Connect with us

China

People of China protest on streets over mainland’s zero-Covid policy

Published

 on 

The people of China appear to have had enough of the mainland’s zero-Covid policy.  Incredibly, the usually deferential Chinese people were on the streets calling for their nation’s leader, President Xi Jinping, to stand down.

It wasn’t anarchy on the mainland streets over the weekend but it wasn’t far off as hundreds of people in several major cities clashed with police in Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, and Chengdu, over the government’s continuous unsustainable policy.

China continues with its zero-Covid policy three years after the pandemic arose while the rest of the world has learned to live with it. Restrictions on travel remain, people still have to quarantine, and there are perpetual lockdowns and mass Covid testing.

The rest of the world has looked on as a voyeur and laughed at videos emerging of ridiculous authorities testing dead fish for coronavirus and swabbing the wheels of articulated lorries. And, despite the mass lockdowns, people are still testing positive even though they are generally alone in their homes and in contact with no one else.

What this means is anyone’s guess. The country’s vaccines aren’t strong enough or the testing kits are corrupted or, something altogether more sinister, a way of socially controlling the nearly 1.5 billion residents.

China uses two primary vaccines, Sinovac and Sinopharm, but there are doubts over whether they are effective.

Both use inactivated viruses to prompt an immune response and studies suggest they provide little protection against infection by the Omicron variant, even after two doses.

It is reported that only about half of people in China aged 80 and above have received their primary vaccinations, with fewer than 20% of them having had a booster.

Fewer than 60% of the 60-69 age group is fully vaccinated.

China has been urging the elderly to get vaccinated as people in older age groups are the most likely to die from Covid-19.

It is understood China has been offered mRNA vaccines, which might be more effective, but Beijing has refused to use them.

Regardless, the mainland’s people are at breaking point and it boiled over at the weekend.

The BBC reported that in Shanghai, on Wulumuqi Lu, which carries the name of the Xinjiang city where a deadly fire claimed the lives of 10 residents, and zero-Covid restrictions were blamed for hampering the rescue effort, protesters demanded President Xi quit.

One protester calls out: “Xi Jinping!”

And hundreds reply: “Step down!”

“Xi Jinping! Step down! Xi Jinping! Step down!”

“Communist Party! Step down! Communist Party! Step down!”

A 26-year-old protester in Shanghai who declined to be identified said we just want our basic human rights.

“We can’t leave our homes without getting a test. It was the accident in Xinjiang that pushed people too far. The people here aren’t violent, but the police arrest them for no reason. They tried to grab me but the people all around me grabbed my arms so hard and pulled me back so I could escape.”

In the early hours this morning in Beijing about 1,000 people gathered along the capital’s third Ring Road near the Liangma River. They refused to go home when the police intervened.

One group was heard chanting…

“We don’t want masks, we want freedom. We don’t want Covid tests, we want freedom.”

Thursday’s fire in Urumqi saw crowds on the street on Friday evening, chanting “End the lockdown!”

Yesterday in Chengdu, videos on social media showed protestors on the streets with blank sheets of paper. They also chanted…

“We don’t want lifelong rulers. We don’t want emperors.”

This was a reference to Xi who has scrapped presidential term limits.

In Wuhan, where the pandemic began three years ago, videos on social media showed hundreds of residents taking to the streets, smashing through metal barricades, overturning Covid testing tents and demanding an end to lockdowns.

At Beijing’s prestigious Tsinghua University on Sunday, dozens of people held a peaceful protest against Covid restrictions during which they sang the national anthem.

Beijing defended the policy as life-saving and necessary to prevent overwhelming the healthcare system. Officials have vowed to continue with it.

This bloody-minded attitude will continue to agitate the people of China. The protests weren’t quite like the protests at Tiananmen Square in 1989 but if the Communist Party continues with its zero-Covid policy you wouldn’t back against something similar emerging.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Soidog
2022-11-28 11:12
This is all lies. Western propaganda spread by the Washington Post and the BBC. Everyone in China fully supports the Zero Covid Policy and loves the dear leader Xi. Thought id save a certain member some time and post for…
Faraday
2022-11-28 11:15
Unnecessary comment removed  Moderator 
Vigo
2022-11-28 12:06
I sympathize with the Chinese Covid containment strategy in large part because I understand the impact a full outbreak of the infection would have. Based upon the  experience of other countries,  China with its 1 billion population could see its…
Soidog
2022-11-28 13:35
1 hour ago, Vigo said: I sympathize with the Chinese Covid containment strategy in large part because I understand the impact a full outbreak of the infection would have. Based upon the  experience of other countries,  China with its 1…
Rookiescot
2022-11-28 14:45
2 hours ago, Vigo said: I sympathize with the Chinese Covid containment strategy in large part because I understand the impact a full outbreak of the infection would have. Based upon the  experience of other countries,  China with its 1…

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Songkhla32 mins ago

Russian crewman’s hand cut off in Songkhla ship accident
Transport60 mins ago

Cat out of the bag – Stowaway found in JFK passenger’s luggage
Thailand1 hour ago

Murderer offers 100,000 baht to netizens to cut off his EM ankle bracelet
Sponsored7 hours ago

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
World Cup2 hours ago

Football fans riot in Brussels after Belgium defeat
Tourism2 hours ago

TAT holds Amazing Thailand Fest 2022 in India
Phuket2 hours ago

Gus, 7, youngest Thai person to reach Everest Base Camp
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Expats2 hours ago

New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Bangkok3 hours ago

Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Crime3 hours ago

Man arrested in South Thailand for attempted murder in Phuket
Thailand3 hours ago

Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider arrested for sexually harassing Thai singer
Cosmetic Surgery3 hours ago

Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Pattaya4 hours ago

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival meets goal of over 100,000 spectators
Economy4 hours ago

Bank of Thailand to raise interest rates on Wednesday
Crime4 hours ago

Raids on drinking and gambling dens expose Chinese influence
Southeast Asia5 hours ago

North Korea aims to be world’s top nuclear power after missile test
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending