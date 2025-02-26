Wife killed and husband injured after gambling debts dispute

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal35 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
100 2 minutes read
Wife killed and husband injured after gambling debts dispute
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A domestic dispute over gambling debts led to a fatal stabbing in Khlong Wan subdistrict, Mueang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Yesterday, February 25, a husband and wife quarrel escalated, resulting in the wife’s death and the husband’s severe injury.

Upon arriving at the scene, a sombre atmosphere prevailed as locals and relatives gathered to prepare for the deceased’s funeral. The incident involved a 60 year old man, Sampan and his wife, 53 year old Sangwan.

Advertisements

The husband, who had pawned the family’s motorcycle registration book and their tricycle used for selling goods, gambled away the money without his wife’s knowledge. Upon discovering this, his wife was incensed and expelled him from their home.

The couple’s 26 year old son, Phongphrom, who works as a coconut harvester, recounted the events. His father, who previously sold grilled pork and later ice cream, had been attempting to apologise to his mother for several days.

Related Articles

The son often mediated between his parents during such disputes. However, yesterday morning, the argument turned violent. Around 5.30am, Phongphrom heard his parents arguing loudly while he was in the bathroom. His mother screamed for help, prompting him to rush out, only to witness his mother fleeing the house, pursued by his father.

The confrontation tragically ended with Sangwan suffering 11 stab wounds to her heart, lungs, and body, resulting in her death. Sampan sustained 23 stab wounds in the confrontation and was found barely breathing. Emergency services were called, and Sampan was urgently transported to Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital. Unfortunately, attempts to resuscitate Sangwan were unsuccessful.

Wife killed and husband injured after gambling debts dispute | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

This incident shocked the community, as previous arguments between the couple had never escalated to violence. The son expressed his profound sorrow, emphasising his mother’s role as the family’s primary breadwinner and his uncertainty about the future.

Advertisements

Sangwan’s brother, 57 year old Suntorn, who lived nearby, heard her cries for help and witnessed her collapse across the street. He described his brother-in-law as generally quiet and industrious, abstaining from alcohol and smoking but noted his gambling issue as a significant flaw, reported KhaoSod.

Police Lieutenant Phanom Hongthong from Khlong Wan Police Station received the report of the fatal confrontation involving knives. Police arrived at the scene with forensic teams and rescue personnel from the Sawang Prachuap Foundation.

Sangwan’s body, found in front of a neighbour’s house, was sent for autopsy at Hua Hin Hospital before being prepared for religious rites. The altercation was attributed to the husband’s gambling debts, which spurred the tragic dispute.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand still top choice for Chinese tourists despite decline Tourism News

Thailand still top choice for Chinese tourists despite decline

5 minutes ago
Dirty secret exposed: Illegal dumping scandal rocks East Pattaya Pattaya News

Dirty secret exposed: Illegal dumping scandal rocks East Pattaya

12 minutes ago
Ex Thai boxer injured in gang attack over parking dispute (video) Krabi News

Ex Thai boxer injured in gang attack over parking dispute (video)

18 minutes ago
Stinging setback: Man knocked out after brutal hornet swarm attack Thailand News

Stinging setback: Man knocked out after brutal hornet swarm attack

27 minutes ago
Wife killed and husband injured after gambling debts dispute Thailand News

Wife killed and husband injured after gambling debts dispute

35 minutes ago
Vietnamese fishing boat collides with Thai patrol ship in illegal entry Crime News

Vietnamese fishing boat collides with Thai patrol ship in illegal entry

44 minutes ago
Phuket meeting targets land disputes and environmental issues Phuket News

Phuket meeting targets land disputes and environmental issues

52 minutes ago
Gate crashers: Thieves steal stainless-steel gate in broad daylight Crime News

Gate crashers: Thieves steal stainless-steel gate in broad daylight

56 minutes ago
People’s Party targets Bangkok 2026 election with pollution policies Thailand News

People’s Party targets Bangkok 2026 election with pollution policies

1 hour ago
Thai van driver fined after schoolboy falls through back door Crime News

Thai van driver fined after schoolboy falls through back door

1 hour ago
Peeling good: 67 year old fruit vendor urges for support in Thailand Thailand News

Peeling good: 67 year old fruit vendor urges for support in Thailand

1 hour ago
400,000 meth pills seized along Mekong River in drug crackdown Crime News

400,000 meth pills seized along Mekong River in drug crackdown

1 hour ago
Con call: Elderly scammed out of 2.4 million baht in Yasothon Thailand News

Con call: Elderly scammed out of 2.4 million baht in Yasothon

2 hours ago
Police dismantle billion-baht foreign business network in Thailand Crime News

Police dismantle billion-baht foreign business network in Thailand

2 hours ago
Fatal nap: Passenger found dead on Rayong-Nakhon Phanom bus Thailand News

Fatal nap: Passenger found dead on Rayong-Nakhon Phanom bus

2 hours ago
Thai woman arrested with ketamine hidden in underwear at border Thailand News

Thai woman arrested with ketamine hidden in underwear at border

4 hours ago
Getting from Bangkok to Khao Sok through Surat Thani Travel Guides

Getting from Bangkok to Khao Sok through Surat Thani

4 hours ago
Man critically injured over unpaid debt of tens of thousands baht Crime News

Man critically injured over unpaid debt of tens of thousands baht

4 hours ago
Bangkok condo nightmare: Noise, cannabis, and daily rentals Bangkok News

Bangkok condo nightmare: Noise, cannabis, and daily rentals

4 hours ago
15 year old schoolboy stabs friend after girlfriend jibes (video) Bangkok News

15 year old schoolboy stabs friend after girlfriend jibes (video)

4 hours ago
MRT breakdown leaves commuters stranded during rush hour Bangkok News

MRT breakdown leaves commuters stranded during rush hour

5 hours ago
Safety first: Pattaya&#8217;s volunteer squad gears up to shield tourists Pattaya News

Safety first: Pattaya’s volunteer squad gears up to shield tourists

5 hours ago
At least 17 deaths reported in coach bus accident in Prachin Buri Central Thailand News

At least 17 deaths reported in coach bus accident in Prachin Buri

5 hours ago
Room for concern: Foreign investors in Thai property causes a stir Pattaya News

Room for concern: Foreign investors in Thai property causes a stir

5 hours ago
Miss Grand Thailand 2025 gets 120 million baht sponsorship Bangkok News

Miss Grand Thailand 2025 gets 120 million baht sponsorship

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal35 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
100 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Ex Thai boxer injured in gang attack over parking dispute (video)

Ex Thai boxer injured in gang attack over parking dispute (video)

18 minutes ago
Stinging setback: Man knocked out after brutal hornet swarm attack

Stinging setback: Man knocked out after brutal hornet swarm attack

27 minutes ago
Thailand video news | British man arrested in Chiang Mai for 25-year overstay, New MH370 search begins 11 years after disappearance

Thailand video news | British man arrested in Chiang Mai for 25-year overstay, New MH370 search begins 11 years after disappearance

29 minutes ago
Vietnamese fishing boat collides with Thai patrol ship in illegal entry

Vietnamese fishing boat collides with Thai patrol ship in illegal entry

44 minutes ago