Connect with us

China

UK stops instalment of Chinese cameras in government buildings over security risks

Published

 on 

The UK is stopping the instalment of new Chinese-made cameras in government buildings citing security risks. Such Chinese companies may be subjected to China’s security laws, with Britain advising to disconnect them from core computer networks. According to The Straits Times, the government furthered that such cameras should be removed altogether in a written statement to Parliament.

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden says the decision was made following a review of “current and future possible security risks associated with the installation of visual surveillance systems on the government estate.”

“The review has concluded that, in light of the threat to the UK and the increasing capability and connectivity of these systems, additional controls are required. Departments have therefore been instructed to cease deployment of such equipment onto sensitive sites, where it is produced by companies subject to the National Intelligence Law of the People’s Republic of China. Since security considerations are always paramount around these sites, we are taking action now to prevent any security risks from materialising.”

In October, the Chinese government responded to a video of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester being assaulted at the consulate in Manchester by saying such protesters illegally entered the grounds.

According to Hong Kong Free Press, British police say a group of men came out from the consulate during a peaceful demonstration and dragged one of the protesters inside the building and assaulted him. But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin says the protesters were to blame.

“Violation of the peace and dignity of China’s overseas embassies and consulates will not be tolerated. The troublemakers illegally entered the Chinese Consulate-General in Manchester, endangering the security of the premises.”

He then said the UK must “earnestly fulfil its duties and take effective measures to step up protection of the premises and personnel of the Chinese embassy and consulates.”

But, a British government spokesman says the incident was “obviously deeply concerning,” and noted that it would be “inappropriate” to comment on the incident while an investigation was ongoing.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime4 mins ago

Wanted murderer arrested in Thailand after 11 years on the run
Tourism7 mins ago

Officials expand northeast Thailand’s Naga tourism with new travel route
Environment37 mins ago

Greenpeace join fishers’ campaign to save Thailand’s mackerel
Sponsored4 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
China38 mins ago

UK stops instalment of Chinese cameras in government buildings over security risks
Transport54 mins ago

High-risk drivers to get full access to Tesla’s driver assistance system
Events1 hour ago

‘Fake’ seed blamed for Thailand’s disgrace in rice Olympiad
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Chon Buri1 hour ago

Woman injured after Mercedes-Benz catches fire in Chon Buri
Crime2 hours ago

Tuhao refused bail as celebrity wife enters equation
Thailand2 hours ago

THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai Airways increases flights to Singapore
Road deaths3 hours ago

Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Crime3 hours ago

Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Reckless Lamborghini driver makes dangerous move & gets hit by pickup
Thailand4 hours ago

Join The Thaiger team at An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne for free
Thailand4 hours ago

Immigration police round up visa overstayers in Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending