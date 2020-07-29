Thailand
Bangkok sees first ever student-led LGBT pride march – VIDEO
After more than a week of anti-government protests across the nation, a different kind of demonstration was held in Bangkok today – Thailand’s first ever student-led “pride march”. Young protesters demanded state teachers stop discriminating against LGBT students, more progressive health and sex education, and a revision of restrictive haircut rules.
Students marched along Ratchadamnoen Avenue to the Ministry of Education, holding up signs with slogans like “We are not freaks” and “The rights of LGBT + students’ rights are human rights!” Representatives also submitted a formal complaint to state education authorities. The Education Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary received the petition and spoke briefly to the students.
“I understand that due to social change many things cannot continue to abide by tradition. But the Ministry of Education is not the only ministry to determine these changes. Many ministries must have meetings about this.”
The atmosphere was unmistakably tense as the protesters also pressed him on how public schools across the country continue to impose an abolished dress code that involves students cutting their hair short.
“These are social rules, not violations of human rights. The Ministry of Education has already issued middle-of-the-road rules that schools can implement themselves.”
When asked for a deadline for concrete changes, the deputy secretary said he would call meetings with other authorities within 2 – 3 months, and when asked to make a promise, said “bureaucratic processes have to be followed.”
Students also demanded teachers stop using derogatory language and obscenities to humiliate and discriminate against LGBT students. A female student then cut her hair with a trimmer in symbolic protest, while a male student took off his school uniform, revealing a female uniform underneath. The students also tore up a sex education textbook issued by the ministry teaching what the student say is outdated information.
The march began at 10am at the Nitasrattanakosin Exhibition Hall and ended at the Ministry of Education. During the march the students sang “Lamalila,” a cheerleading song, but changed the lyrics to promote LGBT equality:
“Office of the Basic Education is the disgusting source of problems. Gender is up to one’s heart, not genitals between one’s legs. …What era are you from? Jurassic Era called and wants you back.”
Demonstrators also sang the LGBT pop-anthem “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.
The student pride march appears to have piggybacked on the popularity of Saturday night’s LGBT protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, where protesters demanded a new election and equal rights for all genders.
หนังสือเรียนที่สอนแบบผิดๆแบ่งแยกเพศของเด็กทั้งที่เค้ายังไม่มีโอกาสได้เลือกเอง #เราไม่ใช่ตัวประหลาดpic.twitter.com/q9AkbEbEKh
— เจลลี่ฟิช แคปทวิต500 (@k2503s) July 29, 2020
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Leaked memo shows riot police preparing to arrest protesters
A leaked internal memo shows riot police have been ordered to mobilise and prepare detention facilities to accommodate arrested student protesters. The police memo, dated from last Friday, orders the heavily armed Border Patrol Police to be “on standby” for student-led anti-government protests in Bangkok. Although a provision of the Emergency Decree banning public gatherings was removed last week, police say it remains in force until the beginning of the decree’s extension next month. The regional border patrol police commander, who signed the order, confirmed the letter is genuine, but says it’s only routine procedure. “No, we’re not going to […]
Bangkok
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
The Fullmoon Terrace and Bar, in Lat Phrao in the north east suburbs of Bangkok, is refusing to serve foreigners. It’s not a good look, especially when there have been no locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 for over 2 months and the man was wearing a mask and being quite pleasant about the whole matter. The Thaiger wouldn’t have been as polite. Yan Marchal posted his video with full commentary about his visit to the restaurant. 2 staff came to him, almost as soon as he sat down, and said they were unable to serve foreigners. There was no argument, beyond […]
Crime
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
In a carefully staged leaking of a document, the alleged “new evidence” has now been revealed which the Office of Special Prosecutors for Criminal Litigation claims was behind the dropping of the charges against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya in a fatal road death in Bangkok in 2012. Meanwhile, the Thai PM has demanded an investigation into the dropping of charges and ordered a fact-finding panel to investigate the decision to drop charges against the Red Bull heir. A “specialist” and witnesses who were driving cars in the area at the time of the incident, had made statements that Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya did not […]
Leaked memo shows riot police preparing to arrest protesters
Bangkok sees first ever student-led LGBT pride march – VIDEO
Phuket’s killer boat Phoenix ripped apart for scrap metal
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
Hat Yai police seize over 20,000 meth pills; suspect escapes, wife arrested
1 dead, 14 injured in Nakhon Phathom market collapse
Covid-19 found in 3 Thai monks at Las Vegas temple
Officials declare Rayong “Covid-free”, plan to revive domestic tourism
Prosecutors and police to investigate decision to drop Red Bull “Boss” charges
Truck goes for a swim at Phuket beach – VIDEO
Phuket seeks to revive tourism with 3 major events planned
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
US, Australia take hawkish tone towards China in talks
Motorbike taxi driver shot dead behind Pattaya school after dropping off teacher
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
American busted for fraud in Bangkok
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
Covid-19 documentary to feature Thailand and New Zealand as success stories
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Bangkok “sadist” arrested for man’s death, woman’s abduction
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
- Crime3 days ago
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
- Expats2 days ago
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
- Crime3 days ago
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
- Phang Nga3 days ago
Newly discovered 3,000 year old cave paintings in Phang Nga
- Crime3 days ago
Red Bull parent company releases statement over the “Boss” legal matters
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister