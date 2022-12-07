Connect with us

China

China mulls downgrading Covid-19 status as protests continue

Published

 on 

After increasing protests over China’s zero-Covid policy, the government is reportedly considering downgrading its management of the virus. Currently, the harshest restrictions are in place for Covid-19, as it remains classified as a serious contagious disease. But, as the situation inside the country allegedly improved, state media outlet Yicai become the first to report the possible shift in the handling of the virus.

According to Reuters, such a downgrade would allow the local governments to be relieved of their duties in implementing lockdowns, freeing up the economy once again. The move to downgrade the Covid situation in China comes as global stocks posted a third straight day of losses yesterday. A downgrade would likely be seen as a relief to many as the looming recession has dampened the global outlook. Bloomberg noted that China’s current restrictions haven’t helped the country.

“While China’s emergence from almost three years of pandemic isolation is paved with uncertainty, technical charts signal Chinese stocks may enjoy some smooth gains as the economy reopens.”

”The incremental easing of Covid restrictions in cities from Beijing to Hangzhou has brightened the outlook for Chinese stocks, and both onshore and offshore gauges may rise toward levels reached earlier this year when optimism over an end to lockdowns and an economic recovery drove gains.”

China has classified the pandemic as a Category B infectious disease since January 2020 but has managed it under Category A protocols. Such a shift in management has given local authorities the power to put patients and their close contacts into quarantine and lockdown affected areas. Other Category A diseases normally include bubonic plague and cholera. Category B diseases (in which Covid is classified) include SARS, AIDS, and anthrax.

But, as more than 95% of the cases in China are asymptomatic and mild, with a low fatality rate, critics of the government’s handling of the pandemic say Class A management is not in line with science. Moreover, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan seemed to acknowledge last week that the Omicron variant of the Covid virus has weakened, becoming the first high-ranking official to publicly recognise the need for a downgrade.

The State Council or cabinet must approve of any adjustments to the management of infectious diseases by the National Health Commission, with some insiders saying that the downgrade could happen as early as this week.

 

Recent comments:
Poolie
2022-12-07 16:20
Another American journalist who gauges everything in terms of the stock market. It doesn't fly love, not in China. Also, Yicai group is based in Shanghai and a subsidiary of one of Shanghai Media Groups finest, so not really representative.…
Soidog
2022-12-07 16:45
It’s so funny to watch all of this going on in China. Can you imagine the conversations taking place within the CCP right now. I think it must be akin to waking up with a terrible hangover and slowly backtracking…

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

