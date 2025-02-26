Thailand video news | British man arrested in Chiang Mai for 25-year overstay, New MH370 search begins 11 years after disappearance

Thailand video news | British man arrested in Chiang Mai for 25-year overstay, New MH370 search begins 11 years after disappearance

The latest edition of Thailand Video News covers key stories from Thailand and Southeast Asia, highlighting major events and pressing issues. Reports include a British man arrested in Chiang Mai for overstaying his visa by 25 years, a public outcry in Phuket over a foreigner walking naked into a convenience store, and a security guard attacking tourists on Bangla Road. Other stories examine Thailand’s visa policies, a controversial Buddha tattoo debate, and Cambodia’s revival of the Angkor Sankranta Festival. Additionally, authorities uncover illegal internet stations near the Laos border, Malaysia challenges TikTok over blocked media accounts, and a new search for missing flight MH370 begins.

British Man Arrested in Chiang Mai for 25-Year Overstay

Thai immigration arrested a British man in Chiang Mai for overstaying his visa by 25 years—one of Thailand’s longest-recorded cases. He entered the country on a 30-day exemption in January 2000 but never left. Now facing deportation, he remains under investigation for possible criminal activity. Authorities reaffirm their commitment to strict immigration enforcement and public safety.

Naked Foreigner in Phuket Sparks Public Outrage

A British man caused an uproar in Phuket after walking naked into a convenience store in Soi Ta-Iad. The viral video fuelled concerns about foreigner misconduct, adding to frustrations over drug use, violence, and indecent exposure. Authorities are increasing law enforcement and considering immigration reforms to maintain public order.

Tourists Attacked by Security Guard on Bangla Road, Phuket

Two foreign tourists were assaulted by a security guard on Phuket’s Bangla Road early on February 25, prompting a police investigation. The attack occurred around 1:50 AM after they left a restaurant near the popular nightlife area. Patong Police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses. Authorities urge tourists to stay cautious, promising stronger security measures.

Thai School Probes Nude ‘Batman’ Teacher Scandal

Education officials are investigating a teacher after photos of him posing nude in classrooms surfaced online. Parents and activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet filed complaints, triggering a formal probe. If confirmed, the teacher faces disciplinary action, including dismissal. Authorities vow to uphold school integrity and student safety.

Experts Dismiss Claims That Thailand’s Visa Policy Fuels Crime

Thailand’s visa-free policy, allowing tourists to stay up to 60 days with a possible 30-day extension, has sparked debate over crime risks. Critics blame the policy for scams and illegal employment, urging shorter stays. However, experts argue crime existed before these changes. A new rule starting April 2025 will require tourists to submit an online entry form, reinforcing Thailand’s strategy to balance tourism growth with security.

British Influencer’s Buddha Tattoo Ignites Cultural Debate

British influencer Emily Srichala sparked controversy in Thailand after revealing her Buddha tattoo, inked by her Thai husband. Critics accused her of cultural disrespect, while Emily sought Thai opinions, insisting it was placed respectfully on her arm. A Thai lawyer confirmed the tattoo is legal, but the debate highlights ongoing sensitivity surrounding religious symbolism.

Angkor Sankranta Festival Returns for Khmer New Year 2025

Cambodia is reviving the Angkor Sankranta Festival in April 2025 to celebrate Khmer New Year. Prime Minister Hun Manet announced the event’s return, featuring traditional games, performances, and cultural exhibitions at Angkor Wat. Authorities are preparing to ensure fair pricing, cleanliness, and visitor comfort, aiming to boost international tourism.

Thailand Uncovers Illegal Internet Stations Sending Signals to Laos

Thai authorities discovered illegal wireless stations in Nong Khai transmitting broadband signals to Laos, raising security concerns. Three stations, including one on a hotel rooftop 1.24 km from the border, have been shut down. The NBTC is tracking those responsible, warning of legal action for unauthorized telecom operations.

Malaysia Pressures TikTok to Restore Blocked Media Accounts

Malaysia is urging TikTok to reinstate 18 media accounts wrongly blocked by AI moderation after they covered a mosque assault case. Communications Minister Fahmi stressed that reporting such incidents should not trigger bans. The case has reignited concerns over AI’s role in content moderation and press freedom.

New MH370 Search Begins 11 Years After Disappearance

Malaysia is backing a new search for flight MH370 in the Indian Ocean, 11 years after the jet vanished en route to Beijing. Ocean Infinity, the firm that led a 2018 search, has launched a fresh effort, with negotiations ongoing for official approval. Families of victims express hope as investigators try once again to solve aviation’s greatest mystery.

