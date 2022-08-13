Video
The Voice Behind the World’s Top Brands ft. Krit Tone Sukawat | Thaiger Podcast Ep.2
https://youtu.be/dQY6qR4AI_I
Krit Tone Sukkawat, you might not be familiar with his face, but if you have ever gone to a cinema in Thailand, or have watched the first 5 seconds of any car commercial on youtube then you have definitely heard him. He is one of Thailand’s bilingual top voice artists. He has done voice overs commercials for the world’s top brands including Snickers, Chevrolet, Honda, Coca Cola and has even voiced some of Disney plus+‘s favorite characters. He is the first and only Thai based voice artist that has been added to the ELITE roster in one of America’s top Voice Over Agencies. And most recently he has garnered over 150,000 followers on TikTok with over 1.2 million likes in a span of just 1 month. Join Natty Warisa to get to know more about him and some tips on how to get started with your voice over career.
