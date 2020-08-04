Thailand
Skeletal remains found in Chon Buri may be those of missing Burmese worker – VIDEO
A human skeleton found inside dense bushland is believed to be that of a Burmese national who worked at commercial fishponds nearby. The owner of the fishponds, 50 year old Somyot Lieamhan, says clothing found near the skeleton matched those worn by the man, named only as ‘Mint’, at the time he disappeared.
Somyot says the worker disappeared shortly after being paid on July 5. His boss and others tried to find him, concerned he may have drowned as he liked to drink a lot by the edge of the pond at night.
Police have launched an investigation to establish the cause of death and whether or not there is any link with the skull of a dog that was also found nearby.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Business
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
Bloomberg has released its list of the world’s wealthiest, and the family behind Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group sits at number 21. The CP conglomerate is one of the world’s largest, operating across multiple sectors, including food manufacture, agriculture, retail, and telecommunications. It has stakes in CP Foods, the world’s largest producer of shrimp and among the top 3 producers of pork and poultry in the world. It owns the largest retail business in Southeast Asia, consisting of 12,000 7/11 stores, as well as the Siam Makro cash and carry venture. Its telecommunications subsidiary, True Group, is one of the largest […]
Tourism
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
The thorny issue of dual pricing has raised its ugly head again, this time with the current offerings for hotels as Thailand slowly winds up its tourism industry again. Tourism and Sports Ministry, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, is asking hotels to offer “fair packages to expats and avoid price discrimination”. He said that there are 2 million foreign residents who would be able to travel domestically at this stage and contribute to a local revival of tourism before the borders are re-opened for general tourism. The ministry suggested that expats should be encouraged to travel domestically instead of heading out of Thailand as […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
The Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand have issued the “Notification on Conditions for Aircraft Permitted to Enter Thailand Version 3. UPDATE: The CAAT has listed 11 groups of Thai and non-Thai nationals (foreigners) permitted to enter Thailand. The groups consist of the following… (1) Thai nationals. (2) Persons with an exemption or persons being considered, permitted or invited by the Prime Minister, or the head of responsible persons accountable for resolving the state of emergency issues. (3) Persons on diplomatic or consular missions, or under international organisations, or representatives of foreign governments performing their […]
AirAsia X forced to ground its international fleet until borders re-open
Independent panel reviews Boss case to see if it can be re-opened
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Skeletal remains found in Chon Buri may be those of missing Burmese worker – VIDEO
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
Monk attacked by a swarm of hornets in northern Thailand
107 kilograms of cannabis seized, 3 arrested in Chon Buri drugs bust
Price of gold rises but investment not without risks
Farmlands flooded in Nong Bua Lam Phu Province as heavy rain persists
Floods cut off the main road between Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai
1 more body found, 3 remain missing. Koh Samui ferry disaster.
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
4 people still missing from the Koh Samui ferry sinking
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
Thai baht getting stronger
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
Phuket seeks to revive tourism with 3 major events planned
Facebook faux pas – auto translate goes rogue on message for King’s birthday
Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years
The big comeback for Big Joke?
Police say “Boss” tested positive for cocaine due to dentistry
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Property17 hours ago
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
- Crime4 days ago
Pattaya police say insults led to fatal shooting
- Pattaya3 days ago
Jet ski explodes in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid-19 update: 6 new imported cases, deaths still at 58 (July 31)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists
- Business3 days ago
Thai delivery app merger gets 3.5 billion baht boost
- Bangkok4 days ago
Gold shop heist foiled as owner locks thief inside
- Phuket3 days ago
Korean man in Phuket suicide