Transport
High-risk drivers to get full access to Tesla’s driver assistance system
High-risk drivers in North America are now allowed full access to Tesla’s controversial driver-assistance system in a move that has some questioning the company’s intentions. Previously, the feature was only approved for buyers who were considered safe drivers, whatever that means, in North America, but now it is available to all. CEO Elon Musk says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta was inaccessible to drivers who didn’t score high enough on an assessment Tesla uses to set insurance rates.
FSD has been highly criticised for not living up to Musk’s statements which included using the technology as an answer to solve the problem of autonomous driving. Back in 2019, Musk said within one year, no human would need to be behind the wheel but his predictions did not materialise. FSD still uses a fully attentive driver to keep their hands on the wheel and be ready to take over at any moment. The differences between his statements and the actual product have exposed the company to regulatory and legal risks.
The US Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission are one of those investigating the company’s self-driving claims. Now, a class-action lawsuit filed in September in California claims the company used deceptive marketing for the FSD. The move to make the FSD available to more customers is thought to be a bid to help Tesla’s revenue increase after Musk admitted demand for his vehicles has been “a little harder” to come by. But, the safety of other drivers on the road is in question if previously high-risk drivers are allowed to operate the FSD despite apparent risks to others.
Patrick Hummel hits back at that claim, saying an unspecified portion of the FSD sales is added to the company’s revenue.
“FSD purchases haven’t been fully recognised in Tesla’s P&L because consumers had bought a promise rather than a fully working product.”
The current lift in restrictions for those wanting to access the FSD only applies to North America, as Musk says regulators in Europe are less permissive of such a technology.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Wanted murderer arrested in Thailand after 11 years on the run
Officials expand northeast Thailand’s Naga tourism with new travel route
Greenpeace join fishers’ campaign to save Thailand’s mackerel
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
UK stops instalment of Chinese cameras in government buildings over security risks
High-risk drivers to get full access to Tesla’s driver assistance system
‘Fake’ seed blamed for Thailand’s disgrace in rice Olympiad
Woman injured after Mercedes-Benz catches fire in Chon Buri
Tuhao refused bail as celebrity wife enters equation
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Thai Airways increases flights to Singapore
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
Reckless Lamborghini driver makes dangerous move & gets hit by pickup
Join The Thaiger team at An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne for free
Immigration police round up visa overstayers in Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
Riot police use tear gas and fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
After APEC, Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19
Taxi app gaff sends passengers to wrong airport causing 10,000 baht loss
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
Thai police form centre to suppress World Cup gambling
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival coming up next week
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
-
Sponsored23 hours ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Board of Investment3 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
-
Thailand3 days ago
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
-
Crime3 days ago
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Cannabis4 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok