Police arrest 2 Chinese mafia chiefs, 3 slip the net

Thailand’s deputy national police chief revealed yesterday that the authorities have captured two heads of Chinese mafia gangs in the kingdom.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate ‘Big Joke’ Hakparn announced a covert undercover operation managed to successfully arrest two mafia chiefs adding that three heads of illegal activities managed to escape their clutches, fleeing the country on private jets.

National police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas told Thai media the gangsters are not welcome in Thailand anymore and steps will be taken to prevent a return to their illegal activities.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered a clampdown on illegal establishments, gangsters and prohibited firearms, regardless of the suspects’ nationality.

Thai police conducted several undercover operations which led to the arrest of a number of people including Chinese gangsters for operating shady dealings at entertainment venues around the country.

Big Joke reported that the Chinese mafia suspects are connected to five groups. One of the suspects is the owner of Club One in Pattaya. The Chinese club owner has been arrested in connection with drugs and money laundering.

Club One Pattaya was raided in the early hours of Saturday, October 22. Police found drugs during the raid as about 200 Thai and foreign clubgoers made a dash for the exits.

The 52 year old deputy police chief said officers were on the suspects’ many money trails including illegal land and property deals.

Big Joke said they will ask Interpol to issue a Red Notice to help capture the three suspects who fled.

Pol Gen Surachate revealed the first group is run by a Chinese national who took out Thai citizenship. It is alleged the gangster runs his illegal operations with the help of senior police officers.

The second group is headed by a Chinese national called Tony. It is claimed he greased the palms of Thai politicians to secure land during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is also reported that he owns a bar with a secret entrance reserved for Chinese patrons.

The third group is controlled by a man called David. He has spent several years in Thailand and speaks fluent Thai. David heads an establishment that deals in illegal drugs.

Yu Chang Fei heads the fourth group. He owns a bar in Pattaya. Yu was arrested by officers as he tried to flee the country at a border checkpoint in northeast Thailand.

Ming is the head of the fifth group. He owns a bar in the Ratchadaphisek area of Bangkok.

Big Joke believes the Chinese mafia’s tenacles of corruption spreads wide and said that officers are investigating whether any Thai residents have colluded in any way. He added that the Chinese ambassador to Thailand is cooperating with Thai police to close the net on the mafia’s illegal activities.