Wife killed and husband injured after gambling debts dispute

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A domestic dispute over gambling debts led to a fatal stabbing in Khlong Wan subdistrict, Mueang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Yesterday, February 25, a husband and wife quarrel escalated, resulting in the wife’s death and the husband’s severe injury.

Upon arriving at the scene, a sombre atmosphere prevailed as locals and relatives gathered to prepare for the deceased’s funeral. The incident involved a 60 year old man, Sampan and his wife, 53 year old Sangwan.

Advertisements

The husband, who had pawned the family’s motorcycle registration book and their tricycle used for selling goods, gambled away the money without his wife’s knowledge. Upon discovering this, his wife was incensed and expelled him from their home.

The couple’s 26 year old son, Phongphrom, who works as a coconut harvester, recounted the events. His father, who previously sold grilled pork and later ice cream, had been attempting to apologise to his mother for several days.

The son often mediated between his parents during such disputes. However, yesterday morning, the argument turned violent. Around 5.30am, Phongphrom heard his parents arguing loudly while he was in the bathroom. His mother screamed for help, prompting him to rush out, only to witness his mother fleeing the house, pursued by his father.

The confrontation tragically ended with Sangwan suffering 11 stab wounds to her heart, lungs, and body, resulting in her death. Sampan sustained 23 stab wounds in the confrontation and was found barely breathing. Emergency services were called, and Sampan was urgently transported to Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital. Unfortunately, attempts to resuscitate Sangwan were unsuccessful.

This incident shocked the community, as previous arguments between the couple had never escalated to violence. The son expressed his profound sorrow, emphasising his mother’s role as the family’s primary breadwinner and his uncertainty about the future.

Advertisements

Sangwan’s brother, 57 year old Suntorn, who lived nearby, heard her cries for help and witnessed her collapse across the street. He described his brother-in-law as generally quiet and industrious, abstaining from alcohol and smoking but noted his gambling issue as a significant flaw, reported KhaoSod.

Police Lieutenant Phanom Hongthong from Khlong Wan Police Station received the report of the fatal confrontation involving knives. Police arrived at the scene with forensic teams and rescue personnel from the Sawang Prachuap Foundation.

Sangwan’s body, found in front of a neighbour’s house, was sent for autopsy at Hua Hin Hospital before being prepared for religious rites. The altercation was attributed to the husband’s gambling debts, which spurred the tragic dispute.