Thailand Video News | PM surprise airport inspection doesn’t go well, Bangkok breathes easier with PM 2.5 reduction

Stay up to date on the latest news in Thailand as Alex and Jay present news from across the country. The nation experiences a notable decrease in harmful PM2.5 air pollutants, governmental concerns over airport inefficiencies, the harrowing tale of a teenage mother’s abusive behavior towards her child, and HBO’s ‘White Lotus’ puts Thailand in the spotlight.

Bangkok can breathe a bit easier as pollution levels are on the way down

Bangkok is experiencing a decrease in harmful PM2.5 air pollutants, with levels currently sitting below the safe threshold, offering residents a brief respite from air quality concerns. This improvement, expected to continue until March 3, is attributed to better airflow across the city, with no fire hotspots detected within Bangkok itself. In contrast, the north and northeast regions of Thailand are facing rising air pollution levels due to wildfires, with 17 provinces reporting above-average PM2.5 concentrations. The situation is particularly severe in Lamphun and Sukhothai, where air quality levels have reached unhealthy levels. Wildfires in Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, and Phitsanulok are challenging to control, with efforts by firefighters and volunteers ongoing. The government is taking measures to address the situation, including strict enforcement of laws against farm burning, to mitigate the impact of PM2.5 pollutants.

The Thai Prime Minister is none too pleased with the state of Thailand’s busiest airport

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has demanded enhancements to the immigration control services at Suvarnabhumi International Airport due to long queues and excessive wait times, following his surprise inspection. Dissatisfied with the lengthy procedures affecting passengers both on arrival and departure, he has called for the establishment of processing time limits. These concerns come ahead of scheduled improvements in Thailand’s airports and aviation sector, including a new runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The Airports of Thailand (AoT) plans to invest 44 billion baht in expansions at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang International Airports, aiming to increase flight capacity and accommodate more passengers. These efforts are part of a broader ambition to transform Thailand into a regional aviation hub and enhance the initial impressions of foreign visitors to promote tourism.

A teen mother’s abusive parenting has gone viral and caused police intervention

A 17-year-old mother in Plutaluang Subdistrict, Sattahip, was caught on CCTV assaulting her two-year-old daughter and confining her in a dog cage, sparking widespread outrage on social media. Following an investigation led by local authorities, the mother admitted to the act, claiming it was a disciplinary measure to address her child’s misbehavior and attract the father’s attention, not to harm her. The child, who had been seen playing in the cage voluntarily and showed no signs of injury, has been placed in a shelter for psychological evaluation. The incident, which came to light after the father posted the CCTV footage online to press charges, has led to the involvement of the Child and Family Shelter in Chon Buri and further assessments for the mother and her family by professionals to decide on the next steps.

Make sure your portable batteries are safe, one just exploded on a flight causing a panic

An explosion of a power bank on a Thai AirAsia flight to Nakhon Si Thammarat caused concern among the 186 passengers, including Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul. The incident, which filled the cabin with smoke, was quickly contained by the crew, allowing for a safe landing. Highlighting the ubiquity of power banks among travelers, Wichaikul urged for stricter checks on these devices, emphasizing the need for them to meet the Thai Industrial Standards (TIS) for heat resistance. The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation will investigate the event to prevent future occurrences.

The Thai government is advancing a regulation to mandate large, graphic health warnings on alcohol products, similar to cigarette packaging

The development is led by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee and the Department of Disease Control. This initiative, facing a backlash from alcohol producers and the tourism sector, aims to curb alcohol consumption but is criticized for potentially being ineffective and raising production costs, especially for small-scale producers. The proposed warnings, covering at least a third of the container, have also drawn aesthetic concerns from opponents like Taopiphop Limjittrakorn, a Move Forward Party MP, who argues they could diminish the artistic value of craft beer designs and may not effectively reduce alcohol consumption. Critics, including the Khao San Road Business Association, fear the regulation could negatively affect sales and violate international trade agreements, while its effectiveness and impact on consumer behavior remain contentious. The public has a brief window to comment on the regulation before it proceeds to become law, inviting widespread debate on its potential implications for the industry and public health.

Follow us on :













Thailand is shooting for the international spotlight by providing the backdrop for the next seasons of HBO’s White Lotus

The strategic partnership between HBO’s hit series “The White Lotus” and Thailand is aiming to boost tourism through the allure of the show’s filming locations. With Season 3 set in the picturesque landscapes of Thailand, the country has offered significant financial incentives to the production, including an increased rebate for international productions and a waiver on personal income tax for foreign talent. This collaboration is expected to enhance Thailand’s tourism industry, which is recovering from the pandemic’s impact. The anticipation is based on previous seasons’ success in driving tourists to filming locations, with significant increases in searches and bookings for the featured resorts. The Thai government, recognizing the potential for a surge in tourism, provided support to make Thailand a competitive filming location. This move is part of a broader trend of leveraging popular entertainment to promote travel destinations, with “The White Lotus” serving as a prime example of how a country can become an enticing “product” through strategic placement in media.