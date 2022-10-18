China
China Southern Airlines ready for Bangkok takeoff
News breaking yesterday that China Southern Airlines is planning to resume flights to Bangkok signals more good news for the Thailand tourism industry aiming to attract another 12 million foreign travellers before the end of the year.
In 2019 more than 12 million Chinese tourists travelled to Thailand, making up one-quarter of the kingdom’s foreign arrivals. There had been a year-on-year increase from 2016, (8.76 million), 2017 (9.81 million), 2018 (10.54 million), and 2019 (12 million), but the Covid-19 pandemic cut the legs off any tourists visiting the Land of Smiles.
China Southern Airlines revealed it will resume services to Bangkok, Tokyo, Jakarta, Dubai, and Manila among other destinations at the end of the month, according to Bangkok Post.
But that’s not all. China Eastern Airlines announced on Weibo that it will operate 108 international flights a week from October 30 on 42 routes, including Tokyo, Seoul, and Dubai, up from 54 flights and 25 routes now.
Air China resumed services in late September from several Chinese cities to Manila, Jakarta, Tokyo, Athens, Vancouver, and Los Angeles.
Hainan Airlines said on Saturday, October 15, that it would add a second weekly flight between Chongqing and Rome from November 6.
The announcements will come as a breath of fresh air to both Thailand and frustrated Chinese tourists unable to travel for the best part of three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
President Xi Jinping, in his opening speech at China’s 20th Party Congress in Beijing on Sunday, revealed that the mainland is still committed to a zero-Covid policy. But there appears to be a relaxing of border controls.
In June, China cut hotel quarantine time for arrivals to seven days, plus three days at home.
China Southern shares rose to 3.6% in Hong Kong on Tuesday morning, while China Eastern added as much as 5.6% and Air China jumped 5.1%. Beijing Capital International Airport Co advanced by 3.1%.
For now, flights in and out of China remain at about 95% below pre-Covid levels, according to data provider VariFlight.
