11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today | The Thaiger

11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

The Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand have issued the “Notification on Conditions for Aircraft Permitted to Enter Thailand Version 3.

UPDATE: The CAAT has listed 11 groups of Thai and non-Thai nationals (foreigners) permitted to enter Thailand. The groups consist of the following…

(1) Thai nationals.

(2) Persons with an exemption or persons being considered, permitted or invited by the Prime Minister, or the head of responsible persons accountable for resolving the state of emergency issues.

(3) Persons on diplomatic or consular missions, or under international organisations, or representatives of foreign governments performing their duties in the Kingdom, including their spouse, parents, or children.

(4) Carriers of necessary goods subject to immediate return after completion (Cargo).

(5) Crew members who are required to travel into the Kingdom on a mission and have a specified date and time for return.

(6) Non-Thai nationals who are a spouse, parents, or children of a Thai national.

(7) Non-Thai nationals who hold a valid certificate of permanent residency in the Kingdom, or permission to take up residence in the Kingdom, including their spouse or children.

(8) Non-Thai nationals who have a work permit or have been granted permission from government agencies to work in the Kingdom, including their spouse or children; or foreign workers or those who have been granted permission.

(9) Non-Thai nationals who are students of educational institutions approved by Thai authorities, including the parents or guardians of the students, except for students of non-formal educational institutions under the law on private schools.

(10) Non-Thai nationals who are in need of medical treatment in Thailand, and their attendants (medical treatment for Covid-19 not included).

(11) Non-Thai nationals who are permitted to enter the Kingdom under a special arrangement with a foreign country or have been granted permission by the PM – all of whom must strictly adhere to the Kingdom’s communicable disease prevention and control.

The CAAT have previously announced that holders of the Thailand Elite Card are also able to return to Thailand.

These adjustments are effective from today.

The Thaiger would recommend any people, that fall into any of these categories, and wishing to fly to Thailand, should contact the Thai Embassy in the the country they are currently living.

SOURCE: CAAT | Khao Sod | PR Thai Government

