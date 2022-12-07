Business
Tesla to launch in Thailand this month
Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors aims to launch in Thailand this month after a period of recruiting in the kingdom. The company will sell electric vehicles (EVs) in Thailand.
Tesla registered as a company in Thailand in May this year with an initial registered capital of 3 million baht.
The company is releasing two cars initially, the Model 3 and Model Y, starting at a price of 1.75 million baht. Both models are ready to be delivered to owners in early 2023.
In September, Tesla Company Thailand advertised 20 positions based in Bangkok such as home-charging developer, charging infrastructure lead, technicians, store managers, and customer service reps.
The company’s expansion into Thailand comes after its plans to expand into India were foiled by tariff disputes and efforts to downsize its workforce by 10% amid recession concerns. Tesla is expected to sell, but not produce or assemble, EVs in Thailand.
Billionaire and new owner of Twitter Elon Musk faces stiff competition from EV sellers and producers already active in Thailand. Chinese companies such as Great Wall Motor and Hozon Auto are currently dominating the EV market in Thailand.
Tesla’s arrival in Thailand aligns with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s policy to push the use of EVs in Thailand to reduce carbon emissions.
In March, the government approved a budget of 3 million baht to subsidise the selling price of EVs for customers in Thailand and installed free-to-use charging stations in Bangkok’s Benjakitti Park.
Great Wall Motor and MG Camp joined the government’s initiative and other EV producers and sellers have expressed interest in joining such as Benz, BMW, Honda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Foxconn, and Neta.
EVs are gaining interest in Thailand. However, Thailand will need to ramp up efforts to install EV charging stations around the nation if PM Prayut’s vision of a carbon-free society is to come to fruition.
In July, Phuket in southern Thailand welcomed Thailand’s first-ever rentable electric vehicle – the Nissan Leaf. The vehicle can be rented from SIXT Thailand.
SIXT Thailand partnered with InterContinental Phuket Resort and agreed to install a series of EV charging stations compatible with any EVs at their resort at Kamala Bay, on the west coast of the island.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tesla to launch in Thailand this month
Two women sue Apple saying AirTag product gives stalkers access to their whereabouts
Electioneering: Thaksin’s daughter vows to end poverty in Thailand
Top 5 Backlink Agencies in Bangkok for Your Business
Thai travel agent group says travel restrictions hamper tourism growth
Thailand pushes for more international flights as tourism surges
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
VIDEO: Shit hits the fan as man attacks friend for mocking him in a leaked sex tape
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
A British musician bangs drums of discontent after breaking leg in Thailand
Thailand to celebrate its 10 millionth tourist on December 10
Homeowner beats cannabis thief to death in northeast Thailand
British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying
Thai rapper ‘Milli’ makes BBC 100 Women 2022 list
Wife strangled to death by jealous husband in Chon Buri
Restaurants in Thailand that received 2 MICHELIN Star (MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023)
Part one: the most haunted places in Bangkok
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides1 day ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Crime3 days ago
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Thailand1 day ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Hot News2 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
-
Tourism3 days ago
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
-
Politics2 days ago
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand