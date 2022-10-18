Thai tourism industry wants 5 billion baht handout to draw tourists

The Thai tourism industry is asking for a five billion baht handout to boost tourism and draw 12 million foreign tourists to Thailand by the end of this year.

The President of the Tourism Council of Thailand, Chamnarn Sisawat, revealed yesterday that the council and other 11 tourist associations organised by the private sector will meet PM Prayut Chan-o-cha tomorrow to discuss a handout for the Thai tourism industry.

Chamnarn made known he will ask the government to support the Thai tourism industry in three ways. The first request regards investment source options to support local hotels when they face emergencies, like the pandemic.

The second request is for a five million baht handout to boost Thai tourism. The cost should be shared with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), and the Development Administration Organization for Sustainable Tourism.

The final request is for the government to support tourist attraction restoration and improvement. Chamnarn said that many tourist spots have been affected by the floods this year and needed to be refurbished to be ready in time for the increasing numbers of tourists next year.

Chamnarn believes Thailand will attract over 12 million foreign tourists this year if the government acquiesces to their requests. The tourism council president also predicts that Thailand will meet pre-pandemic tourism levels next year and attract between 30 to 40 million foreign tourists.

Chamnarn added that local hotel and accommodation businesses urge the government to revise the Building Control Act and Hotel Act to facilitate local and small businesses.

The TAT made a fresh appeal to foreigners today to come to Thailand. They said, instead of wasting money on high energy bills this winter, Westerners should turn off the heating and spend their money in the Land of Smiles.

Governor of the TAT Yuthasak Supasorn said high costs of gas and energy will incentivise Westerners to escape the cold and come to Thailand…

“Save your money, lock your home and come to Thailand. Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills.”