baht worth of gold from Bangkok shop
Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Bangkok gold shop at gunpoint, stealing around 5.6 million baht worth of gold ornaments. The man allegedly pointed a gun at employees, forcing them to hand over 3 trays of gold ornaments.
The Yaowarat Krungthep shop is located at the entrance of Tesco Lotus in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district. Since the shop is near the building’s entrance, it was easy for the alleged robber to escape and drive off on a motorcycle, Chokechai police say.
The selling price for the gold ornaments are 28,350 per piece, according to the Gold Traders Association. Altogether, it’s estimated the alleged robber ran off with about 5.6 million baht worth of gold.
Police are reviewing the shop’s surveillance camera footage as well as video from outside the Tesco Lotus and nearby roads. Deputy police chief Suchart Theerasawat says they have a lead on the suspected robber, but are fact checking evidence before making an arrest.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
“Boss” commission chief says Thai justice system in need of reform
Former National Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Vicha Mahakun, who led the recent inquiry into the handling of the case against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, says Thailand’s justice system is in need of reform. Red Bull heir and grandson of co-founder Chaleo Yoovidhya, “Boss” stood accused in a 2012 hit-and-run case that caused the death of a 47 year old Bangkok police officer who was hit by Boss’s Ferrari and dragged over 100 metres, before the car fled the scene.
Boss was never brought to justice and is believed to be living outside Thailand, having managed to flee the Kingdom in 2017. Despite various media outlets being able to photograph him living a jet-set lifestyle in London, Singapore, and Japan, Thai officials appeared unable to track him down. A “red notice” for his arrest mysteriously disappeared from the Interpol website. Finally, in July of this year, all charges against him were dropped by the then-deputy director of the Office of the Attorney General.
The resulting uproar from outraged Thais resulted in the PM ordering an independent investigation, led by Vicha. Having presented his findings to the PM earlier this month, the chairman of the investigating panel says the whole Boss fiasco proves that Thailand’s legal system needs to be reformed. He says the decision to drop all charges in the case clearly came about as a result of systemic corruption.
“Why was the case that should have been closed within a year delayed for 8 years? There’s a legal proverb ‘justice delayed is justice denied’. An attempt to delay it gives a clue.”
In addition to pointing the finger at prosecutors involved in the case, Vicha takes aim at the Royal Thai Police, saying reform there is long overdue. He adds that the Thai justice system is robust, claiming it is those working within it who are the problem. Vicha says Thailand’s ingrained culture of nepotism has affected not only the justice system, but has resulted in economic disparity, and says changes will be brought about by the young people now rebelling against the system.
“When 12 and 13 year olds march on the streets raising 3-finger salutes, and adorn themselves with white ribbons all over Thailand, it shows how corrupt people with power are.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Bride and groom shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat wedding
Four people have been killed during a Nakhon Si Thammarat wedding reception in the Tham Phannara district. One other person was seriously injured in the hail of bullets. Local police report that the incident occurred around 11pm on the road outside the house where the reception was being held in the Dusit tambon village.
Two of the dead people were the recently married couple, 31 year old Aroon Phothavorn, and 24 year old Darawan Boonmeechai. Police report that the reception started early in the evening when the bride’s ex-boyfriend attended the event. It is not known if he was invited or not. As the evening progressed the groom and the ex-boyfriend started arguing, eventually ramping up into a full fistfight.
Darawan and other guests tried to intervene, eventually expelling the two and letting them sort out their differences on the street out the front of the house. Of course, half the reception followed to witness the fighting, but they quickly fled as shots were fired. Both the bride and groom lay critically wounded on the road, with multiple bullet wounds fired by the shooter. Three other wedding guests were shot and wounded in the incident, all aged between 25 and 47. Spent shells from a reported 3 different guns were recovered from the scene, according to Bangkok Post.
Narongrit and Kanchit were rushed to the Tham Phannara Hospital, in central Nakhon Si Thammarat, where they were pronounced dead. Another guest was admitted to Thung Song Hospital with critical injuries.
Police are now speaking to the wedding party witnesses to determine what happened and who fired the guns.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
