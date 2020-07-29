Coronavirus (Covid-19)
1 new case of Covid-19 reported as a soldier in state quarantine – July 29
One new case of Covid-19 cases confirmed by the government today, as another soldier who was quarantined after returning from a military exercise in Hawaii. Read more on the original story, Here.
Deputy general manager of the Department of Disease Control, says the man arrived on July 22, and was quarantined in the province of Chon Buri. He screened positively Monday, the fifth day following his return.
He and 150 other Thai soldiers participated in the joint US-Thai military exercise in Hawaii from July 1 to 22. They stayed in tents, each housing 7-8 troops. In total, 9 of the Thai soldiers have been confirmed with Covid-19 so far.
Dr. Tanarak the spokesperson of the CCSA says “The present situation is quite good because all patients arrived from other countries, but that does not mean there is no risk within the country. There is a chance that Thailand will again log locally infected patients,”
“Our goal is to respond the best we can to local infection when it is detected.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
A global survey released yesterday gave Thailand top marks for its effective handling of Covid-19 and its recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The nation scored 82 on the Global Covid-19 Index, putting it on top of the global chart as an example of best practices in tackling the virus sweeping the globe. In the previous ranking published June 14, Thailand came second among 184 nations. South Korea came in second this time, with a score of 81, followed by Latvia (80.8), Malaysia (79.4), Taiwan (78.9) and New Zealand (78.5). Australia, which topped the chart in previous months, now ranks 6th, […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 found in 3 Thai monks at Las Vegas temple
The Royal Thai consulate-general in Los Angeles confirmed yesterday that 3 Thai Buddhist monks at a temple in Las Vegas have contracted Covid-19. “The temple has 5 monks, who were tested for Covid-19 on July 13. The test results showed 3 have the virus. 2 monks were rushed to the hospital in critical condition and have been on respirators since, while the third displayed minor symptoms and has been treated in a quarantine facility.” “The abbot and another monk have been found to have no Covid-19 symptoms, but they have been placed in quarantine as a precaution.” The consul-general says […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials declare Rayong “Covid-free”, plan to revive domestic tourism
After the fallout from an Egyptian soldier testing positive for Covid-19 while visiting Rayong, in eastern Thailand, the province is sending out the message that it’s safe to visit once more. Rayong has now gone over 2 weeks with no new case of the virus, with Governor Surasak Charoensirichot confirming over 6,900 residents have tested negative. Chayut Chaitrakulthong, Chairman of the Rayong Tourism Association, echoes these sentiments, saying the province is open and ready for business. He adds that several events are being planned, in conjunction with the Thai government and the Covid-19 task force, in a bid to revive […]
Pattaya murder well planned, police after 2 suspects
Leaked memo shows Thai police preparing to arrest protesters
Pattaya woman, infant son escape house fire unharmed – VIDEO
1 new case of Covid-19 reported as a soldier in state quarantine – July 29
Leaked memo shows riot police preparing to arrest protesters
Bangkok sees first ever student-led LGBT pride march – VIDEO
Phuket’s killer boat Phoenix ripped apart for scrap metal
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
Hat Yai police seize over 20,000 meth pills; suspect escapes, wife arrested
1 dead, 14 injured in Nakhon Phathom market collapse
Covid-19 found in 3 Thai monks at Las Vegas temple
Officials declare Rayong “Covid-free”, plan to revive domestic tourism
Prosecutors and police to investigate decision to drop Red Bull “Boss” charges
Truck goes for a swim at Phuket beach – VIDEO
Phuket seeks to revive tourism with 3 major events planned
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
American busted for fraud in Bangkok
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
Covid-19 documentary to feature Thailand and New Zealand as success stories
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Bangkok “sadist” arrested for man’s death, woman’s abduction
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
- Expats2 days ago
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
- Crime3 days ago
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
- Crime3 days ago
Red Bull parent company releases statement over the “Boss” legal matters
- Phang Nga3 days ago
Newly discovered 3,000 year old cave paintings in Phang Nga
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister