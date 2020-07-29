1 new case of Covid-19 reported as a soldier in state quarantine – July 29

One new case of Covid-19 cases confirmed by the government today, as another soldier who was quarantined after returning from a military exercise in Hawaii. Read more on the original story, Here.

Deputy general manager of the Department of Disease Control, says the man arrived on July 22, and was quarantined in the province of Chon Buri. He screened positively Monday, the fifth day following his return.

He and 150 other Thai soldiers participated in the joint US-Thai military exercise in Hawaii from July 1 to 22. They stayed in tents, each housing 7-8 troops. In total, 9 of the Thai soldiers have been confirmed with Covid-19 so far.

Dr. Tanarak the spokesperson of the CCSA says “The present situation is quite good because all patients arrived from other countries, but that does not mean there is no risk within the country. There is a chance that Thailand will again log locally infected patients,”

“Our goal is to respond the best we can to local infection when it is detected.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post